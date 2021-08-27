Vuelta Stage 13: Florian Senechal rescues win for Deceuninck-Quick Step after Fabio Jakobsen dropped in finale

Florian Senechal of Decuninck-Quick Step has won Stage 13 of the Vuelta in Villanueva de la Serena, rescuing a win for his team after his team-mate and points classification leader Fabio Jakobsen was distanced inside the final kilometre.

It was a scrappy finish to the end of the 203.7km stage from Belmez, with a tricky roundabout to be negotiated a little over 2 kilometres from the finish, which resulted in Jakobsen losing contact from his leadout train.

Senechal said after the stage that Jakobsen had come on the radio to tell his team mates ahead on the road to go for the win, and the 28-year-old Frenchman, taking the first Grand Tour victory of his career, took the victory from Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates, with Team DSM's Alberto Dainese third.

Odd Christian Eiking of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert retains the overall lead ahead of the race heading back into the mountains tomorrow.