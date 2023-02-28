‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes?’ International edition; Primož Roglič, an advertiser’s dream; Cyclist uses clever car overlay to highlight poor driving; Psychopath to Inverness sign mystery; Van Aert to miss Strade Bianche + more on the live blog

Incredible power! 😲 There was no stopping @LotteKopecky at #OHNwomen after she launched an unstoppable attack on the Bosberg. 💪🥇 #OHN23 pic.twitter.com/i4IcMJpelP — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) February 25, 2023

The women’s cobbled classics season started with a bang at the weekend, with SD Worx – courtesy of star riders Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes – sending a warning shot to all their rivals thanks to the duo’s dominant wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Omloop van het Hageland, respectively, before UAE Team ADQ’s Marta Bastianelli rolled back the clock with a tactically astute victory at Le Samyn today.

The racing, then, has been as exciting as usual – but are we seeing enough of it?

EF Education–Tibco–SVB’s British rider Lizzy Banks certainly didn’t think so on Saturday, as she waited patiently for coverage of the women’s Omloop to start after Dylan van Baarle had done his thing in the earlier men’s edition:

Hello Twitter, The men's omloop was great. It's finished now so please can we watch the women's race now. It would be nice to see some of the action instead of just the finish 🙃 #OHNwomen #OHNmen — Lizzy Banks (@ElizzyBanks) February 25, 2023

Pleaaaaaaase please pleaaaaaaase let us see the god dam race 😭😭😭😭😭#OHNwomen — Lizzy Banks (@ElizzyBanks) February 25, 2023

Well, at least the lack of coverage got my blood pumping and HR up ready for the final of #OHNwomen 😅 Place your bets now! Who's your money on?! ⬇️✍️ — Lizzy Banks (@ElizzyBanks) February 25, 2023

In the end, we were treated to a whole 28km of racing (but at least we didn’t miss the Muur and the Bosberg I suppose).

Today wasn’t much better, with just over 32km of the women’s Le Samyn broadcast on TV. And this time, they didn’t even have the excuse that the men’s race was on beforehand.

So, altogether, the entire televised coverage of Omloop and Le Samyn amounted to just 60km of racing, or around an hour and a half of viewing time.

32.3km of Le Samyn des Dames. Yes, I'm going to log how much coverage of women's races we actually get. Some is good. Doesn't mean they don't deserve more #LeSamynDesDames — Katy M (@writebikerepeat) February 28, 2023

In contrast, this afternoon’s coverage of the men’s Le Samyn started with over 90km left to the finish.

The distinct lack of coverage, especially compared to the men, has been branded a “disgrace” by some fans on Twitter, who view the missing action as a barrier to properly progressing the sport:

Didn't think in 2023 that we'd be applauding equal prize money with one...set of hands and then also having to deal with the bare minimum 45 minutes of WWT live coverage 😞#OHNwomen — Mathew Mitchell (@MatMitchell30) February 25, 2023

It’s a bit of an insult isn’t it? — Bromley Parsons (@bromley_parsons) February 25, 2023

I'm waiting with baited breath for how pathetic the strade bianche coverage is this year — Natalie (@TrixNat) February 28, 2023

it’s 2023 and women’s cycling still only gets an embarrassing amount of coverage https://t.co/PSVoOudaKE — Lächeln im Frühling (@anewcd) February 28, 2023

Of course, as others noted on Twitter, some coverage is at least better than no coverage at all. And it’s really not that long ago (the pre-2012 era, to be precise) that 30km of live TV of a men’s early-season semi-classic would have been welcomed with enthusiastic cheers by cycling-starved fans in the UK.

The women’s versions of Omloop and Le Samyn are also only 17 and 11 years old respectively, so the clamour for proper coverage of both is at least a sign of the lightyears women’s cycling has travelled in that period.

This year has also seen the advent of equal prize money for the men’s and women’s winners in all of Flanders Classic’s races, a move welcomed by Omloop winner Lotte Kopecky as a “nice gesture”.

Lotte Kopecky wins the 2022 Tour of Flanders (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“Well, it’s not always an important thing. But in the end, I mean, if you saw what it was the last years, it was just that in the end as a rider there was almost nothing left,” the Belgian said.

“I think it’s a very nice gesture from Flanders Classics that they are raising the prize money. Because in the end, although we do less kilometres, I think we still have to work for it as hard as the men and I think it’s a very nice thing that this prize money is the same now.”

Kopecky’s argument that the women work just as hard as the men – and often race in a more exciting fashion – is all the more reason that they should be given the TV coverage they, and the fans, deserve.

AVV’s Tour-winning move – except we didn’t see it

Last year’s Tour de France Femmes was heralded as a pivotal moment for women’s cycling – but, even though line-to-line coverage has existed for the men’s Tour for the last ten years, the decisive move of the entire race, Annemiek van Vleuten’s attack on stage seven, was not broadcast live.

If the women’s side of the sport is to continue grow and build on the positive steps forward in recent years – and especially if big races continue to be held on the same day as their male counterparts (which is also an argument for another day) – coverage needs to be expanded to ensure that none of the excitement and drama so inherent in women’s cycling is missed.