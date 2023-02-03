Elderly pedestrian dies five days after collision involving cyclist

An 89-year-old man has died in hospital five days after he was involved in a collision with a cyclist in Linlithgow, West Lothian.

Police Scotland said that the pensioner passed away in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary yesterday, reports the Daily Record.

He had been taken there following the crash, which happened on Blackness Road at around 1020am last Sunday 29 January.

According to police, the cyclist involved in the crash did not need medical treatment.

Sergeant Dave Waddell of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to trace the occupants of two vehicles we believed passed the cyclist just prior to the crash,” he added.

The force is urging anyone who has information to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1166 of Sunday, 29 January, 2023.