Cyclist to sue council after suffering life-changing injuries from hitting a pothole — which is still not fixed after 15 months

A cyclist from Worcestershire is set to sue the council for life-changing injuries, including a broken collarbone, ribs and pelvis, all sustained after he crashed upon hitting a pothole in Staffordshire which still hasn't been fixed — fifteen months on from his accident.

Paul Hughes, a 57-year-old triathlete was riding his Pinarello along Sugar Loaf Lane away from Stourbridge and was about half a mile past the tennis club when the accident happened at about 11am on October 22, 2022.

He said: "I was lucky that two cyclists going the other way heard the crash and doubled back, and they called the ambulance. I can’t remember much about it, but looking back now I was quite lucky."

He suffered a broken collar bone, multiple rib fractures, a pelvic fracture and fracture of T6 spinous process, which affects the spinal cord. He also damaged a lung and had multiple bruises and grazes, including a black eye and scratches to his face.

After spending 10 days in Russells Hall Hospital, he returned to his job as a groundsman after two months, which he feels was probably too early. He has since been made redundant, which he believes is because he is now physically unable to work at the same speed.

Hughes told road.cc that he has decided to launch a personal injury claim against Staffordshire County Council for compensation.

He added that he went back to the road where it happened with a friend, and was horrified to learn that even after 15 months, the pothole still hasn't been fixed by the council.

He said: "I went with a friend back to the road where it happened. He made me ride down it and it was horrendous. I had a panic attack halfway down.

"It’s really not right that the pothole is still there, it’s dreadful. I think it’s about time this was sorted. Lots of people like to get out on their bikes but it’s dangerous, and it seems to get more and more dangerous each year.

"You end up riding further out into the middle of the road to avoid potholes, and then you’re in the way of cars."

Hughes said he was still suffering a lot of pain in his back and collarbone, and was psychologically struggling to get back into cycling. He had been cycling since his early teens and was a competitive cyclist and triathlete before the accident, completing many competitive events and charity rides.

He said: "I used to make excuses to go out on my bike – now I make excuses not to. I hope I can get back into it, but I need to get my confidence back."

Triathlete Paul Hughes riding in 2021 (Credit: Baskin Photography)

Adam Wilson, a senior associate with law firm FBC Manby Bowdler, said: "Potholes and poorly maintained roads are a major problem in the UK, and it’s getting worse.

"We all know councils are short of money, but human lives are at risk when roads are left in this state. It’s bad enough when a car gets damaged by a pothole, but for a cyclist the consequences can be life-changing, and even life-threatening. I would urge anyone affected by pothole issues to make sure they log their complaint with their local council to ensure the issue is dealt with as soon as possible.

"That this pothole hasn’t been repaired in more than a year is a disgrace. Paul faces years of pain as he recovers from his injuries, and it is only right that he is compensated for his loss of earnings and his suffering."

Meanwhile, Staffordshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport David Williams, told road.cc: "We are sorry to hear of this and the injuries sustained, but we can’t comment on the specifics of any individual incident.

"We have one of the largest road networks in the country (6,000 kilometres) and keeping our highways in a good state of repair remains an ongoing and costly challenge. Last year, we completed around 16,000 pothole jobs around the county, which often consist of two or three potholes.

"The recent very wet weather has seen a rise in new pothole reports, and our crews will be carrying out numerous temporary and permanent repairs to the roads. All reported issues are inspected as soon as possible and assessed for their severity, and we deal with any defect that poses an immediate risk as a priority. We would encourage people to report potholes to us via our website."

Last year in July, a cyclist received a five-figure settlement from Essex County Council after suffering multiple fractures and other injuries in a crash caused by a pothole.

The council admitted partial liability for the collision, which saw Luke Millward suffer fractures to his arm and wrist, as well as soft tissue damage to his back and hip and a minor head injury, agreeing an out-of-court settlement with the rider.

And back in February, an 80-year-old bike racer from Scotland managed to win compensation from South Lanarkshire District Council, after he hit a pothole that the council had failed to repair properly despite a number of complaints about the road defect.

"My cycling pals said I was lying on the ground gargling and they didn't think I would make it. The paramedics worked on me on the ground for an hour before I was taken to hospital," sad John 'Jocky' Jonstone.

The local authority initially denied liability, until the law firm highlighted that the council’s own records showed a history of road defects at the location, including immediately prior to Mr Johnstone’s crash, and that as a result "the Council could not possibly argue that they had not been aware of the issues."

The council’s insurers subsequently agreed to settle the claim, with Mr Johnstone saying: "The money covered my legal fees and left me with more than a fair amount as means of compensation."