Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Santander Cycles record 220,000 free hires by key workers in 2020; Pressure group asks Boris Johnson to remove cycle lane... that was his idea; Tao donates £5,000 to his old school; Paris bike lane busy despite winter weather + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Jan 07, 2021 09:07
18
santander cycles 10 year anniversary
16:26
One hour to vote for your favourite cycling fan account

This one's a bit niche, so most of you can probably skip to the next post...However, if like me you're a pro cycling fan who spends more time than they should on Twitter then you'll probably have come across the 'Cycling out of context' and 'Nairo in Green' accounts. But which one is best? Funny pro cycling moments or Nairo Quintana propaganda? One hour of voting left to decide your favourite fan account of 2020...

15:02
Record number of new users for Santander Cycles during 2020
Woman on Santander Cycles hire bike in London (picture copyright Britishcycling.org.uk).jpg

Santander Cycles 24-hour membership registrations rose by 157% in 2020 compared to 2019. The total number of hires also increased as more than 10 million journeys were made using the scheme. These new figures from Transport for London (TFL) show the bike hire service reached a wider audience during the pandemic as people tried to avoid busier modes of transport. In 2020, the previous maximum daily hire number of 50,000 was surpassed on 14 separate occasions.

Notably, the scheme's free codes for NHS staff and key workers were used on almost 220,000 hires by 18,000 people. The offer remains available to key workers until February 21.

15:34
Chris Froome's race programme for 2021 season takes shape

Chris Froome will start his 2021 season at the Volta ao Algarve in February in his first race for new team Israel Start-Up Nation. Before Christmas it was believed Froome would debut at the Vuelta a San Juan but it appears his plans have changed. The 35-year-old has been training in California over the winter but will do an entirely European race block building towards the Tour de France in July. Froome's sports director Rik Verbrugghe confirmed to Het Nieuwsblad that the four-time Tour champion will race the Tour of Catalonia and Critérium du Dauphiné in a relatively light calendar.

"Due to the lockdown in Monaco in March last year and the distance with Ineos, his rehabilitation was not perfect," Verbrugghe explained. "In the meantime, he has become so much stronger and he can again develop as much strength in the right as in the left leg.The most important thing is that he returns to his old level with which he was able to win the Tour.

"He will start in Portugal at the end of February, in the Volta ao Algarve. Then the Tour of Catalonia follows and Chris heads to the Tour via the Critérium du Dauphiné. Those are the broad outlines that are now established."

14:34
Total of £2,700 in fines for seven people who failed to pay fixed penalty notices for cycling in a pedestrianised area of Grimsby town centre
grimsby town centre - wikimedia commons

Seven people received a combined court bill of £2,700 after failing to pay fines for cycling in Grimsby town centre. Planet Radio reports that North East Lincolnshire Council said they will continue to issue notices to anybody putting people at risk by cycling in pedestrian areas. More than 30 people have been successfully prosecuted since November.

In this case, all seven defendants were issued a £100 fixed penalty notice for cycling in a pedestrianised area on Victoria Street in the town centre. Those who failed to pay were taken to court, prosecuted for the original offence and given a larger fine.

Councillor Ron Shepherd is the cabinet member for Safer and Stronger Communities at North East Lincolnshire Council. He said: "Shoppers, businesses and people working in the town centre often complain about nuisance cycling in the town centre. There’s no need to cycle in the pedestrian area – Bethlehem Street and Osborne Street are literally a few metres away and run parallel to it."

14:17
13:39
Tao Geoghegan Hart donates £5,000 to his old school

Tao's a good lad...The Giro winner has donated £5,000 to his old school in Stoke Newington — £1,000 for every year he went there. In a letter to the school he wrote: "Dear Stokey, 2020 has been a tough year for the young, and the old. I’m lucky enough to be able to say that this year has also given me a lot, so I want to give a little back. Thank you for all the great memories. I hope this donation can help future Stokey kids to also dream big."

12:49
Pressure group ask Boris Johnson to remove cycle lane... that was his idea

If you're going to ask for a cycle lane to be removed, probably best not to ask someone who ensured it was put there in the first place...OneChiswick wrote to the PM asking him to intervene to help "save a largely Tory voting community." What the anti-LTN group seem to have forgotten is that Johnson came up with the idea for the cycle lane during his time as Mayor of London.

The letter asks the PM to intervene against "socialist councils" and describes Chiswick as a "Tory voting community", despite being part of the Brentford and Isleworth constituency which elected Labour MP Ruth Cadbury by more than 11,000 votes in 2019.

The first part of the letter reads: "Dear Prime Minister. Many congratulations on achieving a deal with the European Union — after the year you've had I'm sure that was a well received Christmas present. The pandemic must be a huge drain on your physical and emotional resources and whilst I don't agree with he (sic) course you're taking, I support you in these almost impossible circumstances.

"As if you didn't have anough to cope with, I'm here asking for your help on another front. In fact, I'm writing to ask for your urgent help to save a largely Tory voting community less than six miles away from #10. The various schemes — cycle lanes and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have been implemented with no consultation by socialist councils across London."

The route finally opened on December 21, more than a decade after the plans for the route were unveiled by Johnson's administration. You can see a before and after video of the route here. The PM has supported many cycle schemes in the capital and was said to be 'ballistic' over the scrapping of the Kensington High Street cycle lane. 

11:54
How Pedal Me help kept vulnerable people moving during the pandemic
11:30
Wout van Aert close to agreeing a new deal with Jumbo-Visma
Wout van Aert wins 2020 Milan-San Remo (picture LaPresse)

Wout van Aert is close to committing his future with Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, Wielerflits reports. The 26-year-old's current deal ends at the end of this year prompting speculation that he would be in demand from cycling's biggest teams. However, Ton van Veen, CFO of Jumbo Supermarkten — the supermarket who sponsor the team — told employees during a New Year meeting that a deal to keep Van Aert beyond 2021 is close.

He said: "We have an important ambassador in Belgium. Wout van Aert is praised by the Belgians. I can reveal that we are in talks with the Jumbo-Visma cycling team to extend his contract. He still has a commitment for this year, but we want to keep him with us for longer. Those negotiations look very good. We will hear that in the coming days and we are very happy with that. Wout van Aert is very important to us for building brand awareness in Belgium. And loading the Jumbo brand in Belgium."

09:53
Visually impaired 11-year-old gains independence thanks to LTN planters

After residents repaired the LTN planters which were rammed off the road on Tuesday evening, Levenshulme and Burnage Streets for People shared this video sent to them by a parent at a local school...

Britain's most successful Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey shared the post saying: "This is wonderful and can be the norm quite simply and affordably so even more people can benefit."

Gill Moore commented: "Designing safe streets with the most vulnerable at the top of the hierarchy. This is the way forward, communities become stronger when they are safer for people."

08:57
Build it and they will come: Paris bike lanes busy despite sub-zero temperatures

This is an encouraging glimpse at what could be possible with proper cycling infrastructure. In Paris, despite the freezing temperatures, cyclists have continued to use two-wheeled forms of transport. In May, the city announced it would be investing €300 million into cycling infrastructure and has since committed to making pop-up bike lanes permanent. The screen on the left shows that 22,000 cyclists have been recorded passing in 2021, with more than 6,000 of those on a day with sub-zero temperatures. 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments