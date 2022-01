"But cyclists!": Count the red light jumpers in this clip; Adam Tranter addresses "nonsense" talked about Highway Code changes; Second Ineos rider hospitalised in Colombia; Pro Jake Stewart offers old kit to young riders + more on the live blog

Nicolas de Ros Wallace will step up to Canyon's top job having been appointed CEO of the brand. Winfried Rapp, who has held the role of leading the executive management on an interim basis since October 2021, will continue to be part of the senior leadership team.

De Ros Wallace has decades of experience in international management positions and worked as vice president and general manager of the Jordan brand for more than ten years.

"I am convinced of the superior value proposition offered by Canyon in the bicycle industry. Above all, there is a passionate culture and love for cycling, as well as strong entrepreneurship mindset. I look forward to working with the team to continue to build on the great track record of Canyon, in a context of a structurally growing industry," Nicolas de Ros Wallace said via a press release.