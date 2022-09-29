Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 827: Two close passes and a screenwash shower

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Devon...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Sep 29, 2022 14:21
A driver in Devon who repeatedly made close passes on cyclists, dousing them with screenwash for good measure, has been handed two Notices of Intended Prosecution (NOIPs) by police thanks to videos submitted by a road.cc reader who was on the receiving end of several such incidents.

The reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, told us: “This driver was a repeat close-passer on my commutes near Tavistock during March.

“The driver performed a few close-passes so that they could spray me with screenwash as they passed, droplets of which can be seen on the camera lens.

“I caught this on video three times and Devon & Cornwall Police sent out NOIPs for the two in the footage – I'm assuming for the close passes, not the screenwash showers!

“The third, they could not take action on, as it was dark and the number plate was obscured in the footage.

“There were a couple of other instances and one time I witnessed the driver do the same to another cyclist further up the road.”

Hopefully the motorist has changed their behaviour now, with our reader telling us: “The driver has since given me a wide berth when overtaking.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

