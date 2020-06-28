Back to news
Man arrested following Camden assault on cyclist (+ video)

Senior officer who had urged person who filmed incident to report it provides update of latest development
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jun 28, 2020 15:02
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident on Camden High Street in North London earlier this week in which a motorist was shown trying to kick a cyclist from his bike.

News of the arrest was confirmed on Twitter on Saturday by Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Andy Cox.

The incident, which happened opposite the junction with Plender Street, was caught on film, with video posted to Twitter last Tuesday evening.

In the footage, a cyclist can be heard saying to a man, “You nearly ran her over, are you going to apologise?”

The man then seemed to try and kick the cyclist off his bike, before returning to a BMW car which had been left in the road with hazard lights on, and drove off at speed.

After the video had been drawn to his attention, Det Supt Cox, who is the Met’s lead officer on Vision Zero, urged the person who had uploaded it to report the incident.

He added that if the incident had already been reported, the poster should email the crime and incident reference numbers “and my team will make sure the matter is promptly looked into.”

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

