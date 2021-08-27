Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Florian Senechal wins Vuelta 2021 Stage 13 (Copyright ASO, PhotoGomezSport)

Vuelta Stage 13: Florian Senechal rescues win for Deceuninck-Quick Step after Fabio Jakobsen dropped in finale

Odd Christian Eiking retains overall lead after a day for the sprinters
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Aug 27, 2021 16:52
0
banner

Florian Senechal of Decuninck-Quick Step has won Stage 13 of the Vuelta in Villanueva de la Serena, rescuing a win for his team after his team-mate and points classification leader Fabio Jakobsen was distanced inside the final kilometre.

It was a scrappy finish to the end of the 203.7km stage from Belmez, with a tricky roundabout to be negotiated a little over 2 kilometres from the finish, which resulted in Jakobsen losing contact from his leadout train.

Senechal said after the stage that Jakobsen had come on the radio to tell his team mates ahead on the road to go for the win, and the 28-year-old Frenchman, taking the first Grand Tour victory of his career, took the victory from Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates, with Team DSM's Alberto Dainese third.

Odd Christian Eiking of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert retains the overall lead ahead of the race heading back into the mountains tomorrow.

Vuelta 2021
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments