Councillor demands mandatory helmets and 'road tax' + more on the live blog

It's Friday and it's a bank holiday weekend - what more could you want? Dan Alexander has the honour of keeping you entertained with the final live blog of the week...
Fri, Aug 27, 2021 09:04
Councillor demands mandatory helmets and 'road tax'...accuses cyclists of 'splitting hairs' when educated on the fact there is no such thing

Let's start Friday with some local politics silliness. Cllr Judy Butt from Poole's hot take stemmed from the proposed Highway Code changes that will see cyclists given priority at junctions when travelling straight ahead. It will also establish a hierarchy of road users, with those with the potential to cause the most danger to others deemed to have greater responsibility.

"HELMETS MUST BE MANDATORY!!" is Judy's price for the changes and she couldn't help herself having a sly point about the "law must mirror their responsibility on the road and other tax playing (sic) motorists safety". Yes, sometimes it does seem like we play road tax when talking about cycling online.

In fairness to Cllr Butt she was happy to engage on the subject (if you can give a local politician credit for explaining controversial their opinions?) 

 And here it comes...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

