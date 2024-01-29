Peloton narrowly avoids crash when motorbike rider pulls into road centimetres away from oncoming riders + more on the live blog

You know pro cycling is back from its winter break when... a bunch of riders are put in danger by some questionable driving from a moto rider following the race. Nope, doesn't look like that's been left in 2023...

This was at Trofeo Palma yesterday, the Challenge Mallorca race that gets the peloton over to its favourite sunny training destination (Calpe might have something to say about that) for some early season racing.

Fortunately, no crash in this case, but with riding like that we're saying more by luck than judgement. You can almost hear the: 'You see those mirrors on your bike, pal?' shouts (and some more explicit) from the pros as the moto rider sheepishly heads away to much gesticulating from the Intermarché–Wanty rider leading the peloton at that point.

Gerben Thijssen, also of the team named after a French supermarket and Belgian engineering firm (never change, professional cycling, never change), won the race, ahead of former teammate Alexander Kristoff.

The motorbike riders who lead and follow professional bike races do, on the whole, an incredibly impressive job — keeping riders safe, delivering cameramen to the crucial points for the most important moments, and just generally ensuring the race goes ahead as it's meant to. However, when things go wrong you've got a high-profile, headline-grabbing incident on your hands, last year's Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes punctuated by issues...

> Motorbikes that foiled Tadej Pogačar attack thrown off Tour de France for one day, as UAE Team Emirates blast "unacceptable" lack of distance from riders

A few days later Tour de France hero Thomas Voeckler, working as a pundit for France Télévisions, was suspended from the race after his motorbike rider stalled on the steepest slopes of the Col de la Loze, causing a traffic jam which held up several riders and forced Jonas Vingegaard to stop and briefly unclip.

In the women's race a week later we had this...

I've really enjoyed watching @LeTourFemmes, but in what universe is a motorbike allowed to push a rider out of the way?? Or is it just to let her know the next motor is about to take her out? If you can't pass safely, don't pass. We need better education for some motorbike… pic.twitter.com/w3CkDGv6aX — Adam Hansen (@HansenAdam) July 26, 2023

It's not just a recent issue, of course. In 2020, then-world champion Julian Alaphilippe's Tour of Flanders ended after a crash with a race moto.

Although in that case many asked: what could the motorbike rider have done to avoid the collision? Alaphilippe later adding that he does not blame the moto rider for the crash.