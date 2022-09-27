Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Casualty
Collision
Crime & Legal
Popular club cyclist hit and killed during time trial, van driver arrestedPolice tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Popular club cyclist hit and killed during time trial, van driver arrested

The driver of a Ford Transit van has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drugs
by Dan Alexander
Tue, Sep 27, 2022 14:14
4

Tributes have poured in for a popular club rider who was hit and killed while riding a 25-mile time trial in Hampshire on Sunday morning.

John Froud was competing in an Epsom Cycling Club time trial on the Bentley course (H25/88) — starting and finishing near Farnham in Surrey via an out-and-back course to Alton on the A31 — when he was struck by the driver of a Ford Transit van shortly before 9am.

Hampshire Police and emergency services were called to the scene on the A31 near Holybourne Roundabout and the driver, a 21-year-old man from Barnet in north London, was arrested on suspicion of four offences, including causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drugs.

The police force confirmed that a cyclist in his 80s had died shortly after the collision and his next of kin had been informed.

The other charges the driver was arrested on suspicion of were: causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

Hampshire Police stressed they are keen to hear from witnesses who may have seen the collision or road users who were in the area on Sunday morning and may have caught video footage on camera.

News of the incident spread quickly on the Time Trialling Forum where one poster said he was the first rider on the scene along with an ex-army medic and the pair gave first aid treatment before the paramedics arrived.

The rider reported it had been a clear day, with no fog and "great visibility", adding that John would "be missed by many".

Tributes poured in with another poster saying John had been a "lovely man" and they felt "anger and bitter sadness" at the "waste of life".

"Stay safe out there everyone, sincere condolences to John's family and friends," another added.

"A formidable talent"

John began racing for Festival RC in the 1950s and was described as a "formidable talent", winning the Division Road Race Championship and representing his country at the Peace Race in Eastern Europe and later riding the Tour of Britain during its Milk Race days.

Alongside his brother, Brian, John won the team award in the National 100-Mile Championship, and he was also a part of the club's team pursuit squad on the track, winning medals at various national championships and winning the all-London Championship.

Anyone with any information that may help the investigation is asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101, quoting reference 44220390205.

Time Trial
time trial death
Hampshire Police
Time trialling
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 