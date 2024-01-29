Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Peloton narrowly avoids crash when motorbike rider pulls into road centimetres away from oncoming riders + more on the live blog

It's the start of a new week on the live blog, Dan Alexander is here for all your news, reaction and more this Monday...
Mon, Jan 29, 2024 09:10
1
Peloton narrowly avoids crash when motorbike rider pulls into road centimetres away from oncoming riders + more on the live blogTrofeo Palma moto (Eurosport)
09:02
Peloton narrowly avoids crash when motorbike rider pulls into road centimetres away from oncoming riders

You know pro cycling is back from its winter break when... a bunch of riders are put in danger by some questionable driving from a moto rider following the race. Nope, doesn't look like that's been left in 2023...

This was at Trofeo Palma yesterday, the Challenge Mallorca race that gets the peloton over to its favourite sunny training destination (Calpe might have something to say about that) for some early season racing.

Fortunately, no crash in this case, but with riding like that we're saying more by luck than judgement. You can almost hear the: 'You see those mirrors on your bike, pal?' shouts (and some more explicit) from the pros as the moto rider sheepishly heads away to much gesticulating from the Intermarché–Wanty rider leading the peloton at that point.

Trofeo Palma moto (Eurosport)
Trofeo Palma moto (Eurosport)

Gerben Thijssen, also of the team named after a French supermarket and Belgian engineering firm (never change, professional cycling, never change), won the race, ahead of former teammate Alexander Kristoff.

The motorbike riders who lead and follow professional bike races do, on the whole, an incredibly impressive job — keeping riders safe, delivering cameramen to the crucial points for the most important moments, and just generally ensuring the race goes ahead as it's meant to. However, when things go wrong you've got a high-profile, headline-grabbing incident on your hands, last year's Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes punctuated by issues...

Motorbike riders block Tadej Pogacar on Col de Joux Plane, stage 14, 2023 Tour de France (GCN)

> Motorbikes that foiled Tadej Pogačar attack thrown off Tour de France for one day, as UAE Team Emirates blast "unacceptable" lack of distance from riders

A few days later Tour de France hero Thomas Voeckler, working as a pundit for France Télévisions, was suspended from the race after his motorbike rider stalled on the steepest slopes of the Col de la Loze, causing a traffic jam which held up several riders and forced Jonas Vingegaard to stop and briefly unclip.

In the women's race a week later we had this...

It's not just a recent issue, of course. In 2020, then-world champion Julian Alaphilippe's Tour of Flanders ended after a crash with a race moto.

Alaphilippe Flanders crash still

Although in that case many asked: what could the motorbike rider have done to avoid the collision? Alaphilippe later adding that he does not blame the moto rider for the crash.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Add new comment

1 comments

Avatar
don simon fbpe | 20 min ago
1 like

I recall one of my drivers saying that he loved closed road racing because he got to drive at speeds, otherwise illegal, on roads he knew well. Adrenaline is not always your friend.

My more regular rider, on the other hand, was vastly experienced and I had the confidence to let him get on and ride, safe in the knowledge that if I asked him to do something risky, he wouldn't.

Race organisers need to have a long hard chat with themselves to see how thye could have prevented this from happening.

Latest Comments

 