Company that threatened cyclist with legal action over close pass video makes more “unjustified” threats against barrister

Daniel ShenSmith, who posts legal advice on his BlackBeltBarrister YouTube channel, says the company has made “veiled threats” concerning his conduct as a barrister in a letter, and called on the lawyer to remove a video in which he criticised the motorist’s driving and the company’s “ridiculous” claim that the cyclist’s close pass clip breached trademark infringement.
The firm also said the video spawned several “unkind” and “nasty” comments about the company and its staff, which the barrister claimed are “nothing to do with me”.
Earlier this month, we reported that a London-based cyclist uploaded a close pass video to their Chapona Bicyclette YouTube channel, before forwarding a copy to Cornices Centre, the company whose van driver passed him on Chelsea Embankment in November.
However, instead of an expected apology and notice of “some form of disciplinary action” against their driver, who has since been prosecuted by police for the close pass, the road.cc reader instead received a lengthy email from a company director claiming that “unauthorised use” of their ‘CORNICES CENTRE®’ trademark was “confusing our customers, negatively impacting our brand reputation, and potentially harming our sales and the exclusivity of our trademark”.
The company also requested the prompt removal of its name from the “video content and descriptions”, and said that, if their demands were unaddressed or refused, it would be “prepared to take legal action if necessary” and would “seek legal redress and claim any related expenses, including lost sales”.
It argued company advertisement on vehicles does “not imply our responsibility for incidents involving those mediums” and accused the road.cc reader of damaging their “reputation by misleading the public in your videos by focusing on our company rather than the drivers featured”.
The footage and subsequent email from the company was the subject of a video by YouTube barrister ShenSmith, in which he suggested, while stressing the video is not legal advice and for educational purposes only, that “infringing use is when you are using someone else’s trademark to market goods or services”, highlighting Section 10 of the Trade Marks Act 1994 which defines infringement.
“The point is, it must be used in the course of business to market goods or services,” BlackBeltBarrister said. “Unless Chapona Bicyclette is somehow marketing goods or services using this company’s name, then he is not going to be infringing the trademark by the definition in the Trade Marks Act.”
Since that initial trademark infringement claim, which has been withdrawn, the cyclist says Cornices Centre has now issued threats of legal action for alleged harassment, libel, a data protection infringement, the publication of their client’s name (which the cyclist notes is publicly available on Companies House), and an injunction.
The cyclist told road.cc today that, despite withdrawing their initial complaint, the company says it will only refrain from “taking matters further” if the video is taken down. The road.cc reader also says that Cornices Centre forwarded a letter sent to the motorist by the police, which included a conditional offer of points or a driving course as punishment for the close pass.
In a video posted on his YouTube channel this weekend, ShenSmith also revealed that the company has threatened him over his response to their initial complaint, calling on him to remove the video in which he criticises both the driver’s actions and the firm’s trademark infringement claim, a move he describes as “out of order” and designed to quell public criticism of the company.
“It’s not trademark infringement because he wasn’t marketing goods or services, it just happened on the side of the van,” ShenSmith says in his new video, which was posted on Saturday.
“If you don’t want to be caught on videos that go public, don’t put it on the side of the van, it’s that simple. In fact, making threats of trademark infringement might amount to unjustified threats,” he continued, before noting on social media that the company had conceded that their claim of trademark infringement against the cyclist was “misconceived”.
“Then I receive a letter threatening to sue me,” he said in the video. “I think, at least, it doesn’t really set out what the claim is. But what it does do is make direct threats against me.”
The barrister shared a section of the letter sent to him by the company, which read: “What is egregious here is that you reproduced Chapona’s blog in its entirety with replies. Have you enquired of the Bar Council whether you have acted within the Barristers’ professional rules of conduct?”
“That is a veiled threat against me for misconduct as a barrister. That’s out of order. In fact, that in itself is misconduct. Lawyers shouldn’t be threatening other lawyers,” ShenSmith argued in response to the letter’s claims, which he said he will report to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).
“I’m not breaking any rules by saying this is poor behaviour,” he continued. “This veiled threat doesn’t make any underlying claim against me. But it does say that there were lots of unkind, threatening, and generally bad comments made to and about the company and anyone within the company, either underneath my video or the other video.
“Just to be clear – I don’t condone that. But those comments are nothing to do with me. I’m not making those comments. If they have a grievance with the people making those comments, they take it up with them.”
The barrister added that the company’s legal action amounts to what the SRA describes as a ‘Strategic lawsuit against public participation’ (or SLAPP), which intends to discourage public criticism of the claimant.
“I’m not going to take the video down, because there is no legal basis at all that would require me to take it down. My video was of public interest, because it was a driver driving badly, who was caught by a cyclist, and ultimately prosecuted. I was giving my opinion on the driving in the video as a barrister and it turns out I was right, as he was prosecuted.
“Facts are facts, the roads are safer, and the general public are now more informed and less likely to be bullied.”
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.
Add new comment
20 comments
Ah, the old 'lets throw as much shit and something and hope some sticks' approach to legal action. Company is clutching at straws and their lawyers will happily take their money and try it fully knowing it's futile.
dumbasses gets what's they deserves
The stupidity and arrogance displayed by the wankers at CORNICES CENTRE® has been outdone by the clown 'solicitor' pathetically trying and failing to throw their weight around against a barrister with 380,000 subscribers on Youtube (and so far 179,200 views on his second video uploaded yesterday about this story).
All the firm is doing is reinforcing its poor image. The boss of the company is an idiot, simple as. If the boss had disciplined the driver then everyone would've forgotten and moved on. Instead, the boss is getting more and more bad press. What a fool. I have no sympathy.
instead of an expected apology and notice of “some form of disciplinary action” against their driver, who has since been prosecuted by police for the close pass...
Cornices Centre forwarded a letter sent to the motorist by the police, which included a conditional offer of points or a driving course as punishment for the close pass...
This is usually the actual end result when people talk of 'the police prosecuted the case' and the number of 'NIP's that have resulted from their reports- the comedy course or the advice letter. I would have been overjoyed if any of my close-passing reports had resulted in points, but I think none of them did and most of the offenders were not troubled by the police at all.
https://upride.cc/incident/ku15ekc_royalmailbigvan_dwlcrossclosepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/du61vhj_stuartbraithwaitebuilders_dwlcrossclosepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/yn67mvj_sainsburys44tonner_closepass/
When you are in a hole, stop digging.
Trying to shut up a lawyer with spurious legal threats? This story just transitioned from the "Fuck Around" phase into the "Find Out" one.
This is part of the beauty of england, this director muppet doesn't just think he knows more about law than a barrister, but is happy to advertise his ignorance to the whole world and will keep on doing so. I wonder whether he has a little "I won" dance.
It's not the director, it's an unnamed firm of solicitors.
Rogue solicitors acting alone, not under the instruction of the dickhead director? Fuck me! This gets worse! It really is becoming a parody, these smart arses really never learn, do you?
He said he'd do another video on it (possibly saying who the solicitors are ) but they must have been instructed, it's just they don't seem to be very good...
"A company that threatened to sue a cyclist for using its trademark without permission, after the cyclist posted a video of a close pass by one of its employees driving a company-branded van – for which the motorist was prosecuted by police – has now launched more “unjustified” threats against a barrister who criticised the business’s actions."
"Daniel ShenSmith, who posts legal advice on his BlackBeltBarrister YouTube channel (link is external), says the company has made “veiled threats” concerning his conduct as a barrister in a letter, and called on the lawyer to remove a video in which he criticised the motorist’s driving and the company’s “ridiculous” claim that the cyclist’s close pass clip breached trademark infringement."
"The barrister shared a section of the letter sent to him by the company, which read: “What is egregious here is that you reproduced Chapona’s blog in its entirety with replies. Have you enquired of the Bar Council whether you have acted within the Barristers’ professional rules of conduct?”
“That is a veiled threat against me for misconduct as a barrister. That’s out of order. In fact, that in itself is misconduct. Lawyers shouldn’t be threatening other lawyers,” ShenSmith argued in response to the letter’s claims, which he said he will report to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)."
We can either work out who the dumbshits are or it's piss poor reporting/english.
For the original legal threat , BBB points out there are counter remedies but legal action would be 10k roughly. I can't help but think BBB would do it pro bono !
I guess all press is good press? Or not... this seems an epic fail to me... 25 ways to quietly make this go away for free, and the solution is to escalate? Wow... I'm following the challenges UK cyclists are dealing with from Saskatoon, Canada, and can't understand why you seem to be at war, but I feel so bad for y'all.
Epic level Streisanding going on here.
Whoever the "Director of Cornices Centre" is, they have a track record when it comes to counterproductive overreactions, such as this response to a 1-star Google review. Some people are just too thin-skinned to be in any sort of customer-facing business (I know I would be.)
It'll be interesting how long the other 1 star reviews last that have been posted this weekend which refer to their actions.
Hmmm, threatening a barrister with the law. What a BellEnd™.
The threat was to report him to a regulatory body. Only they got the name of the body wrong.
He says that he will definitely report the solicitor for breach of regulations.
I don't live in London but if I did, I wouldn't use them !
Chapona will highly likely get pro bono help too now !
They are just making things worse for themselves. My guess is that it was one of the directors who was driving the vehicle.