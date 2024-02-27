Support road.cc

“We don’t even have half a field”: Another British bike race cancelled due to “big downturn” in entries – as local cyclists blame early payment system and rising fees; Cobbles and rain! + more on the live blog

After watching his team lose the live blog derby at the weekend (that’s Manchester United v Fulham, in case you were wondering), Ryan Mallon’s back with your Tuesday helping of cycling news and views – while trying to avoid eye contact with Dan…
Tue, Feb 27, 2024 10:13
“We don’t even have half a field”: Another British bike race cancelled due to “big downturn” in entries – as local cyclists blame early payment system and rising fees; Cobbles and rain! + more on the live blog2024 Betty Pharoah Memorial Races cancelled (Cardiff Ajax CC)
10:40
It’s beginning to look a lot like spring (and lovely wet cobbles)

After all the excitement of Opening Weekend (UAE Tour, what UAE Tour?), are you ready for some bonus Tuesday Belgian bike racing entertainment, courtesy of the gloriously wet cobbled roads of Le Samyn?

Le Samyn may not quite be the Hell of the North, but I reckon that picture should come with some kind of work computer warning…

09:07
2024 Betty Pharoah Memorial Races cancelled (Cardiff Ajax CC)
“We don’t even have half a field”: Another British bike race cancelled due to “big downturn” in entries – as local cyclists blame early payment system and rising fees

The road racing season may only be underway, but it seems like every new week ushers in another piece of bad news for the domestic British domestic scene.

Because, while hope remains for the swift return of the Tours of Britain this year (especially after a four-day women’s stage race popped up on the UCI calendar last week) below that elite level races are continuing to struggle in the face of some pretty desperate financial and logistical headwinds.

> Four-day Women’s WorldTour stage race appears on UCI calendar after British Cycling commits to planning event

Yesterday, Cardiff Ajax CC announced that its well-respected early season National B race, the Betty Pharoah Memorial – which for 2024 was hoping to feature its inaugural women’s race – has been cancelled, after entries closed on Sunday with fewer than half of the spaces for both events filled.

“It’s with deep disappointment that I’ve had to make the decision to cancel this year’s race,” Rob Warren, organiser of the Cowbridge-based race (won by a certain Geraint Thomas as a junior way back in 2004), wrote on social media yesterday.

“It’s a difficult decision and not one that any event organiser wants to make. I’ve had conversation with BC race officials, NEG, and Reg Pharoah, whose late wife the race is in memory of. Sadly we’re all in agreement that this is the right call.

“A lot of time and energy has already gone in to organising this year’s race from me personally and other stakeholders, but that’s not been enough.”

He continued: “The reasons that lead to this decision are numerous but the main two are entries and costs. We don’t even have half a field in either of the races. The anticipated costs of staging the event are around £5k. With current entries we’re not even covering half of that.

“If we ignore the finances we simply don’t have enough entries to make the race viable as a sporting challenge or to ensure the safety of riders.

“We’ll strive to find an answer to this big downturn in entry. A few years ago at this time I was sending the dreaded declined entry email to over 150 riders. If we can make changes to make the race viable, e.g. date, format, or another element, we will, and we’ll try again.”

In the wake of the Betty Pharoah Memorial’s cancellation, local racing site the British Continental tweeted that another race organiser had told them that changes to British Cycling’s entry system – namely the need for riders to pay up front for a spot, and only receiving a refund if their entry is declined due to the race being oversubscribed – have led to entries dropping across the country.

“Payment leaving the riders bank the day they enter and getting a refund if they don’t get in rather than the money leaving if they get selected,” the organiser reportedly told the site, who noted that the change “means that riders are forced to enter races late as they cannot afford to enter multiple races in advance, which in turn creates huge uncertainty and worry for organisers”.

However, Cardiff Ajax CC replied to British Cycling, writing: “That is one factor for sure but I’m told that’s due to financial regulations and not BC’s choice.”

> "Unfortunately you can't control every idiot on the road": Road race organiser frustrated as cyclists almost hit by "inconsiderate" Uber driver

So, how do we solve a problem like early payments putting riders off entering races? While some have speculated that racers could simply register an interest in an event, or put down a deposit, before paying in full closer to the time, others noted that any lack of financial commitment will do little to give organisers – already buckling under an increasing monetary strain – the necessary reassurance that their race can go ahead safely.

Meanwhile, two weeks ago Team Spectra Racing general manager Gina Ball noted on Twitter that the rising entry fees of National A races – with some hitting £50 plus admin fees – were hindering cycling’s accessibility in the UK.

Last week, road.cc spoke with British Cycling, who told us that rising fees were a necessary, and unfortunate, consequence of the increasing difficulties of holding a bike race in the UK, and that the governing body was working on making racing affordable for both organisers and competitors.

We’re hoping to have a more in-depth discussion with British Cycling over the coming days on the future of the domestic scene, along with Britain’s national tours, so stay tuned for that…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

