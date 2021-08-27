Councillor demands mandatory helmets and 'road tax' + more on the live blog

If Boris to rewrite Highway code to favour cyclists fine, BUT law must mirror their responsibility on the road and other road tax playing motorists safety so HELMETS MUST BE MANDATORY!! — C19 GET SERIOUS!! Judes Butt (@JudesButt) August 25, 2021

Let's start Friday with some local politics silliness. Cllr Judy Butt from Poole's hot take stemmed from the proposed Highway Code changes that will see cyclists given priority at junctions when travelling straight ahead. It will also establish a hierarchy of road users, with those with the potential to cause the most danger to others deemed to have greater responsibility.

"HELMETS MUST BE MANDATORY!!" is Judy's price for the changes and she couldn't help herself having a sly point about the "law must mirror their responsibility on the road and other tax playing (sic) motorists safety". Yes, sometimes it does seem like we play road tax when talking about cycling online.

In fairness to Cllr Butt she was happy to engage on the subject (if you can give a local politician credit for explaining controversial their opinions?)

Saves lives and if precedence given to cyclists then they need to be responsible and like motorist not all of them are! Re Road Tax if you want to hair split fine but cyclists pay nothing to use the roads..now there's a gov revenue opportunity!! https://t.co/oOYrbkJPR6 — C19 GET SERIOUS!! Judes Butt (@JudesButt) August 25, 2021

And here it comes...

Road tax clearly the generic term for the £30 to over £200 paid by motorists each year depending on car to put yr car on the road. Cyclists pay no such levy, if they did perhaps finances would be available to provide better safety measures for them? https://t.co/f0P5IvkS6G — C19 GET SERIOUS!! Judes Butt (@JudesButt) August 26, 2021