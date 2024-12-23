​Nothing screams Christmas like actions cams, super fat slicks and a Wahoo that's eaten too many mince pies! Five Cool Things coming soon to road.cc

From the supersized Wahoo Elemnt Ace to a "revolutionary portable tool", this week's Five Cool Things rounding up products we're reviewing right now also features 36mm slick tyres from Challenge, a recycled wheelset from Hunt and some action cameras.

Whilst some of us will be using up the dregs of our annual leave days, the road.cc elves will still be busy putting the latest cycling tech to the test over the festive period. Here are the previews, with full reviews coming soon...

Wahoo Elemnt Ace (£549.99)

> Best cycling computers

Wahoo's new flagship bike computer, the Elemnt Ace, is packed with features including a built-in wind sensor and a 3.8" touchscreen - the first touchscreen model from Wahoo. The US tech brand has taken bike computer sizes to a whole new level and the Elemnt Ace weighs more than twice that of the Roam V2, coming in at 210g on our scales.

The Elemnt Ace also features an impressive claimed battery life of over 30 hours. Will it earn a spot in our best cycling computers buyer's guide? Keep an eye out for Jamie's full review which is coming in the new year.

Find out more

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Camera, GoPro Hero 13 Black and Insta360 Ace Pro 2

The big players have all recently updated their flagship action cams and we've managed to get our hands on all three of them at once for a bit of good old back-to-back testing.

> Best bike cameras

Dave currently has the GoPro 13 Black, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 and DJI Action 5 mounted to his bike for some all-weather testing including battery life comparisons, low-light footage comparisons, slo-mo functionality and of course how easy they are to use and the range of possible accessories to name just a few...

His full reviews of all the action cameras will be hitting the road.cc site in the new year and look out for a full video comparison video coming to the road.cc YouTube channel soon.

Look out for it appearing on our YouTube channel

Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset (£449)

> Best road bike wheels

Earlier this year, Hunt Wheels introduced the Sustain Phase One range, designed to reduce the company's environmental impact without sacrificing performance. Amongst them, the Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc alloy wheelset features rims made from 75% recycled aluminium, according to the brand.

The wheels are designed "to deliver responsiveness, quick engagement, durability, and reliability for off & on road adventures, regardless of the weather", and they feature a 22mm deep rim and 23mm internal rim width, compatible with tyres ranging from 28mm up to 50mm. They aren't particularly light though, coming in at 1,791 on the road.cc Scales of Truth.

Find out more

Challenge Strada Bianca Race V TLR 700x36 (£57)

> Best road bike tyres

You might have seen that Pirelli recently released some super wide 40mm slicks. Well, they're not the only ones and we have this set of 36mm wide Challenge Strada Bianca Race V TLR tyres which are perfect for "rough roads, packed dirt and most gravel surfaces", according to the Italian brand.

The Strada Bianca Race V TLR is a tubeless tyre that is said to built on the construction of the Paris-Roubaix tyre, offering increased volume.

Dave is currently testing these, so check back in a couple of weeks for his full verdict.

Find out more

Smart Lever tyre lever (£22.50)

The Smart Lever is described by the brand as "a revolutionary portable tool for easy fitting and removal of bicycle tyres." Designed and manufactured in England, it works with tubeless and clincher tyres, hooked and hookless rims, and all rim edge widths, according to Smart Lever, claiming to remove and install tyres significantly faster and with less effort than traditional tyre levers.

We are also testing the Smart Lever bead lever which is an add-on tool for the Smart Lever and can be purchased separately for £12.50. This is designed to separate stuck bicycle tyres from the wheel rim side wall.

Find out more

For all the latest road.cc reviews, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before spending your hard-earned cash, check out our buyer's guides.