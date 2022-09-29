Near Miss of the Day 827: Two close passes and a screenwash shower

A driver in Devon who repeatedly made close passes on cyclists, dousing them with screenwash for good measure, has been handed two Notices of Intended Prosecution (NOIPs) by police thanks to videos submitted by a road.cc reader who was on the receiving end of several such incidents.

The reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, told us: “This driver was a repeat close-passer on my commutes near Tavistock during March.

“The driver performed a few close-passes so that they could spray me with screenwash as they passed, droplets of which can be seen on the camera lens.

“I caught this on video three times and Devon & Cornwall Police sent out NOIPs for the two in the footage – I'm assuming for the close passes, not the screenwash showers!

“The third, they could not take action on, as it was dark and the number plate was obscured in the footage.

“There were a couple of other instances and one time I witnessed the driver do the same to another cyclist further up the road.”

Hopefully the motorist has changed their behaviour now, with our reader telling us: “The driver has since given me a wide berth when overtaking.”

