Updated: Julian Alaphilippe's Tour of Flanders ends as he breaks hand in crashwith race motorbike (+ video)

World champion Julian Alaphilippe has crashed out of the Tour of Flanders while at the head of the race after hitting a motorbike on the course. X-rays subsequently confirmed he had broken the metacarpal 2 and 4 bones on his right hand, and he is due to undergo an operation tomorrow.

The Frenchman, whose Deceuninck Quick-Step team has been renamed Elegant Quick Step for the day for sponsorship reasons, fell heavily and was clearly in no condition to continue riding as he received medical attention.

The incident happened with around 33km remaining, shortly after Alaphilippe together with Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix and Jumbo-Visma's Wout Van Aert had broken clear at the head of the race on the climb of the Taienberg.

🇫🇷 😱 CHUTE D'ALAPHILIPPE ! Quelle terrible fin de saison pour le Français... Le champion du monde était en train de parler avec son DS et n'a pas vu la moto garée sur la droite de la route, il ne repartira pas 😨#LesRP #HomeOfCycling pic.twitter.com/4oe0ryOJxB — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) October 18, 2020

The trio were coming round a right-hand bend, with Alaphilippe at the rear on van der Poel's wheel, when the crash happened just as he was apparently distracted by a conversation with his team car on his radio.

He hit the rear luggage box of the motorbike with his right arm and was thrown over his handlebars.

The motorbike, ridden by a member of the race jury, was stationary on the right-hand side of the road, and the incident will reignite concerns that there are too many such vehicles on major races.