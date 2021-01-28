Car passenger pushes pensioner from bike – then steals it

A pensioner who was cycling in Rotherham was pushed from his bike by a car passenger – who then got out of the vehicle and stole the bicycle.
South Yorkshire Police say that the incident happened at around 9am yesterday on Laughton Common Road, near Thurcroft cemetery, with the vehicle involved being a blue Ford Fiesta.
https://www.southyorks.police.uk/find-out/news-and-appeals/appeals-for-i...
The bike was taken as the victim, a 70-year-old man, lay on the ground, unable to move, following the assault.
Detective Inspector Nina Jackson said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this or a 54 plate Ford Fiesta in the Thurcroft or Laughton area to get in touch.
“I’d also urge drivers who were travelling through the area to check their dash-cam footage to see if they captured the vehicle on video.
“I am keen to identify and speak to the two men in connection with this incident.
“This was a particularly nasty assault in which an elderly man was pursued and targeted.
“Thankfully, he has suffered no life-altering injuries, however he was left incredibly shaken.
“His helmet was also cracked which suggests he was pushed with severe force,” she added [although that can happen with any fall from a bike in which the helmet makes contact with the ground – Ed].
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage (which can be emailed to enquiries [at] southyorks.pnn.police.uk) is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident 197 of January 27.
I agree with you, although I'm not sure that the HWC explicitly mentions it. HWC 167 details over taking in generall...
Didn't you comment recently that you abandoned a ride across the US because you found the roads too dangerous in NY state? I was surprised by the...
I think that outburst started with her tweeting about the money wasted in ripped up cycle lanes:...
Hope he gets better soon. I am glad that the police are talking about assault, though how they will handle it if the catch the scum remains to be seen
Excellent news! Currently undergoing rigorous pre-season training regime (crosswords, sudoku, fantasy football - all at altitude obviously) in...
Hi, I have read reviews which all seem positive. One thing did crop up and i dont know if you have the answear.Is it correct that if i upload a...
And I like white/cream walls. I really like the Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 30mm that I bought for the gravel bike last year. They roll very...
No way I'd leave a £2,500 bike outside for any amount of time, not just because of corrosion but because of security. ...
What will it be then bearing in mind the current issues around import taxes?
It's made of cheese, it looks nice abd works well for a while, but the threads on the inside are so easy to strip it's unreal. I'd advise getting a...