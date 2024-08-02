The Vittoria RideArmor TLR Tyre offers impressive puncture protection without sacrificing on grip, suppleness and comfort – especially when compared to other 'practical' tyres on the market. I used these for a month, which took in numerous long rides, and while I found them heavier than more performance-oriented tyres, their excellent overall quality means I'd happily run the RideArmors throughout the year.
Unlike the German brands Schwalbe and Continental, Italy's Vittoria isn't especially known for producing practical, puncture-resistant tyres.
The RideArmor is meant to be the remedy for that, offering the kind of puncture protection that people want from a commuting tyre – but without the performance downsides that can come along with tougher tyres.
While a month isn't a long time to judge tyres for their resistance to punctures, I am happy to report not only were there no punctures – there wasn't any sign of sealant appearing from sealed holes either. Both of these are good signs.
This is backed up by the tyres suffering very little air loss. Even after a week off the bike I didn't need to top up the tyre pressure, which is impressive, as I'd have expected to use the track pump every couple of weeks or so.
The RideArmor's protection comes from a number of different layers working together. There a top layer of graphene and silica, beneath which is a 100TPI nylon casing that encases the entire tyre, and underneath that is a Kevlar layer to really make sure nothing gets through.
There's sidewall protection too, courtesy of the ArmorSkin Sidewall Layer.
Puncture resistance is all well and good, but ultimately there are reasons that we don't generally run tougher, puncture-resistant tyres throughout the year.
Rolling resistance is often higher, which reduces your speed. And though these aren't as fast as something designed specifically for speed, tyres such as the Michelin Power Cup or S-Works Turbo 2BR, they are still impressively nippy for something built to keep punctures at bay.
I've spent several years commuting in London, racking up thousands of miles on various puncture-proof tyres, and these are undoubtedly the fastest I've come across. This isn't entirely surprising, as they have the same graphene compound Vittoria uses in its racier models such the Corsa Pros.
Weight is also going to be higher in tyres that come with multiple layers of puncture protection, but I think the 383g weight reasonable for a puncture-resistant tyre.
This is much the same as the Hutchinson Challenger TLR tyre, which come in at 385g, though tyres like these are always going to be heavier than a more all-rounder tyre such as the Panaracer Agilest Duro, which is nearly 100g lighter at 297g.
One of the biggest issues with older puncture-proof tyres is the grip they offer – or rather the lack of grip. This is mainly because of the harder compounds used to improve puncture protection, but this wasn't the case with these, and I found the grip very good.
I wouldn't choose to race on these, but equally I wouldn't feel the need to change them as soon as the weather improves.
The RideArmor's improved grip also comes from the extra suppleness of the tyre. This comes from the combination of the fact that you can run them at a lower pressure, as they're tubeless, and the graphene compound used.
This results in a tyre that is not only more comfortable than any other commuter/training tyre I've used but they offer an impressive road feel too. I have a couple of local routes that I use for tyre testing, which include fast descents with sharp corners and sometimes even loose gravel.
It means that I can often test tyre grip pretty effectively and I found that, although these aren’t at racing levels, they are impressive at cornering even at high speeds.
Value
The tyres come with a £59.99 RRP. This is dearer than other puncture-proof tyres – but I think the price is justifiable given their all-round quality.
The Hutchinson Challenger TLR tyres come in marginally cheaper at £54.99, and they're pretty similar in terms of both grip and puncture proofing.
But it is less expensive than our favourite tyre for good grip in wet weather, the Michelin Power Cup Tubeless Ready. It's not exactly a like-for-like rival as the Michelin is racier, but it does offer a good balance of speed and durability, and in my experience also seemed very adept at warding off punctures.
Our best road bike tyres buyer's guide delves into our top choices for road tyres for all sorts of riding.
Conclusion
Vittoria's new RideArmor is a high-quality offering – delivering impressive grip, rolling resistance and puncture protection, which means you could run them throughout the year if you wanted. They aren't the lightest tyres around, but the bit of extra weight is worth it for the puncture protection and durability they offer, which I think is a trade-off worth making.
Verdict
Puncture-resistant tyres with an excellent balance of durability, grip and speed
Make and model: Vittoria Ridearmor TLR Tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The toughest road tire available, for the harshest road conditions. RideArmor delivers dependable durability and long wear-life, with a focus on comfort and grip across all asphalt and weather conditions.
True to its name, RideArmor has been developed to be an all-season tire suitable for year-round training and commuting on any road surface and in any weather condition. The outcome is a genuine armor designed to protect you from your most hateful enemy: punctures.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
RideArmor features the proprietary ArmorSkin sidewall layer to ensure ultimate cut and abrasion protection. The reinforced, multi-layer, 100 TPI nylon casing is upgraded with a Kevlar® bead-to-bead anti-puncture protection layer and an inner shield to provide robustness and durability. The Graphene + Silica compound provides longer mileage, puncture resistance, high grip & speed in all conditions.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Throughout the review period I not only have no issues with punctures, there was no visible sealant on the tyres either, which is a good indication of quality.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Loads of grip and no punctures – exactly what you're looking for from all-weather tyres.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Throughout several months of use there is not even a surface cut on them. Combined with the lack of punctures, this all points to the RideArmors lasting a very long time.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Weight is about the only real criticism I have when it comes to these – but even then they're pretty much on par with some other puncture-resistant tyres.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
There are other, more supple tyres out there – but I'm yet to find any that combine that with this level of puncture protection.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
They're not cheap, but I feel the price is reasonable for the all-round quality they offer.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – they're grippy and supple while still managing to offer impressive puncture protection.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The grip - these are undoubtedly the most grippy all-weather tyres I have used.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The weight – they aren't like tank tracks, but there are lighter all-weather tyres available.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The tyres have an RRP of £59.99 which is more expensive than other puncture-proof tyres, but I think is justifiable given their all-round quality.
The Hutchinson Challenger TLR tyres cost £54.99 and have similar qualities in terms of offering grip and impressive puncture proofing.
But it is less expensive than our favourite tyre for good grip in wet weather – the Michelin Power Cup Tubeless Ready. It's not exactly a like-for-like rival as the Michelin is racier, but it does offer a good balance of speed and durability, and in my experience also seemed very adept at warding off punctures.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A very impressive set of all-weather tyres that are easy to set up and deliver a good performance and a high-level of puncture proofing.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
