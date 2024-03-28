"Maybe we can have a coffee together on our sick bed": Jasper Stuyven embraces the gallows humour as Wout van Aert also operated on at same hospital following horrendous crash; Bumper bank holiday Drum & Bass On The Bike + more on the live blog

Spare a thought for Jasper Stuyven and Wout van Aert this morning. All those months of work, sacrifice, altitude camps, dieting, training, efforts, racing and more, all to peak perfectly for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. All snatched away with one touch of wheels, the entire classics season turned on its head in a couple of seconds.
For Van Aert, it was a season planned around this week. No Strade Bianche, no Milan-San Remo, no Paris-Nice or Tirreno-Adriatico, less form for the winter cyclocross — all designed for the final weekend in March and the first in April. For Stuyven, the journey has arguably been even longer, the Belgian writing on Instagram that after "two years of suffering in the classics" he was finally back to "my best level ever" (and that's from a man who's won San Remo)...
The pair were taken to the same hospital in Ronse and then operated on in Herentals last night, both back-to-back surgeries for a broken collarbone.
"Immediately after him it will be my turn. Maybe tomorrow [Thursday] morning we can have a coffee together on our sick bed..." Stuyven told Het Laatste Nieuws. "Fuck, I saw it happening in front of me, but I couldn't move. Wout tapped the rear wheel of a teammate, was thrown off balance and collided with my teammate Alex Kirsch. The two fell and since I was just behind Kirsch, there was no way to dodge. I went over my bike with my head and took a serious tumble ending up on my left shoulder.
"Am I angry? It is typical that it happened in the run-up to the Kanarieberg. One of the most dangerous moments in the race. It is not without reason that they have taken that out of the Tour [of Flanders] this year, but not yet for Dwars door Vlaanderen. Maybe now they will avoid it in the future. However, you cannot blame the organisation, it is the riders who want to position themselves as best as possible in such a large group, which made it dangerous."
Stuyven's teammate Mads Pedersen was also brought down in the high-speed crash, the Dane at least able to remount and continue riding, before abandoning a short while later. Pedersen also updated fans on Instagram, thanking his mechanic for an "absolutely amazing job" to bring his "beautiful bike back to life" and said he'd do "my absolute best to be back for Sunday".
Add new comment
16 comments
Sporza has slo-mo of the beginning of Wout's crash from a camerabike in front of the peloton. Confirms Tiesj Benoot's post-race reaction where he said Wout said "go", he stood up, felt a bump - which he thinks was Wout's front wheel touching his back - and then the crash. See:
https://www.indeleiderstrui.nl/wielrennen/sporza-toont-nieuwe-slow-motio...
The price of a life
£1000 and a year ban
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd18lz33e3po
Of course it has to be in Scotland, where judges are in a competition for the lowest punishment possible.
And to think, from Monday, people will be jailed for fake crimes.
"Stealing the moon"?
Clearly this driver thought his was a "fake crime" because he fought it in court. Presumably "they just ran out / I didn't see them so it's tragic but it's not my fault".
As Roadpeace point out there is definitely a belief that "accidents happen". People don't see driving as something you've chosen to do - and thus increasing your risks of being the agent of someone else's injury or death.
Lots of people (and indeed some police forces...) seem to think that taking what seem to be illegal actions on the roads that don't lead to serious injury or death are not even "fake crimes" but effectively no crime at all.
There isn't an awful lot in the linked article to help figure out what happened - it reads as though the toddler scooted out into the road and the driver had time to react but didn't because they were distracted? The court heard he was paying attention to a different potential hazard; I daresay most people who comment here probably suspect he was more likely to be playing with the car stereo or his phone.
On the one hand, if you live in the street and know kids play in it then you should take that into account whilst starting your journey, but on the other hand it is totally plausible that this was an uncharacteristic momentary lapse with tragic consequences?
I don't know how this should compare with a similar outcome where the cause was an inability to stop in time because the car had defective brakes and the driver knew it before setting off?
I'd certainly argue that this incident as presented doesn't merit as severe a punishment as most of the aggressive driving videos we see on road.cc where the driver has made a conscious decision to use their car to put someone in danger of serious injury or death?
I thought that the price of the life was the £40 victim surcharge.😞
More details here : https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/local-news/jury-trial-man-accused-cau...
If you look on google maps it shows the childrens play area completely fenced in, the road looks quite wide.
From what is described in the article, using the fact that he was looking at children in a park rather than the road in front of him as a defence is beyond my comprehension.
He also drove off after the collision but did return a short while later.
Another article here : https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/newsletter/newsletter-news/dumfries-driver...
I wonder what the parents think now.
From the roadcc article
Well this one certainly doesn't. I have no problem with no jail, especially at the moment, but a one year ban is no where near enough and the fine is an insult to the parents. You can't afford a momentary loss of concentration when in control of a machine that can inflict such damage on another human being.
"He also drove off after the collision but did return a short while later."
I was doing a talk to some sixth form (or whatever it's called nowadays) students last week and this came up in the context of getting a job in my old industry.
If the background checks throw up a speeding fine, or a due care and attention offence then as long as you're remorseful, we can look past it. People are human and they make mistakes, especially when young (and if you tell me you've never, even as a teenager, done something which could have resulted in someone getting badly hurt, I don't believe you).
However, if the background checks throw up failing to stop at the scene or getting behind the wheel after drinking then we can never look past those because they reveal a character failing that makes someone difficult to trust.
Failing to stop after hitting a toddler? Now THAT has to be jail-time and a very long ban indeed.
The "momentary lapse in concentration" sh1te, more likely a habitual series of driving without care through residential areas. FFS its a cul-de-sac with a small play park, a true momentary lack of concentration would likely have resulted in kid bouncing off a bumper at worst given an appropriate speed for that area!
Worst punishment pass I have ever had.
90kph @ 2.5T
Strong winds also.
Nail him.
Did they actualy swerve towards you or something to make you think it was a punishment pass? I can see none of the sterotypical, 'get in the cycle lane' reasons, just an ignorant barsteward in a car who can't be held up for two seconds whilst the road clears and carries on regardless. I hope the police take action!
You can see the white car only cm away and the driver only gave me 20cm. It's uphill and straight, so he barrelled through with no care at all.
I hadn't even noticed the white car! WTAF were they thinking???
"Must get in front. Must get in front"
If they were thinking at all.