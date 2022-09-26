Support road.cc

Live blog

"If there's a proper cycle lane, safer and easier than travelling on the road, 99.9% of cyclists will take it": Cycling club chairman hits back at drivers moaning about riders using the road; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Welcome to the first live blog of the week, hopefully you all had a relaxing weekend! Dan Alexander is back in the hot seat for Monday's edition...
Mon, Sep 26, 2022 09:07
40
"If there's a proper cycle lane, safer and easier than travelling on the road, 99.9% of cyclists will take it": Cycling club chairman hits back at drivers moaning about riders using the road; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog
15:41
15:20
We deserve a pint!

Maybe I'll give this another share at half four on Friday...

14:35
Mark Beaumont smashes North Coast 500 record by half an hour
Mark Beaumont NC500 2022 (picture credit Markus Stitz ( www.markusstitz.com ) for an upcoming GCN+ documentary) (17).jpg

[📷: Markus Stitz]

Check out the full story of Mark Beaumont's latest mind-boggling achievement...

> Mark Beaumont smashes North Coast 500 record by half an hour

Correctly uploaded with the appropriate title when posting a leg-breaking super-human ride (take notes, Remco and Annemiek)...

Long live the nonchalant 'Morning ride'... 

14:17
Vatican makes World Championships debut

Meet Rien Schuurhuis. Born in Groningen, the Netherlands, in 1982, the 40-year-old finished 40th out of 48 in last year's Dutch national time trial championship, more than five minutes down on Tom Dumoulin. Yesterday, however, Schuurhuis pulled on the yellow and white of the Vatican City...

Yes, for those wondering, he was a DNF, but in great company on that front alongside Mathieu van der Poel, Luke Rowe, Ben O'Connor and 61 others... 

13:50
Government blocks councils from enforcing 15mph speed limits

 The government has prevented the City of London from enforcing 15mph speed limits due to concerns about the accuracy of speedometers at low speeds, and the fact that some are not marked with a 5mph scale. The Independent reports other councils in built-up areas were expected to follow the City of London's lead, a plan the authority outlined last year, but the Department for Transport has now stepped in.

> Wales set to reduce default speed limit to 20mph in residential areas

The government department told the Independent it would be difficult for some drivers to comply with the lower limit and it would be problematic to enforce. In response, the City is expected to set an "advisory" 15mph speed limit, but it will not be legally enforceable.

Shravan Joshi, chair of the City of London Corporation's planning and transportation committee, said: "Evidence shows that lower speeds help to reduce road danger and prevent injury to people travelling in the Square Mile.

> People most likely to commute by bike where traffic speed below 20mph – but presence of lorries on roads makes no difference, says study

"Despite this, we will continue to work to achieve a culture of slower speeds through street design and behaviour-change initiatives to help achieve our Vision Zero goal."

London Living Streets chair, Jeremy Leach, said the news is "disappointing", while Dr Suzy Chapman of the Road Safety Foundation said there is "no doubt that reduced speeds are absolutely critical to achieving a goal of zero road deaths and serious injuries."

13:45
07:51
"If there's a proper cycle lane, safer and easier than travelling on the road, 99.9% of cyclists will take it": Cycling club chairman hits back at drivers moaning about riders using the road

Christchurch Bicycle Club's chairman David Orme sprung to the wider cycling community's defence to try to explain some of the reasons why riders might opt against using a cycle lane, choosing to ride in the road instead.

 A Poole community Facebook group post took off when a local suggested, "all the cycle lanes in the world won't help with congestion if cyclists don't use them"... ah yes, we're doing the cyclists cause congestion thing again...

Others said riders on the road "drives them nuts"...

Responding to the complaints, David largely echoed the sentiment of the Highway Code, saying cycle lanes are to be used at cyclists' discretion, where they make our journey "safer and easier".

> Row over Dorset cycle lane that drivers claim is "too wide"

He told DorsetLive: "If there's a proper, designated cycle lane that is safer and easier than travelling on the road, then 99.9 per cent of cyclists will take it. The trouble is the vast majority of cycle lanes are either badly designed, they're inconvenient or cars block them."

Time for this classic to be reposted in all its glory...

Cycle lane parked car (Image credit: Rob Ainsley sent to us)

He added that riders cycle on the road, ignoring the cycle lane, normally "because it's less convenient or less safe — they're usually the two reasons that people don't use the cycle lanes."

Cycle lane live blog comment

David said: "As a cyclist you can go the way that motorists go, or you can stop for every single junction and wait at the traffic lights. If I'm trying to get somewhere in a hurry, why should I want to stop at each individual lane, when I could just do what the traffic does which is a lot quicker?

"It's also dependent on how efficient the lane is. If it's inefficient and you're trying to get somewhere you'll take a shortest route because you don't want to go around the house or keep stopping. Stopping takes up so much energy as a cyclist. If you have to keep stopping, it just uses twice as much energy.

"If I take people on rides, and I see a cycle lane in a place that I don't know, I often don't take it because I know that nine times out of ten I'll go on it and suddenly it will dump me into a dead end road or pavement. It's the trust in them that they're not going to just dump me after ten yards and it becomes a bit of a waste of time going on it."

11:42
Reaction to cycling club chairman explaining why cyclists don't always use cycle lanes... (believe us, we'd love to!)

Some reaction from Twitter to our main live blog story of the morning...

11:53
road.cc reviewer Ed Morgan wins U23 Men’s National Road Series

Forget Down Under, road.cc reviewer Ed Morgan won the U23 Men's National Road Series this weekend after a burst water main on the Central U23 Classic meant the final of the three events was cancelled. With Ed in the lead, he's the winner, adding to a very impressive 2022...

Congrats, Ed!

For a sneak peek at what Ed's got on-test at the minute, check out our recent five cool things...

> The making uncool things cool edition: Five cool things coming soon from BMC, Pirelli, Van Rysel, Velotoze and Hornit

> Five cool things coming soon from Garmin, Lezyne, Crono, Tronsmart and, um, Lezyne again

11:08
Kudos-worthy rides

Disappointed neither of these were uploaded as 'Morning ride', but whatever...

 

 

 
10:59
Queen Annemiek
Annemiek van Vleuten wins World Championships (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

[📷: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com]

Maybe it's because I got up at 6am on Saturday morning to get our race report ready and watched every pedal stroke of the final 70km, but I have to admit I found Annemiek's win far more enjoyable than Remco's. Both fantastic, in different ways, but the adrenaline-packed final of an injury-battered underdog snatching dramatic victory did more for me than a prodigy proving his greatness with a prolonged procession.

> From Coppi to Van Vleuten: Cycling’s greatest ever seasons

If I'm no longer allowed entry to Belgium for this opinion then that's just something I'll have to live with... 

Annemiek van Vleuten wins World Championships (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

[📷: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com]

Netflix better have been there or we riot. It really was the least expected day...

10:56
10:36
King Remco — Specialized celebrates sixth men's world champion in nine years
Remco Evenepoel wins 2022 World Championships in Wollongong (@cauldphoto/Specialized)

 [📷: @cauldphoto/Specialized]

Quiet news day in Belgium this morning?

To be a fly on the wall of Patrick Lefevere's residence these past 24 hours. Specialized is, of course, very happy with the win too — the bike brand's sixth men's world champ in nine years, a run that includes a trio of Sagan rainbows, a duo of Alaphilippe's, and now a Remco win to go alongside Michal Kwiatkowski's 2014 success too.

Remco Evenepoel wins 2022 World Championships in Wollongong (@cauldphoto/Specialized)

[📷: @cauldphoto/Specialized]

The brand is quick to point out in its post-Worlds celebratory press release that it hasn't exactly been slouching on the women's side of things either...with five wins since 2015 too.

10:13
Shit cycling shots — the final four

Anyone who has attempted to snap a photo of a moving cyclist — whether that be at the Tour de France, club 10 or just a mate spinning past the pub — will know it's not always that easy to get your photo to look as polished as the pro snappers manage...

How you think your photo is going to look... (credit to Alex Whitehead for SWpix in Wollongong this weekend)...

Annemiek van Vleuten wins World Championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

How it actually looks...

Have a browse through the final four and be sure to let them know which is your favourite, just don't expect to see many bikes... 

09:27
Mondays...

Fridays...

09:04
Weekend round-up: Remco reigns, Annemiek's extraordinary victory, Mathieu's nightmare night's sleep, Tech of the Week, Competition time, Bike review + more
Annemiek van Vleuten wins World Championships (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

[Alex Broadway/SWpix.com]

What a weekend it was Down Under...

We started with Van Vleuten's improbable victory: fractured elbow bandaged to the maximum, working all day for Marianne Vos, dropped on the climb, heading for a sprint... and still the Dutch superstar found a way to win. Incredible scenes for just gone eight on a Saturday morning...

Giro, Tour, Vuelta and Worlds. Is that the best season of any pro rider ever? I think Ryan's got a feature to update...

> From Coppi to Van Vleuten: Cycling’s greatest ever seasons

Then, yesterday, the drama kept on rolling. First, off the road, with Mathieu van der Poel's arrest following a hotel corridor incident (we'll have an update on that one shortly) and then with Remco's coronation as Belgium's king of world cycling. 

Elsewhere on road.cc this weekend:

> Check out Biniam Girmay's custom painted Cube Litening C:68X for the World Champs

> Jury clears 'hungover' Porsche driver of killing cyclist by dangerous driving

> Tech of the Week: Are you tempted by this app that links video and 3D mapping of your rides? Plus new stuff from Shimano, Pirelli, Endura & loads more

> "I've never seen anything like it": Cyclists hospitalised by loose gravel crash seek compensation from council

> Review: Fara Cycling F/AR

> Win! Hunt Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset + accessories worth over £900!

Plenty to get your teeth into to ease yourself back into work!

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

