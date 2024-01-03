More pedestrian injuries reported on "optical illusion" cycle lane, one casualty claiming it must have been "designed by toddlers"

A Somerset town's high street cycling infrastructure, which made headlines last year when pedestrians repeatedly tripped due to an "optical illusion" with the kerb height, is once again back in the spotlight, multiple reports of similar incidents happening over the Christmas period.

The discussion about the segregated cycle lane on Keynsham's high street attracted national media attention in 2023 (seen in the BBC report below), Conservative MP for North East Somerset Jacob Rees-Mogg calling it a "failed experiment" after it was revealed 59 injuries had been reported during its first year in operation.

By November, the number of injuries had risen to 76, the Bath Echo now suggesting that "well over 100 people have fallen and suffered injuries" due to the lane's differing kerb heights that pedestrians have reported makes it a trip hazard.

Reports on FixMyStreet from over the Christmas period suggest that despite maintenance work undertaken by the council, such as painting the lane red to differentiate it from the road and pavement, people have still been injured after tripping.

One report from an architecht who suffered a "badly jarred back, causing pain, numbness and sciatica" in a fall, said the infrastructure is "completely idiotic" and like it was "designed by toddlers".

"This is the worst cycle path design I have ever seen," they said. "No consistency in levels. Some parts flush, some parts raised with no distinct difference in visual colouration to help differentiate between the two, which is an obvious breach of accessible design criteria. It is shocking.

"I can't believe this is legal. Completely idiotic. I'm an architect and I can only imagine that this was designed by toddlers or with the intention being to attract tourists to the 'UK's most dangerous cycle path'."

Another incident, on December 9, saw someone trip and suffer "significant trauma and soft tissue damage".

"Broad daylight but did not pick up on the height difference between the pavement and the cycle lane," the report says. "Misstepped on this half kerb [...] sustained significant trauma and soft tissue damage to left knee and lower leg. Now 11 days on I am still in significant pain with severe swelling to knee and bruising that is still coming out. The kerb needs to be hazard marked, it is lethal."

Another trip victim reported "severe bleeding to my nose, face and hands followed by bruising". In response to all of the complaints, the local authority replied: "Thank you for your report, it will be reviewed by the appropriate team."

In November, pedestrianisation was said to be being considered to fix the cycle lane dubbed "the most dangerous street in the UK", the council commiting to further works this month to warn people of the level changes.

Two months prior, a cross-party group of councillors had proposed a motion to commit the council to investigate the cost of fixing the kerb height issue, however this was withdrawn amid fears it would be easily dismissed due to an unspecified amendment put forward by the administration that could "crush" the proposal.

With a six-month rule in place, preventing repeat motions, it could not be proposed again until March 2024 at the earliest, prompting the councillors to withdraw the motion in the hope of bringing a stronger case in the future.

A council source insisted that the amendment causing concern was standard practice for any administration on any motion, and stressed that a "Stage 4 safety audit" on the infrastructure is already underway to look into potential safety concerns.

"We're taking reports of all falls seriously. The majority of incidents happened within the first six months of the scheme going in and the number of incidents is decreasing as people get used to the changes and in light of the amendments we have already made," the council said at the time.

In April, Rees-Mogg weighed in on the discussion, saying it was a "failed experiment" and should return to its previous layout.