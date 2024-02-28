“What am I doing in such a s****y race?” Cyclist blames organiser’s car for causing crash and “stealing victory”; Council accused of “sacrificing public space” and football pitch for bike path; “Optical illusion” cycle lane study + more on the live blog

Just like that grim early spring in the late 2000s, when my 17-year-old self would play 90 minutes every Saturday, before pinning a number on my back and racing my bike the following day, football and cycling have come into conflict in Cardiff, where a park pitch has been temporarily removed for eight months to make way for construction work on a new bike path.
But this time, it’s the councillors and local residents doing the screaming, and not my poor, battered legs.
Work began this week on the first phase of Cardiff’s Roath Park cycleway, which will see the installation of a new segregated bike path around the recreational ground, along with improved cycle crossings, footpaths, junctions, and bus stops. Cardiff Council says the work constitutes the first phase of its wider plans to improve cycle and pedestrian accessibility in the area and create a city-wide bike network.
“This scheme is a significant investment into cycling and walking routes in this part of the city, providing better facilities for recreational cyclists, as well as those that want to go shopping, go to work, or go to school,” the local authority’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Transport Dan De’Ath said in a statement.
“The council is committed to improving cycling and walking routes across the city and this scheme is a further step towards developing a city-wide, segregated cycle network, that will interconnect with public transport routes, to provide a credible alternative to travelling by private car.”
However, the news that the construction of the cycleway – which is expected to last eight months – will lead to the temporary loss of one of Roath Park’s four sports pitches hasn’t gone down too well with some locals.
Cardiff Council has said that all matches that currently take place in Roath Park can be accommodated on the remaining three pitches, which have already been reconfigured, while football league secretaries were informed in September that one pitch would be removed, before being reinstated once the work is complete.
Not that that explanation has appeased the usual suspects, however, who claim they were “blindsided” by the brief removal of a solitary football pitch (despite the council noting the plans to reduce the number of playing fields – albeit without clarifying whether the move would be permanent – in a July 2023 consultation report).
“At the very least, the council has badly handled the communications around this... The information has come out in a very haphazard manner,” Penylan councillor Rodney Berman told WalesOnline, after the local authority confirmed that the fourth pitch would, in fact, be reinstated.
> Footballers who cycle XI — the Premier League stars who love life on two wheels
Berman added that a “confusing reason” had been provided for reducing the pitches, claiming that the consultation report “suggested it was to move the [cycle route and footpath further into the playing field] away from the trees on the roadside, but now we’re being told that it’s about facilitating the construction phase.”
Meanwhile, Penylan resident Jeremy Sparkes said: “It seems that the council is prepared to sacrifice our public open space, doing the bare minimum legally in terms of notice and consultation.
“I think Covid has shown us more than anything how important open space is to communities and I think it’s really damaging that the council has not taken that on board.”
Meanwhile, over on the always-balanced debating space of Twitter, Rich Lewis wrote: “Surely it would have been better to schedule these works over the winter months, not with the spring and summer forthcoming when the Rec is at its busiest and used for several different sports?”
> Cycling group's "real concern" over "minor lake" and huge puddles on city cycle lanes
Although Louis provided a pretty foolproof explanation as to why the cycleway works should start as soon as possible: “Looking forward to a safe route down Ninian Road. Scary place to cycle.”
“I’m personally looking forward to this expansion of the cycling network. Long overdue,” added another Twitter user.
But, but, but, what about the football pitch that’s not actually needed and will be back in October, anyway? Won’t anyone think of the fourth superfluous football pitch?
