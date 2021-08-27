Councillor demands mandatory helmets and 'road tax' + more on the live blog

- News
As a local councillor she has displayed an abject ignorance of the services provided by local councils, the method of funding and the usage of...
I use and old pair of shorts and that's it for clothing - within 5 minutes I'm sweating like crazy. And yes a good fan, towel, big tv with speakers...
Iron Bike
Certain things are much harder to get than others. Currently in the 'almost impossible' bracket are Di2 shifters and SRAM 12 speed mtb cassettes. ...
It's not even that good. They know people use cycle lanes. They just want to own all the public space for their wank panzers
I disagree - like I said, the article is interesting anyway, but the following points can be ported to ROW (rest of world?) pretty much as is:...
Front brake cable should be routed behind the handlebar to avoid the nasty kink. Come on, Sigma Sports, details matter!
scroll to the bottom for the 'making of'. I wonder if they've had green ink letters about the animals (real, not CGI'd) and maybe COVID - all...
I got a pair of these on eBay. For me the size was a bit too generous, and judging by the crease marks in the uppers, the previous owner did as...
I think the 90% are either wrong, out of date, or talking about small items that wouldn't be flagged as a threat:...