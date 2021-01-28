Car passenger pushes pensioner from bike – then steals it

A pensioner who was cycling in Rotherham was pushed from his bike by a car passenger – who then got out of the vehicle and stole the bicycle.

South Yorkshire Police say that the incident happened at around 9am yesterday on Laughton Common Road, near Thurcroft cemetery, with the vehicle involved being a blue Ford Fiesta.

https://www.southyorks.police.uk/find-out/news-and-appeals/appeals-for-i...

The bike was taken as the victim, a 70-year-old man, lay on the ground, unable to move, following the assault.

Detective Inspector Nina Jackson said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this or a 54 plate Ford Fiesta in the Thurcroft or Laughton area to get in touch.

“I’d also urge drivers who were travelling through the area to check their dash-cam footage to see if they captured the vehicle on video.

“I am keen to identify and speak to the two men in connection with this incident.

“This was a particularly nasty assault in which an elderly man was pursued and targeted.

“Thankfully, he has suffered no life-altering injuries, however he was left incredibly shaken.

“His helmet was also cracked which suggests he was pushed with severe force,” she added [although that can happen with any fall from a bike in which the helmet makes contact with the ground – Ed].

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage (which can be emailed to enquiries [at] southyorks.pnn.police.uk) is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident 197 of January 27.