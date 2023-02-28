Support road.cc

Live blog

‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes?’ International edition; Primož Roglič, an advertiser’s dream; Cyclist uses clever car overlay to highlight poor driving; Psychopath to Inverness sign mystery; Van Aert to miss Strade Bianche + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, February is drawing to a close, and Ryan Mallon’s back at the keyboard, trying to remember what this live blog thing is all about…
Tue, Feb 28, 2023 09:51
20
'Why don't cyclists use the cycle lanes?' International edition; Primož Roglič, an advertiser's dream; Cyclist uses clever car overlay to highlight poor driving; Psychopath to Inverness sign mystery; Van Aert to miss Strade Bianche + more on the live blogVan parked in Geelong cycle lane (credit: Ashley Goldstraw)
09:22
‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes?’ International edition

We’re kicking things off this Tuesday with a special, international edition of a much-loved live blog favourite…

road.cc reader Ashley, having viewed the dozens (hundreds, thousands?) of motorists spotted abandoning their cars across the UK’s cycling infrastructure on this site over the years, decided to get in touch to prove – though we may have suspected it, given the country’s attitude towards other aspects of cycling culture – that “disrespect for bike lanes happens in Victoria, Australia too!”

Van parked in Geelong cycle lane (credit: Ashley Goldstraw)

Ashley’s courteous bike lane blocker was snapped yesterday on Geringhap Street in Geelong – the site, you may remember, of Thor Hushovd’s victory at the 2010 world road race championships (which I miraculously managed to stay awake for after a big night on the town – but that’s a story for another day).

Geelong’s recent record with bike lanes, as Ashley pointed out to us, isn’t great either. In November, the city’s council was forced back to the drawing board after councillors voted down plans to build new cycling infrastructure along the High Street of the southern suburb of Belmont.

The project, which was also delayed by councillors earlier in the year, formed part of a wider strategy to “provide cyclists with safe, accessible, and connected cycling routes within Geelong” – but, unsurprisingly, was opposed by local traders.

Van parked in Geelong cycle lane (credit: Ashley Goldstraw)

> Why don't cyclists use cycle lanes?

“We support bike lanes, what we don’t support is developing infrastructure that creates division in the community,” one councillor told the Geelong Times.

Now that Ashley has thrown down the gauntlet, can anyone come up with an example of bike lane blocking from even further afield? Antarctica, perhaps?

16:58
14:44
Exciting start to the women’s classics season – but are we seeing enough of it?

The women’s cobbled classics season started with a bang at the weekend, with SD Worx – courtesy of star riders Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes – sending a warning shot to all their rivals thanks to the duo’s dominant wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Omloop van het Hageland, respectively, before UAE Team ADQ’s Marta Bastianelli rolled back the clock with a tactically astute victory at Le Samyn today.

The racing, then, has been as exciting as usual – but are we seeing enough of it?

EF Education–Tibco–SVB’s British rider Lizzy Banks certainly didn’t think so on Saturday, as she waited patiently for coverage of the women’s Omloop to start after Dylan van Baarle had done his thing in the earlier men’s edition:

In the end, we were treated to a whole 28km of racing (but at least we didn’t miss the Muur and the Bosberg I suppose).

Today wasn’t much better, with just over 32km of the women’s Le Samyn broadcast on TV. And this time, they didn’t even have the excuse that the men’s race was on beforehand.

So, altogether, the entire televised coverage of Omloop and Le Samyn amounted to just 60km of racing, or around an hour and a half of viewing time.

In contrast, this afternoon’s coverage of the men’s Le Samyn started with over 90km left to the finish.

The distinct lack of coverage, especially compared to the men, has been branded a “disgrace” by some fans on Twitter, who view the missing action as a barrier to properly progressing the sport:

Of course, as others noted on Twitter, some coverage is at least better than no coverage at all. And it’s really not that long ago (the pre-2012 era, to be precise) that 30km of live TV of a men’s early-season semi-classic would have been welcomed with enthusiastic cheers by cycling-starved fans in the UK.

The women’s versions of Omloop and Le Samyn are also only 17 and 11 years old respectively, so the clamour for proper coverage of both is at least a sign of the lightyears women’s cycling has travelled in that period.

This year has also seen the advent of equal prize money for the men’s and women’s winners in all of Flanders Classic’s races, a move welcomed by Omloop winner Lotte Kopecky as a “nice gesture”.

Lotte Kopecky wins the 2022 Tour of Flanders (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Lotte Kopecky wins the 2022 Tour of Flanders (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“Well, it’s not always an important thing. But in the end, I mean, if you saw what it was the last years, it was just that in the end as a rider there was almost nothing left,” the Belgian said.

“I think it’s a very nice gesture from Flanders Classics that they are raising the prize money. Because in the end, although we do less kilometres, I think we still have to work for it as hard as the men and I think it’s a very nice thing that this prize money is the same now.”

Kopecky’s argument that the women work just as hard as the men – and often race in a more exciting fashion – is all the more reason that they should be given the TV coverage they, and the fans, deserve.

2022 TDFF annemiek van vleuten stage 7

AVV’s Tour-winning move – except we didn’t see it

Last year’s Tour de France Femmes was heralded as a pivotal moment for women’s cycling – but, even though line-to-line coverage has existed for the men’s Tour for the last ten years, the decisive move of the entire race, Annemiek van Vleuten’s attack on stage seven, was not broadcast live.

If the women’s side of the sport is to continue grow and build on the positive steps forward in recent years – and especially if big races continue to be held on the same day as their male counterparts (which is also an argument for another day) – coverage needs to be expanded to ensure that none of the excitement and drama so inherent in women’s cycling is missed.

16:51
Not all TV coverage is good coverage

More of the racing, less of this, please…

16:16
Lotto Dstny’s Milan Menten sprints to breakthrough win at Le Samyn – as Victor Campenaerts shows off massive chainring with attack

After Arnaud De Lie’s flying start to 2023, Lotto Dstny today proved that they’re not short of tough classics riders with fast finishes, as fellow Belgian Milan Menten secured the biggest win of his career this afternoon at Le Samyn – and promptly hurt his shoulder while celebrating (not that he’ll care too much).

26-year-old Menten, who joined the team this year from Bingoals Pauwels Sauces, overhauled 2020 Le Samyn winner Hugo Hofstetter on the slightly uphill sprint to the line in Dour, after a late move – instigated by Alpecin- Deceuninck’s Søren Kragh Andersen and driven on by Trek-Segafredo with their best Jumbo-Visma impression – was brought back in the final kilometre.

Kragh Andersen’s attack on the race’s final cobbled section came after another dangerous looking move, containing Menten’s teammate Victor Campenaerts, along with Jasper Stuyven and Stan Dewulf, was neutralised.

Victor Campenaerts at Le Samyn 2023 (GCN)

My legs hurt just watching you, Victor…

Campenaerts’ time off the front allowed him to showcase his new Classified rear hub and ridiculously big 62-tooth chainring – which, if we’re honest, looked a bit of a slog of Le Samyn’s rather benign hills…

> Victor Campenaerts debuts Classified PowerShift hub and massive 62-tooth chainring at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – but is still forced to walk up the Muur

Meanwhile, Soudal Quick-Step’s woes from Opening Weekend continued, as sprinter Fabio Jakobsen crashed out, landing in a ditch, before Kasper Asgreen, who missed Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with illness, touched wheels in the final kilometre and hit the deck himself.

I’m not sure I’d want to bump into Patrick Lefevere this evening…

15:37
Trek-Segafredo suspend Antonio Tiberi for 20 days for killing cat with air rifle

More details here:

> Trek-Segafredo pro fined for shooting and killing cat belonging to San Marino's former head of state 

14:39
14:02
Marta Bastianelli leads Italian podium clean sweep at Le Samyn des Dames

After finishing third at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, and then second at Omloop van het Hageland the day after, Italian veteran Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) finally stood on the top step of a Belgian podium today at Le Samyn des Dames, after attacking on the cobbles in the final three kilometres.

Instead of relying on her sprint, the 35-year-old former world champion, a perennial cobbled classics contender who won the Tour of Flanders in 2019, attacked from a reduced peloton on the Rue de Belle Vue, the race’s final section of cobbles, with only Uno-X’s Maria Giulia Confalonieri able to follow.

Having established a race-winning gap over the bunch, Bastianelli duly sat on her compatriot’s wheel in the final few hundred metres – a tactic she apologised for in the post-race interview – before duly dispatching her in the sprint.

A frustrated Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-Suez) easily won the bunch sprint for third, completing an Italian one-two-three in Belgium.

“Belgium is my second home, I think,” Bastianelli, who will leave the sport later this year after already postponing her retirement for 2023, laughed after the race.

“Today was a very hard day for me, I was not feeling well but I followed the team’s plan and attacked in the last part of the cobbles.

“With me was a very big rider, Maria Giulia Confalonieri, and I am sorry because I didn’t help her very much – but I am a sprinter and I didn’t know what was happening behind because I wasn’t listening too much to the radio and I didn’t have a gap. I did my best in the sprint and I’m happy for me and for my team.

“This year, I am sure [I will retire]. I am happy to finish my career with a victory and I hope that this the best from me.”

13:23
‘The whales deserve royalties!’

Today’s news that SRAM has lost its patent case against Princeton Carbon Works concerning the company’s undulating rim design – inspired, in part, by the humpback whale – has stirred one road.cc reader to campaign in favour of the dispute’s silent, and some might say most important, party:  

Sram lose patent case with Princeton - reader comment

 

> Court rules SRAM patents not infringed by Princeton Carbon Works' aero wheels 

12:50
It’s not quite spring yet: Snow falls at Le Samyn

The spring classics season may be underway, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the weather is co-operating with the UCI’s race schedule:

Fortunately, as the women’s peloton enters the final 30 kilometres of the cobbled Belgian semi-classic, the snow seems to have abated – though let’s just say that there are plenty of arm warmers on show in the bunch…

12:29
Tour de France 2022 stage 5 Wout van Aert (Pauline_Ballet)
Wout van Aert set to miss Strade Bianche after falling ill

2020 Strade Bianche winner Wout van Aert won’t be taking to the scenic gravel tracks of Tuscany this weekend, with illness disrupting the Jumbo-Visma rider’s start to the road season.

The 28-year-old, whose last race saw him lost out to longstanding rival Mathieu van der Poel in a thrilling world cyclocross championships showdown in Hoogerheide at the start of this month, is currently training at altitude at Tenerife’s ever-popular Mount Teide and will instead return to road racing at Tirreno-Adriatico, which starts next Monday.

“I won’t be at the start of this year’s Strade Bianche. I will start my road season in Tirreno-Adriatico. Unfortunately, I was not feeling very well for several days last week during the start of my training camp. Fortunately, it wasn’t too bad, and I felt better shortly after. However, it affected my training,” Van Aert said in a social media video.

“After taking a break following the cyclocross world championships, I again lost a few training days in preparation for the season. We decided it’s better to stay at altitude longer so I can reach my best shape possible for Tirreno-Adriatico.

“We think it’s not possible to perform at my best in Strade Bianche. I want to race to win, but that isn’t possible right now. I need a bit more time, but sometimes changing plans is necessary. That’s how things are.

“For the upcoming Flemish spring classics, I am in good spirits and I’m looking forward to seeing my fans by the roadside again soon.”

Van Aert’s absence means that Van der Poel will be the only Strade winner of the 2020s to take to the start in Siena on Saturday, with last year’s victor Tadej Pogačar instead preferring to focus on an early season head-to-head battle with the reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard at Paris-Nice, which gets underway on Sunday.

But don’t despair, as while the two grand tour heavyweights slug it out at the Race to the Sun (it’s basically all my Christmases come at once), MvdP and WVA will clash at Tirreno, 29 days after the battle of Hoogerheide.

My mouth is watering at the prospect of it all...

11:59
Rogue ‘Psychopath to Inverness’ sign pops up on Scottish cycle path

Quick, somebody ring up Peter Kay. I have a new stand-up routine which I reckon would go down a treat with his audience: Misheard road signs…

Unfortunately, despite the hopes of the Ross-shire Journal reader who spotted the sign on the A9 just outside North Kessock, on Scotland’s Black Isle, the eyebrow-raising cycle path directions didn’t turn out to be the work of a hard-of-hearing council worker, but a local joker.

“We have looked into the sign, and it appears to be a rogue installation that has appeared in the past ten days,” a spokesperson for road maintenance and management firm BEAR Scotland has said.

"It has since been removed. We would like to apologise on behalf of BEAR Scotland for any offence caused.”

Sorry Peter, I guess you’ll have to stick to the old Shania Twain and ‘Does anyone remember’ gags…

11:30
“You wouldn’t have done it were it a car”: Cyclist uses clever car dashboard overlay to highlight poor driving

I wonder how the online conversation around poor driving would change if all clips uploaded by cyclists to social media of near misses and scares were framed in this way:

“Superimposing a car view on a cyclist’s journey and suddenly a majority of people would blame the car turning. Funny that,” wrote Twitter user Cycling in Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, Snake Pass trespasser said: “We’ve done it. How to make car-brained people understand what it's like to cycle – put a car overlay over your cycling view.”

Although I reckon it wouldn’t be too long some would start calling for that pesky cartoon motorist to wear a helmet…

10:58
“When you’re good, it works good. When you’re not, it doesn’t work good”: Primož Roglič, an advertiser’s dream

So, imagine for a moment that you’re the head of marketing at, say, sports fuel company Maurten, and you’re looking for a pro cyclist to promote your new, alarmingly silver sodium bicarbonate product.

What you want is a rider who just finished a training session, looks like he doesn’t want to be there, is ambivalent about the product’s benefits, and reckons it tastes horrible, right?

Well, look no further than (former ski jumper) Primož Roglič:

One Twitter user astutely pointed out that the Jumbo-Visma rider’s apparent lack of enthusiasm for the Bicarb system may be down to one familiar culprit:

> Primož Roglič and Jumbo-Visma release much-criticised statement blaming Fred Wright for Vuelta crash

Of course, the whole thing could be (and most likely is) just a clever bit of marketing from Maurten, playing on the Slovenian’s characteristically droll public persona – “We will see how it goes, ha” – and growing fondness for extremely dry comedy routines.

In any case, a slew of nonchalant advertisements will at least keep Roglič busy before his season debut next month at the Volta a Catalunya, his only race before he attempts to finally secure that elusive Giro d’Italia title in May.

10:21
Yep, that pretty much sums the whole thing up…

I think we’re all struggling to get our heads around the bizarre, and rather grim, news that Trek-Segafredo’s great Italian hope, Antonio Tiberi, has been fined for shooting dead a San Marino politician’s cat (not the kind of sentence you expect to be writing on a Tuesday morning, but here we are).

Meanwhile, somewhere in east London, a French centre-half breathes a sigh of relief…

09:54
Fed up Froome denounces disc brake wheels, part 78

Just in case you missed it last night, Froome-doggy-dog has started his 2023 season as he means to go on – complaining about disc brakes.

> Fed up Froome denounces disc brake wheels on Instagram Reel

Well, at least it gave some of his current and former colleagues – such as Rick Zabel and Phil Gaimon – a laugh in the comments.

Never change, Chris, never change…

Though I take great exception to the Instagram user who commented that rim brakes “are medieval junk”. You wash your mouth out, sir!

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

