'Mr Loophole' lawyer is back with another anti-cycling rant; MotoGP pro Aleix Espargaró shares brutal 300km ride on Strava; BTP Cheshire slammed for cycle safety pics; Burst pipe turns cycle lane into 'log flume' + more on the live blog

The car-free roads of lockdown were a gift to cyclists. Many people ride their bikes in a safe and responsible way. But, as I write in @cheshirelife, unfortunately there were some who proved to be a danger to pedestrians as they cycled at top speed along empty roads. #cycling pic.twitter.com/RDRxvKXqj2 — Nick Freeman (@TheMrLoophole) June 28, 2020

Nick Freeman - nicknamed 'Mr Loophole' for his history of getting clients such as David Beckham and Jeremy Clarkson off the hook for motoring offences - is once again trotting out his calls for cyclists to wear high-vis jackets "stamped with a registration number" and hold compulsory insurance, this time in a magazine about rural life in Cheshire. It's safe to say it didn't go down very well on social media...

Oh, do put a sock in it. And @cheshirelife - what on earth are you doing giving print space to this tedious self-publicist, whose entire career is based on making the roads *more* dangerous for everyone? — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) June 28, 2020

@cheshirelife Shame on you for publishing this dribble, will never buy your magazine again. What about all those cars speeding through are roads/lanes, that is ok? — mberryphotography (@martin_berry) June 28, 2020

David Beckham 76 in a 50

Frank Lampard 86 in a 50

Joe Cole 105mph You got them + others off lightly. Cyclists though, very dangerous — ChrisMT09 (@NI_Cyclist) June 28, 2020

In the article, Nutsford resident Freeman claims he was out on a walk with a friend's young son, when the boy was almost hit by a cyclist. He says this "was no isolated incident", and suggests that his high-vis registration tabard and insurance idea would solve the problem so cyclists can be identified (because of course, 100% of drivers are licenced and insured, Mr Freeman). His tweet describing cyclists as doing "top speed" has also caused confusion, and Freeman is yet to clarify his comments. Cheshire Life are yet to comment and have today shared the article again, saying that it "caused quite the stir over the weekend."

Over the years, Freeman has made repeated claims for cyclists and pedestrians to wear high-vis, while continuing to defend law-breaking and even killer motorists. In 2014, Freeman argued that his client Simon Martins - who ran over and killed rabbi Hyman Steinberg in Salford back in 2012 - may have avoided the collision if Mr Steinberg was wearing reflective clothing. He's also said that cyclists should be forced to use designated cycle lanes, and in 2015 urged motorists to "fight back" against cyclists using headcams to film dangerous driving.