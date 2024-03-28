"Maybe we can have a coffee together on our sick bed": Jasper Stuyven embraces the gallows humour as Wout van Aert also operated on at same hospital following horrendous crash; Bumper bank holiday Drum & Bass On The Bike + more on the live blog

Spare a thought for Jasper Stuyven and Wout van Aert this morning. All those months of work, sacrifice, altitude camps, dieting, training, efforts, racing and more, all to peak perfectly for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. All snatched away with one touch of wheels, the entire classics season turned on its head in a couple of seconds.

For Van Aert, it was a season planned around this week. No Strade Bianche, no Milan-San Remo, no Paris-Nice or Tirreno-Adriatico, less form for the winter cyclocross — all designed for the final weekend in March and the first in April. For Stuyven, the journey has arguably been even longer, the Belgian writing on Instagram that after "two years of suffering in the classics" he was finally back to "my best level ever" (and that's from a man who's won San Remo)...

The pair were taken to the same hospital in Ronse and then operated on in Herentals last night, both back-to-back surgeries for a broken collarbone.

"Immediately after him it will be my turn. Maybe tomorrow [Thursday] morning we can have a coffee together on our sick bed..." Stuyven told Het Laatste Nieuws. "Fuck, I saw it happening in front of me, but I couldn't move. Wout tapped the rear wheel of a teammate, was thrown off balance and collided with my teammate Alex Kirsch. The two fell and since I was just behind Kirsch, there was no way to dodge. I went over my bike with my head and took a serious tumble ending up on my left shoulder.

"Am I angry? It is typical that it happened in the run-up to the Kanarieberg. One of the most dangerous moments in the race. It is not without reason that they have taken that out of the Tour [of Flanders] this year, but not yet for Dwars door Vlaanderen. Maybe now they will avoid it in the future. However, you cannot blame the organisation, it is the riders who want to position themselves as best as possible in such a large group, which made it dangerous."

Stuyven's teammate Mads Pedersen was also brought down in the high-speed crash, the Dane at least able to remount and continue riding, before abandoning a short while later. Pedersen also updated fans on Instagram, thanking his mechanic for an "absolutely amazing job" to bring his "beautiful bike back to life" and said he'd do "my absolute best to be back for Sunday".