Santander Cycles record 220,000 free hires by key workers in 2020; Pressure group asks Boris Johnson to remove cycle lane... that was his idea; Tao donates £5,000 to his old school; Paris bike lane busy despite winter weather + more on the live blog

OneChiswick writing to the man who conceived the idea for the cycle lane on Chiswick High Road ten years ago to ask him to intervene to stop it “to save a largely Tory voting community” is priceless. pic.twitter.com/VP9Sz9pyJK — Paul Campbell (@PauloCampbell) January 7, 2021

If you're going to ask for a cycle lane to be removed, probably best not to ask someone who ensured it was put there in the first place...OneChiswick wrote to the PM asking him to intervene to help "save a largely Tory voting community." What the anti-LTN group seem to have forgotten is that Johnson came up with the idea for the cycle lane during his time as Mayor of London.

The letter asks the PM to intervene against "socialist councils" and describes Chiswick as a "Tory voting community", despite being part of the Brentford and Isleworth constituency which elected Labour MP Ruth Cadbury by more than 11,000 votes in 2019.

The first part of the letter reads: "Dear Prime Minister. Many congratulations on achieving a deal with the European Union — after the year you've had I'm sure that was a well received Christmas present. The pandemic must be a huge drain on your physical and emotional resources and whilst I don't agree with he (sic) course you're taking, I support you in these almost impossible circumstances.

"As if you didn't have anough to cope with, I'm here asking for your help on another front. In fact, I'm writing to ask for your urgent help to save a largely Tory voting community less than six miles away from #10. The various schemes — cycle lanes and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have been implemented with no consultation by socialist councils across London."

The route finally opened on December 21, more than a decade after the plans for the route were unveiled by Johnson's administration. You can see a before and after video of the route here. The PM has supported many cycle schemes in the capital and was said to be 'ballistic' over the scrapping of the Kensington High Street cycle lane.