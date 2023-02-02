Council makes U-turn on “discriminatory” ban on cyclists at recycling centres

A council has made a U-turn on a ban on cyclists being allowed into its recycling centres after it was widely criticised on social media over the policy, which had been slammed as “discriminatory.”

The ban on cyclists using such facilities in the county had been highlighted on Twitter by disability campaigner 2_Wheeled_Wolf, who lives in Colchester and uses his bike as a disability aid to get around, including when visiting his local recycling centre.

As we reported on the live blog here on road.cc yesterday, Essex County Council had said that people using its recycling sites would, from Monday 13 March, have to book in advance – a common practice in many local authority areas.

The council said: “Pedestrians and cyclists carrying waste from their own home are also not required to book.”

But it went on to say that “Cyclists visiting recycling centres are asked to leave their push bikes at the pedestrian gate and should not bring them into the site.”

Justifying its policy, it added: “There are no cycle paths for them to safely travel on the pedestrian walkways. Please note, any resident that parks outside and attempts to walk waste in will be refused entry.”

That ban has now been reversed, reports Essex Live, which quotes a council spokesperson as saying: “We welcome residents’ feedback, and we are committed to working with residents in order to get the booking process trial right. We have looked into this issue as a priority, and we are pleased to say this guidance has now been amended.

“Cyclists are welcome to use their bikes when visiting our recycling centres and do not need to book. As recycling centres are busy operational environments, we advise cyclists to either queue with other vehicles or to dismount and ‘walk’ with their bike on the pedestrian walkways.”

In his criticism of the former policy, 2_Wheeled_Wolf tweeted the council and said: “I suggest you remove this advice, we have every right to cycle into the site like every person driving. It is also discriminatory to those with disabilities or mobility issues as well as those with cargo bikes or trailers."

I suggest you remove this advice, we have every right to cycle into the site like every person driving! It is also discriminatory to those with disabilities or mobility issues as well as those with cargo bikes or trailers! I request you to show your Equality Impact Assessment. https://t.co/WzU4DH07hO pic.twitter.com/2yagCnCtVQ — @2_Wheeled_Wolf @ mastodon.social 🇪🇺 (@2_Wheeled_Wolf) January 31, 2023

“I’ve taken refuse to the recycling centre for years without incident like I did last week,” he continued. “I suggest you change your car brain mindset on this as we have to cycle on the roads to get there and there’s no more risk cycling on your sites with drivers.

“Failing to change this and try stop me from accessing the recycling centre, I will seek legal advice on preventing access to a person with a disability using their cycle as a mobility aid.

“Honestly, policies like this shouldn't happen, shouldn't deter people taking refuse to recycling sites by cycles of any sort,” he added. “It should be welcomed and encouraged.”