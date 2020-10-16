Support road.cc

Live blog

Bob Jackson Cycles to close after 85 years; Peloton recall pedals due to customer injuries; Tory MP says car is "one of the most liberating inventions"; Driver destroys Bikehangar; Équipe Paule Ka fold as sponsor fails to pay + more on the live blog

Welcome to Friday's live blog, with Jack Sexty in charge throughout the day plus the odd contribution from the rest of the team...
Fri, Oct 16, 2020 09:49
20
bob jackson bike - via bob jackson.PNG
14:59
Bob Jackson Cycles will shut after 85 years, as they have "not been able to find younger members of staff to train up"
bob jackson frame.PNG

The popular frame builders, now based in Leeds, will be shutting up shop on 18th December after 85 years. A statement on the Bob Jackson website says: 

After 85 years of frame building & restorations Bob Jackson Cycles will be closing it’s doors for the very last time on the 18th December 2020, We are very much an ageing work force and over the years have not been able to find younger members of staff to train up and move forwards. After what has been a very crazy year for all of us we have  decided it’s time to hang up our welding torches and spray guns for the last time and enjoy some retirement while we can.

All current orders and work  with us will be finished as promised, Any customers who still need our services ( No Chrome Plating) will need to have their frames with us by the 7th November, Frames after this time will not be accepted . 

On a personal note all at Bob Jackson Cycles now and in the past would like to thank all our customers for their business over the last 85 years, We are sorry it has come to this but nobody can stop the passing of time and everyone is entitled to enjoy a few years of retirement.

The company was started in 1935, becoming one of the most well-loved builders of steel racing bikes in the 50's and 60's. Although Bob died in 1999, his business partner Donald Thomas continued at the helm of the business. 

15:32
Mark Cavendish named in Bahrain McLaren's Tour of Flanders squad

Putting any talk of retirement fully to bed, Cav will line up at the Belgian Classic on Sunday. If it goes ahead as planned (who knows nowadays) it will be the 104th edition of the famous race. 

14:17
Diego Ulissi wins Giro d'Italia stage 13

The UAE Emirates rider provided the team with another win after their fairly successful little trip to the Tour de France last month, beating current overall leader Joao Almeida in a sprint. Quick-Step's Almeida is sitting in pink with a 40s lead over Wilco Kelderman of Sunweb. 

14:03
Another cyclist comes forward after last night's 'hit-and-run' Bikehangar incident
waltham forest bikehangar - via fredbikelondon

Fred told road.cc: "Some of the bikes were damaged - including mine. They punted it right on to the pavement. Made a big crash noise and all my lovely neighbours rushed out.

"There's quite a lot of bumper scattered around - those bike hangars are tougher than they look!"

13:35
"Disgraceful behaviour": French fashion house Paule Ka face backlash on social media for failing to pay Équipe Paule Ka, forcing the team to fold
paule ka instagram comment 1.PNG
paule ka instagram comment 2.PNG

The French fashion house were named as the headline sponsor of Équipe Paule Ka (formerly Bigla-Katusha) in June, effectively saving the team; but it appears those promises were unfounded, as a statement this morning claims that the team hasn't been paid since August. Paule Ka have been accused of "disgraceful behaviour" and taking publicity without fulfilling their financial commitments, but are yet to make a statement. 

Is there more to this story? We've asked Paule Ka for comment.  

12:30
Peloton recall 27,000 sets of pedals on their first-gen bike due to customer injuries, and get sued again
peloton 2.PNG

The spin bike corporation, who recently launched an updated bike, are recalling their first-generation clipless pedals that feature on bikes purchased between 2013-2016.  

According to the recall notice, Peloton have received 120 reports of breakages, including 16 customers who were injured and five who needed hospital treatment due to leg lacerations. The remedy states: "Consumers should immediately stop using bikes fitted with PR70P Clip-In pedals. Peloton is notifying all affected consumers directly on how to receive free replacement pedals, along with instructions for self-installation."

On its website, Peloton have offered affected customers free replacements with step-by-step instructions on how to install them; but anyone who wants a technician to attach the pedals will have to pay $100.  

As well as this Peloton have been sued yet again, this time by Icon Health and Fitness, over claims that the moving touchscreen and automatic resistance features on the new Peloton bike infringes the patent of Icon's NordicTrack bike. Icon say Peloton "have built (at least in part) entire businesses on the back of Icon’s patented technology", while Peloton say this latest lawsuit is simply in retaliation to previous legal battles between the two companies. The latest of those came in May when Peloton sued Icon for broadcasting live classes, something that was apparently their idea. Icon claim Peloton's CEO asked to use their patents back in 2013, which Icon declined... this seems to be where all the legal back-and-forth began. 

Peloton's outside litigation counsel Steven Feldman said the company would "vigorously defend" this latest case in court.

12:55
12:26
Giro: stage 13 is underway

The peloton, greatly reduced for pandemic-related reasons, is on its way to Monselice. A breakaway group of seven currently has around two minutes on the main gruppo.. 

11:17
Craig Mackinlay MP made chair of ‘Fair Fuel for UK Motorists & Hauliers' parliamentary group

The Conservative MP for South Thanet has faced a backlash for his comments, and also for tagging the motoring lobby group FairFuelUK into his announcement. FairFuelUK's founder Howard Cox isn't exactly known for rational debate when it comes to sustainable infrastructure, recently saying that the Prime Minister has "Lycra-clad advisors", and regularly claiming cycle lanes cause congestion, rather than the actual congestion itself. 

A number of prominent cycling campaigners and countless others have taken issue with Mackinlay's view that the car is "one of the most liberating inventions yet created", citing high levels of injuries and deaths and environmental issues with motoring. The All Party Parliamentary Group for 'Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers' is represented by 15 MPs, and lists Howard Cox as its public enquiry contact point. It says its purpose is this: "To represent major issues that impact on UK drivers, from motorists to hauliers. Notably fuel taxation, congestion and toxic charges, parking costs, roads investment, fairer treatment for diesel owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps."

11:11
Some pros and team managers don't exactly agree...
11:01
Bikehangar update: council fence off destroyed bike storage facility
hit-and-run bikehangar closed off - via Jon Little on twitter.PNG

Jon Little, who saw the aftermath of the incident last night in Leyton after a car ploughed into the Bikehangar and left the scene, says the council attended this morning and blocked it off.

It turns out Mr Little worked with the council on developing the successful 'Mini Holland' scheme in Waltham Forest, which includes bike parking facilities, cycle lanes and pedestrianised streets. He told road.cc, therefore, that the vandalism to the Bikehangar was "personal". 

Cyclehoop commented that they were "really sorry to see this damage to our unit".

10:09
The nuttiest tri bike yet? KúCycle launch radical TF1, and they're making some bold performance claims
kucycle tf1 main.PNG

This new tri bike from the fledgling Dutch innovators KúCycle is in full production, and can be built to order via authorised fitters (they've partnered with Speedhub in Leicestershire for UK customers). While it won't be winning any beauty contests, KúCycle claim their CFD analysis is backed up by live CdA testing; and although they don't say exactly how this was done, they're claiming that their bike "demonstrated an improvement in CdA of 8% over the Felt iA in a straight swap of rider across the two bikes".

kucycle tf1 2.PNG

The crazy wide fork looks to be influenced by the Hope/Lotus track bike, although KúCycle say it's the result of their fork air stream technology that "reduces airflow blockage" at the front. They also claim that the protruding headtube tucked between the rider's arms opens up the front end, which "introduces three separate aero F-Ducts reducing drag around the rider".

To peruse our selection of the maddest concept bikes that didn't quite make it into production, check out this listicle. KúCycle's website can be found here

08:58
Équipe Paule Ka, currently ranked number four on the UCI Women's World Tour, have folded due to "absence of sponsor payments"
equipe paul ka - via equipe paul ka website.PNG

The team have been forced to close with immediate effect after 15 years, claiming that the French fashion house Paule Ka - their headline sponsor - have failed to pay them since August. 

The full statement says: 

It is with great regret that Équipe Paule Ka announces the immediate cessation of its racing season and, unfortunately, the closure of the team - currently ranked fourth in the world with over 3000 UCI points - due to the absence of sponsor payments since August.

After late payment of its first instalment in July, the French fashion company Paule Ka then failed to pay the team in the months of August, September and October, despite multiple assurances that the payments were on their way.

This is an extremely sad moment in the 15-year history of this squad, which prides itself on the development of exciting young talent within the peloton. The team's riders and staff were looking forward to spending several more years together in the pursuit of sportive success, having already recommenced the season with a series of victories and top results, including an emphatic Giro Rosa stage win, silver at the UCI World Championships, bronze at the European Championships, as well as multiple national championship titles.

However, this can regrettably no longer be our shared goal, with the team being forced to dissolve after a decade and a half in the peloton. Now, our main aim is to find both riders and staff new teams to secure their futures.

We would like to extend sincere thanks to cycling fans all over the world, followers of the team, and our competitors within the peloton, who have reached out to us during this challenging time to let us know that our presence in the peloton is one that would be sorely missed.

08:39
Bikehangar destroyed by 'hit-and-run' driver

Jon Little's tongue is very firmly in cheek with his comment, and luckily this dangerous driver only damaged property rather than people before leaving the scene. The spotter says the incident happened in Leyton, and was the work of a "bad/worse for wear or both driver". He also claims that the driver didn't stop to assess the damage, but the registration plate was taken by neighbours and "quite a bit of his car" was left at the scene. 

Mr Little also added: "Sad thing is this is one of the original 10 @wfcouncil
Mini Holland hangars. A true trailblazer. One of the things that started the whole thing. Got people excited/talking what was coming/angry about losing half a parking space to 6 of their neighbours. Rest easy old friend." 

Bikehangars are manufactured by Cyclehoop, who are also responsible for the 'cartoon-car' bike rack in Holbeach we reported on yesterday. The racks are designed to show how many parked bikes can fit in the space of one parked car, something that was totally lost on all residents who were interviewed by Lincolnshire Live. After public pressure from businesses and residents who said that the rack had 'taken away' a valuable car parking space, it was removed 24 hours later... 

08:34
'Special edition' Eurobike show cancelled
eurobike trefecta 1

If you weren't aware, usually we send some road.cc minions to a massive exhibition hall in Bavaria every year to look for new bikes and weird stuff, then tell you all about it... and after the September event was postponed, the rearranged version in November has now been cancelled as well. 

The organisers said in a statement: "The special edition Eurobike 2020 planned for 24 to 26 November will not be taking place. Reappraisal of the coronavirus crisis has forced Messe Friedrichshafen to take this decision. The organisers are now developing a live, on-site format for next year. This will meet the future requirements of the industry. Date and details will be announced in due course."

Hopefully we'll be back wondering the halls and reporting on craziness like the Trefecta 1 again at next year's edition of Eurobike.

08:24
Alex Dowsett has an extra financial incentive to keep up with EF Pro Cycling riders at the Giro

Dowsett, who won stage 8 after a stunning breakaway, is referring to the mental prices the Rapha/Palace jerseys being worn by the EF Pro Cycling riders are now commanding on eBay. At the time of writing the jerseys are bidding at around £450, and someone is also selling the full kit for £1,200. If the Israel Start-Up rider did manage to do a sneaky shirt swap, it would probably fetch some serious cash... 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

