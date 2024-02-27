“We don’t even have half a field”: Another British bike race cancelled due to “big downturn” in entries – as local cyclists blame early payment system and rising fees; Cobbles and rain! + more on the live blog

The road racing season may only be underway, but it seems like every new week ushers in another piece of bad news for the domestic British domestic scene.

Because, while hope remains for the swift return of the Tours of Britain this year (especially after a four-day women’s stage race popped up on the UCI calendar last week) below that elite level races are continuing to struggle in the face of some pretty desperate financial and logistical headwinds.

Yesterday, Cardiff Ajax CC announced that its well-respected early season National B race, the Betty Pharoah Memorial – which for 2024 was hoping to feature its inaugural women’s race – has been cancelled, after entries closed on Sunday with fewer than half of the spaces for both events filled.

“It’s with deep disappointment that I’ve had to make the decision to cancel this year’s race,” Rob Warren, organiser of the Cowbridge-based race (won by a certain Geraint Thomas as a junior way back in 2004), wrote on social media yesterday.

“It’s a difficult decision and not one that any event organiser wants to make. I’ve had conversation with BC race officials, NEG, and Reg Pharoah, whose late wife the race is in memory of. Sadly we’re all in agreement that this is the right call.

“A lot of time and energy has already gone in to organising this year’s race from me personally and other stakeholders, but that’s not been enough.”

He continued: “The reasons that lead to this decision are numerous but the main two are entries and costs. We don’t even have half a field in either of the races. The anticipated costs of staging the event are around £5k. With current entries we’re not even covering half of that.

“If we ignore the finances we simply don’t have enough entries to make the race viable as a sporting challenge or to ensure the safety of riders.

“We’ll strive to find an answer to this big downturn in entry. A few years ago at this time I was sending the dreaded declined entry email to over 150 riders. If we can make changes to make the race viable, e.g. date, format, or another element, we will, and we’ll try again.”

In the wake of the Betty Pharoah Memorial’s cancellation, local racing site the British Continental tweeted that another race organiser had told them that changes to British Cycling’s entry system – namely the need for riders to pay up front for a spot, and only receiving a refund if their entry is declined due to the race being oversubscribed – have led to entries dropping across the country.

“Payment leaving the riders bank the day they enter and getting a refund if they don’t get in rather than the money leaving if they get selected,” the organiser reportedly told the site, who noted that the change “means that riders are forced to enter races late as they cannot afford to enter multiple races in advance, which in turn creates huge uncertainty and worry for organisers”.

However, Cardiff Ajax CC replied to British Cycling, writing: “That is one factor for sure but I’m told that’s due to financial regulations and not BC’s choice.”

So, how do we solve a problem like early payments putting riders off entering races? While some have speculated that racers could simply register an interest in an event, or put down a deposit, before paying in full closer to the time, others noted that any lack of financial commitment will do little to give organisers – already buckling under an increasing monetary strain – the necessary reassurance that their race can go ahead safely.

Meanwhile, two weeks ago Team Spectra Racing general manager Gina Ball noted on Twitter that the rising entry fees of National A races – with some hitting £50 plus admin fees – were hindering cycling’s accessibility in the UK.

Entry fee for some Nat A RR's this year is £50+admin fee*. I understand there are costs involved for organisers, but it's hardly making cycling financially accessible *Nat A RR's were between £35-£48 last year. National Crits were £30-£35 last year. — Gina Ball (@GinaBally) February 13, 2024

Last week, road.cc spoke with British Cycling, who told us that rising fees were a necessary, and unfortunate, consequence of the increasing difficulties of holding a bike race in the UK, and that the governing body was working on making racing affordable for both organisers and competitors.

We’re hoping to have a more in-depth discussion with British Cycling over the coming days on the future of the domestic scene, along with Britain’s national tours, so stay tuned for that…