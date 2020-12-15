Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Police hunt for e-bike artist drawing 'explicit images' on the pavement; Jeremy Vine writes Spectator article claiming cycling is right-wing + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is in the saddle for another day on the live blog...
Tue, Dec 15, 2020 09:11
1
e-bike artist (WA Police)
09:16
Jeremy Vine writes Spectator article claiming cycling is right-wing

Jeremy Vine's article in The Spectator certainly got people talking... The broadcaster and cycling activist wrote: "Cycling is right-wing. When you buy a bike you are throwing off the shackles of the state. No number plate, no insurance, no compulsory helmet.

"People think cycling is left-wing because a lot of left-wing people do it [...] Cyclists are acting out of primal selfishness — we want to travel quickly and keep fit. If people cycled 'to save the planet', that would be left-wing. But in my experience most of us do it to save ourselves." 

A second article, written by Paul Burke, was published yesterday on the topic. However, unlike Vine, Burke who also claims to be a cyclist — is far less comfortable with 'cycling being right-wing'.

Burke writes: "I’m mortally embarrassed by it. Cycling is the exclusive preserve of the very few and the very able. As for cycle lanes, which pander to a tiny and privileged elite at the expense of the vast majority, they’re undemocratic and wrong.

"This morning, as I sailed down a wide and empty cycle line, I again felt my rucksack weighing me down with guilt and shame at the sight of those poor people alongside me; squashed against their will into 50 per cent of the roads they paid for. Helpless, gridlocked and trapped by authoritarian policies which suggest that their time — their lives — aren’t as important as mine.

"I’ve often wondered who they are. Some might be teachers late for school or NHS workers trying to get home to sleep after an exhausting night shift. Sometimes I can see exactly who they are; firefighters, paramedics and delivery drivers prevented from carrying out vital, possibly life-saving work. But if you’re one of those right-wing cyclists, how much do you care? Isn’t shaving ten minutes off your journey time far more important?"

What do you think? Is cycling political? If it is, does it have to be classed as left-wing or right-wing? Or, should it be allowed to exist without being claimed by one end of the political spectrum?

08:59
Police hunt for e-bike artist drawing 'explicit images' on the pavement

'A man has used an electric bike to draw explicit images on the ground in Perth City' is not a sentence I expected to read this morning... Police in Australia seem concerned about this offender who has taken to drawing cocks on the street with an e-bike. It's the grown up version of what kids do at school on the desk when the teacher isn't looking however, Western Australia Police didn't see the funny side, releasing a statement that said: "At approximately 4:50pm on Monday 30 November 2020 a man has caused damage to the ground on Murray Street in Perth.

"The man has appeared to spin the wheels of an electric bicycle in order to draw explicit images with the rubber from the tyres. This has resulted in multiple images drawn on to the ground. Police have released a CCTV image of two men who they believe may be able to assist them with their investigation."

The general public have been as sympathetic to the police's appeal as you might expect...Callum Mclachlan replied: "You're never too old to draw 'doodles'." 

Another commented: "Whilst I do not condone graffiti, I give him points for technique and ingenuity. An electric bike, very creative."

And perhaps the best one, Allen Bell wrote: "When you order Banksy from Wish."

This guy's artwork is a good effort but it's got nothing on Wanksy, the British pot hole vigilante, who graffitis pot holes with penis drawings so the council notice them...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments