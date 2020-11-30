Bob Jackson Cycles is saved – legendary frame-builder won't be closing for good after all

One of the UK’s most respected custom frame builders, Bob Jackson Cycles, says it plans “to be around for at least another 85 years” after previously announcing in October that the business, founded in 1935, would be closing next month.

In a statement on its website, the Leeds-based business, which had been due to shut its doors for the last time on 18 December, said: “Additional investment and support has been secured to ensure the iconic brand of Bob Jackson Cycles will be continuing well into the future whilst thankfully remaining at our historic Leeds factory.

“We will continue to build and restore frames to our exceptionally high standards and the current skilled team will be retained and expanded to allow us to take on additional work, whilst investing heavily and improving our processes and facilities to align with expected future demand.”

The company’s statement continued: “We are now open to all retail and trade orders and will be communicating some exciting news over the next few months as we realign the business towards future sustainability whilst protecting and building upon our amazing heritage.

“We apologise and regret any confusion or distress our decision may have caused over the preceding few months – but we fully intend to be around for at least another 85 years – doing what we do best,” it added.

“We look forward to welcoming both old and new customers to Bob Jackson Cycles as we begin a new chapter in the long story of this incredible company.”

Hopefully, you'll still be able to have one of these custom beauties built up for years to come

Last month, when it announced that it would cease trading in December, the company said: “We are very much an ageing work force and over the years have not been able to find younger members of staff to train up and move forwards.

“After what has been a very crazy year for all of us we have decided it’s time to hang up our welding torches and spray guns for the last time and enjoy some retirement while we can.”

The business closed during World War 2 while founder John Robert “Bob” Jackson served in the Royal Air Force but reopened after the conflict, producing bikes under the JRJ and, after its acquisition in 1955, Merlin brands.

Bicycles under the Bob Jackson name would follow, with the company becoming one of the best-loved builders of steel racing frames.

Jackson passed away in 1999, with his business partner Donald Thomas continuing to run the company.