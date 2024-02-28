Support road.cc

“What am I doing in such a s****y race?” Cyclist blames organiser’s car for causing crash and “stealing victory”; Council accused of “sacrificing public space” and football pitch for bike path; “Optical illusion” cycle lane study + more on the live blog

Three more days ‘til Strade Bianche, and only four until Paris-Nice… Well, Ryan Mallon has to do something to cheer himself up during the dreaded rainy Wednesday live blog, doesn’t he?
Wed, Feb 28, 2024 09:39
0
“What am I doing in such a s****y race?” Cyclist blames organiser’s car for causing crash and “stealing victory”; Council accused of “sacrificing public space” and football pitch for bike path; “Optical illusion” cycle lane study + more on the live blogArnaud De Lie fumes after crash during 2024 Le Samyn (Eurosport)
11:38
I’ve seen the future of helmet straps, and its name is, errr, Mono?

Yeah, a new innovative ‘strapless’ helmet, I can get on board with that. But wearing your glasses under the straps? You’ve lost me there, Canyon. Lock ‘em up and throw away the cycling fashion key…

Jasper Ockeloen new canyon helmet strap hero from IG

> Unreleased Canyon helmet that ditches traditional helmet straps in favour of new mono-strap leaked 

10:53
Arnaud De Lie crashes during 2024 Le Samyn (Eurosport)
“What am I doing in such a shitty race?” Raging Arnaud De Lie blames race organiser’s car for causing crash and “stealing a victory from me” at Le Samyn

It’s fair to say that one of Belgian cycling’s brightest prospects, Arnaud De Lie, wasn’t entirely pleased with how Le Samyn, won by Laurenz Rex in an almost embarrassing photo finish, unfolded yesterday.

As we reported on the blog at the time, the Lotto Dstny rider – the hot favourite at the start of the day – saw his chances of winning the cobbled one-day race vanish as quickly as the material holding together his shorts, following a bizarre crash while chasing back through the race convoy, which prompted the aptly nicknamed ‘Bull of Lescheret’ to launch a blistering verbal assault in the direction of his own team directors.

After suffering a number of mechanicals, De Lie was moving back up through the team cars with around 30km to go when he slid out on a rather innocuous right-hand bend, hitting the deck hard. After initially looking like he was going to jump in the Lotto Dstny car’s backseat and call it a day, De Lie eventually chose to wait for his second spare bike of the race, all while turning the air blue with a very public show of frustration in the process.

“What am I doing in such a shitty race?” was apparently one of the many profanity-laden questions posed by De Lie before he remounted, helpfully translated by the Belgian media.

Back at the team bus after a brief forlorn chase and an early shower, the 21-year-old claimed to the press that the crash had been caused by the race director’s car (which you can see just ahead of the green Kern Pharma vehicle as De Lie slid out) slowing as it entered the bend.

“I don’t know what possessed that man to slow down and almost stand still in that bend,” De Lie told reporters. “Okay, I arrived quickly – a little too fast, you might say – but if those cars keep the same speed, I can approach the bend better and I am guaranteed to stay upright. I am really convinced of that.”

“Thanks to those involved for stealing a victory from me,” he added, with all the confidence of late noughties era Cavendish.

“Collectively we rode the perfect race, individually I was always where I should be. And I felt legs to win. If you see how the sprint goes, I think the chance of success would actually have been very high. Frustrating.”

Arnaud De Lie fumes after crash during 2024 Le Samyn (Eurosport)

Meanwhile, Lotto Dstny DS Dirk Demol – in another case of pro cycling’s Wacky Races approach to driving – said he drove up to and alongside the race organiser’s car to “ask for answers”.

“But of course they didn't know anything about it. It wasn't their fault, so to speak, when really it is,” he said.

I imagine this won’t be the last we’ll hear of motoring interferences in bike races this year.

Though it’s all a bit rich coming from Lotto Dstny to accuse someone else of poor driving, eh?

Lotto Dstny sports director suspended (RTV)

> "Very unfortunate and unacceptable": Lotto Dstny sports director suspended for running over race marshal, as police investigate footage

09:06
Cycling v Football? Council accused of “sacrificing our public space” for cycle path, as football pitch temporarily removed due to active travel works

Just like that grim early spring in the late 2000s, when my 17-year-old self would play 90 minutes every Saturday, before pinning a number on my back and racing my bike the following day, football and cycling have come into conflict in Cardiff, where a park pitch has been temporarily removed for eight months to make way for construction work on a new bike path.

But this time, it’s the councillors and local residents doing the screaming, and not my poor, battered legs.

Work began this week on the first phase of Cardiff’s Roath Park cycleway, which will see the installation of a new segregated bike path around the recreational ground, along with improved cycle crossings, footpaths, junctions, and bus stops. Cardiff Council says the work constitutes the first phase of its wider plans to improve cycle and pedestrian accessibility in the area and create a city-wide bike network.

“This scheme is a significant investment into cycling and walking routes in this part of the city, providing better facilities for recreational cyclists, as well as those that want to go shopping, go to work, or go to school,” the local authority’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Transport Dan De’Ath said in a statement.

“The council is committed to improving cycling and walking routes across the city and this scheme is a further step towards developing a city-wide, segregated cycle network, that will interconnect with public transport routes, to provide a credible alternative to travelling by private car.”

However, the news that the construction of the cycleway – which is expected to last eight months – will lead to the temporary loss of one of Roath Park’s four sports pitches hasn’t gone down too well with some locals.

Cardiff Council has said that all matches that currently take place in Roath Park can be accommodated on the remaining three pitches, which have already been reconfigured, while football league secretaries were informed in September that one pitch would be removed, before being reinstated once the work is complete.

Cycleway works at Roath Park, Cardiff (I Loves The 'Diff, Twitter)

Not that that explanation has appeased the usual suspects, however, who claim they were “blindsided” by the brief removal of a solitary football pitch (despite the council noting the plans to reduce the number of playing fields – albeit without clarifying whether the move would be permanent – in a July 2023 consultation report).

“At the very least, the council has badly handled the communications around this... The information has come out in a very haphazard manner,” Penylan councillor Rodney Berman told WalesOnline, after the local authority confirmed that the fourth pitch would, in fact, be reinstated.

> Footballers who cycle XI — the Premier League stars who love life on two wheels

Berman added that a “confusing reason” had been provided for reducing the pitches, claiming that the consultation report “suggested it was to move the [cycle route and footpath further into the playing field] away from the trees on the roadside, but now we’re being told that it’s about facilitating the construction phase.”

Meanwhile, Penylan resident Jeremy Sparkes said: “It seems that the council is prepared to sacrifice our public open space, doing the bare minimum legally in terms of notice and consultation.

“I think Covid has shown us more than anything how important open space is to communities and I think it’s really damaging that the council has not taken that on board.”

Meanwhile, over on the always-balanced debating space of Twitter, Rich Lewis wrote: “Surely it would have been better to schedule these works over the winter months, not with the spring and summer forthcoming when the Rec is at its busiest and used for several different sports?”

> Cycling group's "real concern" over "minor lake" and huge puddles on city cycle lanes

Although Louis provided a pretty foolproof explanation as to why the cycleway works should start as soon as possible: “Looking forward to a safe route down Ninian Road. Scary place to cycle.”

“I’m personally looking forward to this expansion of the cycling network. Long overdue,” added another Twitter user.

But, but, but, what about the football pitch that’s not actually needed and will be back in October, anyway? Won’t anyone think of the fourth superfluous football pitch?

09:39
The Making of the English Non-Working Cycle Lane: University researchers seek out “optical illusion” cycle lane victims for academic study

Yep, it’s that time of the week again folks, when we take a trip down to Keynsham to gawp at its now-world famous “optical illusion” cycle lane, the scene of over 100 trips, falls, and scrapes since it was first introduced two years ago.

The bizarre situation in Keynsham has been well-documented on road.cc and beyond, after constituency MP and general parliamentary layabout Jacob Rees-Mogg caused headlines last year when he called the project a “failed experiment”.

In the first year of its use, 59 injuries were reported from people tripping over the kerb, with that number now believed to have passed 100, after more pedestrian injuries were reported at the start of this year.

Keynsham cycle lane (Facebook)

> More pedestrian injuries reported on "optical illusion" cycle lane, with one casualty claiming it must have been "designed by toddlers"

Works to try to prevent Keynsham’s residents from tripping on the infrastructure included painting the bike lane surface red in August 2022. However, this touch-up does not appear to have had much impact, with residents and visitors still tripping due to the differing kerb heights between the cycle lane and pavement, a layout made worse by the similarity in appearance of the white kerbing and white lines.

Just last week, we reported that Bath and North East Somerset Council announced that safety works on the “optical illusion” lane will be carried out as soon as the weather allows, after a road safety report recommended installing double yellow line markings adjacent to the kerb between the cycling infrastructure and the kerb.

The under-fire council said the solid white line marking the edge of the cycle lane will be broken, to better separate it from the kerb and hopefully reduce the amount of people tripping on the change in levels.

And now, with practical safety works set to take place, it’s finally time for some academic chin stroking, as researchers from the University of Bristol have sent out a call for any “victim” of the cycle lane to get in touch as part of an academic study into the infrastructure’s mysterious, nefarious qualities.

Bristol professors Ute Leonards and Nick Scott-Samuel, along with Cardiff-based Simon Rushton, all experts in the human visual system visited Keynsham last summer (ah, those wild academic days), and are now looking to speak to people who have tripped or stumbled on the cycle lane, in order to better understand its problems and how to solve them.

“This is an interest from the academic side. We need to find the evidence,” Neuropsychology expert Dr Leonards said.

“When we have the evidence we can go and we can do evidence-based suggestions.”

> Safety works on "optical illusion" cycle lane imminent after more than 100 trip incidents

Dr Leonards has been working with local Lib Dem councillor Hal McFie to get in touch with potential participants, is now asking anyone who has been caught off-guard by the bike lane to email visionandfalls [at] gmail.com with a contact number and the specific details of where and how they fell.

According to Dr Leonards, this research could eventually lead to a change in guidance to prevent similar issues happening in the future (so, unlike my PhD, it could actually have real-world relevance).

And yes, for those nerdy souls wondering, that is indeed a tortured E.P. Thompson reference in this story’s headline. Perhaps Dr Leonards would appreciate another Thompson-related title suggestion for her research: ‘The Transforming Power of the Kerb’?

Alright, I’ll get my elbow-padded coat…

10:26
Halfords share price plunges 25% as retailer downgrades profit forecast amid continued weak cycling demand

The share price of the UK’s largest retailer of cycling products and services, Halfords, has plummeted following an announcement from the business that its profit forecast has been downgraded by at least 17 per cent, amid a slow start to 2024 that saw cycling-related sale numbers drop by eight per cent compared to last January, and which the company has blamed on this year’s rainier, milder weather hitting footfall.

Halfords barrier logo 3x2 (copyright Simon MacMichael)

Read more: > Halfords share price plunges 25% as retailer downgrades profit forecast amid continued weak cycling demand

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

