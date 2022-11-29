Support road.cc

Live blog

“This is why cyclists ride in the middle of the road”; ‘You can’t criticise my driving, you’re riding a bike’: Strange things motorists say to cyclists; Amazon’s cargo cycles reaction; Edinburgh cyclists take over North Bridge + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and, before everyone heads off to watch the football, Ryan Mallon’s here with all the latest cycling news and views on the second live blog of the week
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 09:41
“This is why cyclists ride in the middle of the road”; ‘You can’t criticise my driving, you’re riding a bike’: Strange things motorists say to cyclists; Amazon’s cargo cycles reaction; Edinburgh cyclists take over North Bridge + more on the live blogDriver pulls out in front of cyclist in Sheffield (Twitter, CyclingInASkirt)
10:59
I saw the future of multinational e-commerce, and its name is, err… cargo cycles?

While many cyclists have welcomed Amazon’s move to micromobility – covered in detail last week on road.cc’s sister site ebiketips – others weren’t quite as impressed:

Announcing the expansion of their e-cargo bike delivery scheme in Manchester and London last week, Amazon’s UK Country Manager John Boumphrey said: “These new hubs will not only bring our customers more electric-powered deliveries, but also support local authorities looking for ways to reduce congestion and find alternative transportation methods.

“We look forward to expanding our e-cargo bike fleet further in the coming months.”

10:46
I’m not sure shocking quite covers this…
10:21
‘You can’t criticise my driving, you’re riding a bike’, and other strange things motorists say to cyclists

This morning’s startling piece of ‘logic’ from a young Belfast driver got me thinking: What’s the oddest, most irrational thing a motorist has said to you while on your bike?

Let us know in the comments!

09:45
“Being on bikes makes people smile”: Edinburgh cyclists take over North Bridge

Now, this is very cool:

But, as we’ve already established on the live blog this morning, there’s always one…

Boom.

08:59
“This is why cyclists ride in the middle of the road”: Cyclist points out dangers of riding too close to parked cars – but drivers say it’s “your responsibility to anticipate hazards”

We can debate the use of ‘road’ and ‘lane’ until the cows come home, but the below video – flagged in the comments section of yesterday’s live blog by road.cc reader IanMSpencer – neatly illustrates why, despite the views of armchair experts on Twitter (and even some police officers), it’s often best to avoid the left-hand side of the lane as a cyclist… especially when the road in question is lined with parked cars:

Inevitably, CyclingInASkirt’s post was almost immediately derailed by Twitter users leaping to the defence of the motorist – and, unsurprisingly, completely missing the point about anticipating hazards by riding in the middle of the lane that the cyclist, you know, was obviously making (or maybe it was just obvious to people who have actually ridden bikes on the road?):

One Twitter user, missing the mark as spectacularly as Cristiano Ronaldo failing to connect with an incoming cross (and with the same misplaced confidence), also wrote: “Car is well lit. Sees cyclist and stops. She still whines about it. These people are radicalised anti-car extremists.”

> Monday moaning: Why don't cyclists stick to the left of the lane?

Another particularly savvy motorist – as part of some desperate attempt to excuse a stranger’s driving as ideal – even tweeted that it is the cyclist’s “responsibility to anticipate hazards”:

Which is what CyclingInASkirt was doing of course (I’m getting dizzy)…

While road.cc reader Ian and a few others astutely pointed out that, maybe, just maybe, drivers should try to avoid creating hazards – while also adhering to the Highway Code:

Ian added that it was interesting “that a commenter could think that it is reasonable for drivers to drive hazardously, and a that cyclist is responsible for dealing with it.”

Same time tomorrow, folks?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

