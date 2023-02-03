Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Elderly pedestrian dies five days after collision involving cyclistPolice tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Elderly pedestrian dies five days after collision involving cyclist

89-year-old man passed away in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary five days after crash in Linlithgow
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Feb 03, 2023 14:43
0

An 89-year-old man has died in hospital five days after he was involved in a collision with a cyclist in Linlithgow, West Lothian.

Police Scotland said that the pensioner passed away in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary yesterday, reports the Daily Record.

He had been taken there following the crash, which happened on Blackness Road at around 1020am last Sunday 29 January.

According to police, the cyclist involved in the crash did not need medical treatment.

Sergeant Dave Waddell of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to trace the occupants of two vehicles we believed passed the cyclist just prior to the crash,” he added.

The force is urging anyone who has information to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1166 of Sunday, 29 January, 2023.

collision with pedestrian
Police Scotland
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

 