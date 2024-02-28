“What am I doing in such a s****y race?” Cyclist blames organiser’s car for causing crash and “stealing victory”; Council accused of “sacrificing public space” and football pitch for bike path; “Optical illusion” cycle lane study + more on the live blog

It’s fair to say that one of Belgian cycling’s brightest prospects, Arnaud De Lie, wasn’t entirely pleased with how Le Samyn, won by Laurenz Rex in an almost embarrassing photo finish, unfolded yesterday.

As we reported on the blog at the time, the Lotto Dstny rider – the hot favourite at the start of the day – saw his chances of winning the cobbled one-day race vanish as quickly as the material holding together his shorts, following a bizarre crash while chasing back through the race convoy, which prompted the aptly nicknamed ‘Bull of Lescheret’ to launch a blistering verbal assault in the direction of his own team directors.

After suffering a number of mechanicals, De Lie was moving back up through the team cars with around 30km to go when he slid out on a rather innocuous right-hand bend, hitting the deck hard. After initially looking like he was going to jump in the Lotto Dstny car’s backseat and call it a day, De Lie eventually chose to wait for his second spare bike of the race, all while turning the air blue with a very public show of frustration in the process.

🤬 Arnaud De Lie had some words for his team car after this crash... 💥#LeSamyn pic.twitter.com/UQVgDQ8qBX — Eurosport (@eurosport) February 27, 2024

“What am I doing in such a shitty race?” was apparently one of the many profanity-laden questions posed by De Lie before he remounted, helpfully translated by the Belgian media.

Back at the team bus after a brief forlorn chase and an early shower, the 21-year-old claimed to the press that the crash had been caused by the race director’s car (which you can see just ahead of the green Kern Pharma vehicle as De Lie slid out) slowing as it entered the bend.

“I don’t know what possessed that man to slow down and almost stand still in that bend,” De Lie told reporters. “Okay, I arrived quickly – a little too fast, you might say – but if those cars keep the same speed, I can approach the bend better and I am guaranteed to stay upright. I am really convinced of that.”

“Thanks to those involved for stealing a victory from me,” he added, with all the confidence of late noughties era Cavendish.

“Collectively we rode the perfect race, individually I was always where I should be. And I felt legs to win. If you see how the sprint goes, I think the chance of success would actually have been very high. Frustrating.”

Meanwhile, Lotto Dstny DS Dirk Demol – in another case of pro cycling’s Wacky Races approach to driving – said he drove up to and alongside the race organiser’s car to “ask for answers”.

“But of course they didn't know anything about it. It wasn't their fault, so to speak, when really it is,” he said.

I imagine this won’t be the last we’ll hear of motoring interferences in bike races this year.

Though it’s all a bit rich coming from Lotto Dstny to accuse someone else of poor driving, eh?

