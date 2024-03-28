Support road.cc

"Maybe we can have a coffee together on our sick bed": Jasper Stuyven embraces the gallows humour as Wout van Aert also operated on at same hospital following horrendous crash; Bumper bank holiday Drum & Bass On The Bike + more on the live blog

A Thursday that feels like a Friday followed by a four-day weekend with the Tour of Flanders on Sunday? We could get used to this... Dan Alexander is on live blog duty ahead of the bank holiday weekend
Thu, Mar 28, 2024 08:55
16
08:34
"Maybe we can have a coffee together on our sick bed": Jasper Stuyven embraces the gallows humour as Wout van Aert also operated on at same hospital following horrendous crash

Spare a thought for Jasper Stuyven and Wout van Aert this morning. All those months of work, sacrifice, altitude camps, dieting, training, efforts, racing and more, all to peak perfectly for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. All snatched away with one touch of wheels, the entire classics season turned on its head in a couple of seconds.

For Van Aert, it was a season planned around this week. No Strade Bianche, no Milan-San Remo, no Paris-Nice or Tirreno-Adriatico, less form for the winter cyclocross — all designed for the final weekend in March and the first in April. For Stuyven, the journey has arguably been even longer, the Belgian writing on Instagram that after "two years of suffering in the classics" he was finally back to "my best level ever" (and that's from a man who's won San Remo)...

The pair were taken to the same hospital in Ronse and then operated on in Herentals last night, both back-to-back surgeries for a broken collarbone. 

"Immediately after him it will be my turn. Maybe tomorrow [Thursday] morning we can have a coffee together on our sick bed..." Stuyven told Het Laatste Nieuws. "Fuck, I saw it happening in front of me, but I couldn't move. Wout tapped the rear wheel of a teammate, was thrown off balance and collided with my teammate Alex Kirsch. The two fell and since I was just behind Kirsch, there was no way to dodge. I went over my bike with my head and took a serious tumble ending up on my left shoulder.

"Am I angry? It is typical that it happened in the run-up to the Kanarieberg. One of the most dangerous moments in the race. It is not without reason that they have taken that out of the Tour [of Flanders] this year, but not yet for Dwars door Vlaanderen. Maybe now they will avoid it in the future. However, you cannot blame the organisation, it is the riders who want to position themselves as best as possible in such a large group, which made it dangerous."

Stuyven's teammate Mads Pedersen was also brought down in the high-speed crash, the Dane at least able to remount and continue riding, before abandoning a short while later. Pedersen also updated fans on Instagram, thanking his mechanic for an "absolutely amazing job" to bring his "beautiful bike back to life" and said he'd do "my absolute best to be back for Sunday".

12:21
David Millar promises to "change your opinion" and reveal "what goes on in pro cycling world", after critics slam sports festival for "platforming a former doper"
11:27
In time for Sunday?
11:13
Cycling in Flanders announces stoofvlees-friet energy gels

We had to check the date for a second here...

Yep, that's a beef stew and frites (stoofvlees-friet for the Belgians) energy gel. It's a limited edition number that can be claimed (one per rider) by filling out a form on the Cycling in Flanders website and popping along to the Centrum Ronde van Vlaanderen in Oudenaarde to claim your... prize?! I think I'd rather bonk, to be honest...

10:36
"Where do Lime bikes come from?"

When two hire bikes love each other very much...

10:21
More details emerge about collision which saw women's Dwars door Vlaanderen stopped for 15 minutes

The classics sure know how to pack plenty of drama and incident into an afternoon's racing... 

Ryan mentioned this on yesterday's live blog, a few more details now emerging about the collision which saw the women's race, eventually won by Marianne Vos, paused for 15 minutes. A medical car ended up in a ditch and a Soudal Quick-Step car badly damaged after their drivers had collided in the convoy ahead of the race.

The fire service was required to get the medical car's doctor out of the vehicle in the ditch, with the individual then taken to hospital in Ronse (the same facility where Jasper Stuyven and Wout van Aert were initially treated too).

10:09
"I feel really shit about it": Tiesj Benoot blames himself for Dwars door Vlaanderen crash
2024 Dwars door Vlaanderen: Tiesj Benoot, Josh Tarling, Stefan Küng; Matteo Jorgensen; Alberto Bettiol (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Tiesj Benoot told the TV cameras he blames himself for the crash that ended Wout van Aert's classics season, saying he feels "really shit about it".

"Our plan was to go on the Kanarieberg and Tim van Dijke was doing a great lead-out towards the climb," he explained. "When Tim had finished leading us out, Wout shouted at me to accelerate, which I did. But I think he touched my back wheel when I stood up to accelerate. I feel really shit about it, actually.

"Wout shouted at me 'Go Tiesj,' and I stood up to accelerate again towards that corner, and I think he hit my rear wheel there. That was the feeling I had. It happened so quickly I'm not entirely sure. 

"We were together for the last seven weeks, I shared a room with him in Tenerife for three weeks. He's a good friend, I'm really sorry for him. I was thinking of him after the crash. I had Wout on my mind for the rest of the race."

09:41
"Straight-up nonsense": Cycling fans defend Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Matteo Jorgenson after Visma-Lease a Bike rider faces bizarre criticism for not waiting after Wout van Aert crash

Things I didn't expect to read today: Visma-Lease a Bike's new classics star Matteo Jorgenson taking to social media to defend his race-winning ride at Dwars door Vlaanderen following criticism from some about his decision not to stop after Wout van Aert's crash.

Strange, right? For a team like Visma-Lease a Bike (whose strength and classics success has come largely from having multiple strong riders capable of winning races, giving them numerous cards to play) the idea that just because Van Aert is the best, all others should wait to see him into the ambulance seems... bizarre? I could think of some other adjectives too... but here we are...

Matteo Jorgenson wins Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024

The American, seeking to be the first male US rider to win the Tour of Flanders and only the second ever after Coryn Labecki's 2017 success, took to social media to address the haters (who'd presumably had a few too many glasses of Kwaremont by the time they took to their keyboards)...

"So about yesterday… I really want to wish everyone that went down the best in their individual recoveries, however long and arduous they may be . It was a big relief to get news after the finish that no one was in critical condition. Having seen the crash first-hand I imagined a far worse outcome. To respond to some of the criticism I got for continuing to race afterwards: 

"After a few seconds of shock having barely escaped myself, I tried as hard as I could to bring myself out of it. As we got onto the foot of the Kanarieberg I felt some responsibility to honour what has gone into this. The sheer man-hours, planning, late nights and early mornings put in by our staff and of course all the teammates that had spent 150km dying in the wind to bring us there in the front… Why would I let all of that go to waste? We already lost our leader, our strongest rider and the heart of our classics team, should we then just throw in the towel?

Matteo Jorgenson wins Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"I am proud of how Tiesj Bennot and I continued to fight and I hope we honoured the display that Wout van Aert was planning to put on. Anyway, see you all Sunday where all of Visma-Lease a Bike will try to do him proud."

Many will feel a response was not necessary, the complaints slammed as "nonsense" and "mind-boggling" by several of the fans who replied to his post.

09:29
Thousands expected at bumper bank holiday Drum & Bass On The Bike ride in Bristol

Remember the scenes the last time Dom Whiting took his Drum & Bass On The Bike ride to Bristol?

Thousands of cyclists are expected to take part in Dom's latest event, starting at the Lloyds Amphitheatre by the harbourside at 2pm on Sunday before following a similar route to previous events, up to Brandon Hill, Park Street, the Bearpit, Stokes Croft, Cabot Circus, Castle Park and finishing back by the harbourside.

Jack spoke to Dom ahead of his London event last summer, the DJ telling road.cc it all started during lockdown due to "pure boredom".

"The whole thing was a complete accident in that I didn't expect it to evolve the way it has. This has just become something amazing really, and I think the power of it has kind of overtaken any thoughts of an end goal."

Drum and Bass on the Bike Bristol

Speaking about his last Bristol event, Dom said it had been especially "memorable".

"Everyone was getting involved, even the cars. That old stigma of cars vs bikes, it was totally non-existent because everyone's involved," he said.

We sent Simon to the London ride to get the first-hand raving experience...

> Joining Dom Whiting for a Drum & Bass On The Bike ride – a glorious afternoon in every sense

