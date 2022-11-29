Support road.cc

Ritchey releases limited edition Swiss Cross frameset to mark brand's 50th Anniversary – do those slim steel tubes do it for you?2022 Ritchey Swiss Cross 50th Anniversary limited edition - 3.jpeg

Ritchey releases limited edition Swiss Cross frameset to mark brand's 50th Anniversary – do those slim steel tubes do it for you?

Limited-edition steel frameset is designed “to bridge the gap between a race-ready cyclocross rig and a fast gravel bike”
by Mat Brett
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 12:31
Ritchey has introduced a limited-edition version of its smooth-riding Swiss Cross cyclocross frame as part of its own 50th-anniversary celebrations. Company founder Tom Ritchey welded his first bicycle frame in his parents’ garage in Palo Alto, California, back in the early 1970s with the Swiss Cross – perhaps the most famous Ritchey frame – introduced in 1994.

2022 Ritchey Swiss Cross 50th Anniversary limited edition - 4.jpeg

The Swiss Cross was originally designed for Swiss cyclocross and mountain bike racer Thomas Frischknecht – hence the name. Frischknecht rode on the Ritchey pro team throughout the 1990s with a huge amount of success.

2022 Ritchey Swiss Cross 50th Anniversary limited edition - 2.jpeg

The first iteration of the Swiss Cross was an all-out race machine designed for ripping through dirt. Technical details for the 50th Anniversary version include space for tyres up to 40mm wide, flat-mount disc brake compatibility, thru-axles, and a full carbon-fibre fork.

The frame is made from heat-treated, triple-butted Ritchey Logic steel tubing that’s TIG welded. It features an English threaded 68mm bottom bracket and can accommodate either single or double chainrings. The geometry is fairly aggressive.

2022 Ritchey Swiss Cross 50th Anniversary limited edition geometry - 1

Ritchey claims a frame weight of 1.95kg (size large, without the thru-axle) and 430g for the fork (with an uncut steerer tube).

2022 Ritchey Swiss Cross 50th Anniversary limited edition - 6.jpeg

“This limited-edition frameset is wrapped in the iconic Ritchey Red paint and adorned with Ritchey logos that reference the company’s history and the influence Palo Alto, California, has had on Tom,” says Ritchey.

“While the 50th Anniversary Swiss Cross enjoys an endearing nostalgic aesthetic, it’s still an aggressive whip beneath the fancy red paint and throwback decals. Just like its older siblings, this special Swiss Cross is well-suited to bridge the gap between a race-ready cyclocross rig and a fast gravel steed.

2022 Ritchey Swiss Cross 50th Anniversary limited edition - 13.jpeg

“This bike is mighty attractive for the discerning rider seeking a steel cyclocross bike with a legendary ride quality designed by a master. It’s meant to conquer the cyclocross course one weekend and reign supreme at a gravel race the next.”

2022 Ritchey Swiss Cross 50th Anniversary limited edition - 19.jpeg

When we reviewed the frameset we said, “The Ritchey Swiss Cross might be showing its age in appearance, but when it comes to riding the performance is first class, with a truly silky smooth quality and good handling. It's still a cyclo-cross race bike at heart, but this updated version with improved clearance for 40mm tyres does open it up to more adventurous riding, though it doesn't offer the versatility we're rapidly coming to expect from modern gravel and adventure bikes.”

The limited-edition Swiss Cross is one of four special framesets marking Ritchey’s 50th anniversary. We saw the Ritchey Logic at the Sea Otter Classic back in April and two more will be released in the coming months.

The Ritchey Swiss Cross 50th anniversary frameset is priced at £1,435.90. It’s available now at Ritchey dealers and at RitcheyLogic.com.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

