Convicted fraudster targets speeding “Tour de France guys” with megaphone in Central Park; Van Vleuten considers postponing retirement; Remco’s homecoming + more on the live blog

Another story from the ‘What are the world champions going to do next?’ category for you…

While Remco Evenepoel told reporters in Wollongong that the only race on his schedule after winning the rainbow jersey on Sunday would be one “through the night clubs” (ah, to be 22 again), it now seems that the newly crowned world champion will make his debut in cycling’s second most famous garment on 4 October, at Binche-Chimay-Binche.

The rolling, sprinter-friendly semi-classic, also known as the Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke after one of Belgium’s most precocious and tragic cycling heroes, will mark round two of Remco’s glorious homecoming parade.

Y los sueños se hacen realidad no? Un pequeño Remco Evenepoel con la camiseta del campeón del mundo.😍💛 pic.twitter.com/9kzOLr8ltm — Rodri (@RodriSabato) September 25, 2022

Two days before the race, a public celebration will be held in Brussels’ Grand Place, in honour of the 22-year-old’s remarkable achievements this year: a dominant Worlds win, a first monument victory at Liège–Bastogne–Liège, and Belgium’s first grand tour triumph for 44 years, at the Vuelta a España. Not too shabby, eh?

While the crowds will gather in Brussels and on the lanes of Wallonia to sneak a glimpse of Belgium’s newest cycling hero, Binche-Chimay-Binche will also act as the farewell party for another of the country’s stars.

Philippe Gilbert – the last Belgian to win the worlds road race before Evenepoel, ten years ago – will hang up his wheels next week after what should be a rather fitting celebration of Belgium’s cycling past, present and future.

Now come on, Remco, stick around for Il Lombardia. You know you want to…