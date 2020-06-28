Back to news
Video: Cyclist chases after runaway dog as it dodges Mexico City traffic

Footage of incident three years ago was back on UK Twitter this weekend - too good not to share again
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jun 28, 2020 19:51
Footage of a cyclist chasing after a runaway Yorkshire Terrier as the dog dodges traffic on a busy road has done the rounds on UK social media this weekend.

There's a happy ending, though, as a workman manages to grab the pup's lead after it reaches the pavement having previously crossed several lanes of traffic.

The footage was shot three years ago on Avenida Revolución, one of Mexico City's busiest roads, by a cyclist who had seen the dog get away from its owner.

One car even went straight over the poor canine, which luckily emerged unscathed from the rear of the vehicle and resumed its running, trailing its lead behind.

Meanwhile the cyclist shouted and gesticulated at motorists to make them aware of the dog before managing to marshal it to safety.

We covered the video when it first emerged in 2017, but after its reposting this weekend by a London-based Twitter user we thought it was too good not to share in case you missed it first time round.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

