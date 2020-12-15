Police hunt for e-bike artist drawing 'explicit images' on the pavement; Jeremy Vine writes Spectator article claiming cycling is right-wing + more on the live blog

Who is this absolute buffoon writing in the @spectator that cycling is right-wing? pic.twitter.com/GOcDkIOqyt — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 13, 2020

Jeremy Vine's article in The Spectator certainly got people talking... The broadcaster and cycling activist wrote: "Cycling is right-wing. When you buy a bike you are throwing off the shackles of the state. No number plate, no insurance, no compulsory helmet.

"People think cycling is left-wing because a lot of left-wing people do it [...] Cyclists are acting out of primal selfishness — we want to travel quickly and keep fit. If people cycled 'to save the planet', that would be left-wing. But in my experience most of us do it to save ourselves."

A second article, written by Paul Burke, was published yesterday on the topic. However, unlike Vine, Burke who also claims to be a cyclist — is far less comfortable with 'cycling being right-wing'.

Burke writes: "I’m mortally embarrassed by it. Cycling is the exclusive preserve of the very few and the very able. As for cycle lanes, which pander to a tiny and privileged elite at the expense of the vast majority, they’re undemocratic and wrong.

"This morning, as I sailed down a wide and empty cycle line, I again felt my rucksack weighing me down with guilt and shame at the sight of those poor people alongside me; squashed against their will into 50 per cent of the roads they paid for. Helpless, gridlocked and trapped by authoritarian policies which suggest that their time — their lives — aren’t as important as mine.

"I’ve often wondered who they are. Some might be teachers late for school or NHS workers trying to get home to sleep after an exhausting night shift. Sometimes I can see exactly who they are; firefighters, paramedics and delivery drivers prevented from carrying out vital, possibly life-saving work. But if you’re one of those right-wing cyclists, how much do you care? Isn’t shaving ten minutes off your journey time far more important?"

What do you think? Is cycling political? If it is, does it have to be classed as left-wing or right-wing? Or, should it be allowed to exist without being claimed by one end of the political spectrum?