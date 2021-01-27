Near Miss of the Day 530: ‘Must Get In Front’ driver forced to bale out on manoeuvre

It’s another of those MGIF – ‘Must Get In Front’ – drivers that features in our Near Miss of the Day series today, although on this occasion the motorist had to sack off the manoeuvre after coming to the belated realisation that there just was not enough space to pass the cyclist.

The clip was filmed in Glasgow by road.cc reader Alun, who said: “On the way home from work I was approaching this roundabout where the lane splits into a right turn and ahead lane.

“I was in the ahead lane and deliberately once on the feature itself I take a wide line rather than hug the kerb to discourage motorists trying to squeeze me on the exit. This ploy usually works and forces a safe pass once on the main carriageway. Until yesterday that is.

“I’d shoulder-checked before entering and clocked the Citroën. On exiting I shoulder-checked again and the Citroën was right on my wheel and braking hard mainly as my line was blocking the exit.

“My first thought was, ‘Damn, that’s close!’. On reviewing the footage it was, ‘Damn that’s even closer than I thought!’.

“If you look carefully you can see the nose dip and the wheels actually briefly lock before the braking system takes over.

“Fortunately the roundabout wasn’t greasy or slushy like further up the road,” Alun added.

“Hopefully it will have put the frighteners up the driver and he will have learnt his lesson.”

