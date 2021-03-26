"Criminal of the year" caught on camera using angle grinder on...magistrates' court bike rack; Bora out of E3; Free bike charity hit by break in; No bikes for YoBikes; V&A boss mugged by "impressive" bicycle bandit; Good driving + more on the live blog

SunGod has launched a new limited edition model of their Velans performance sunglasses which will be used by British Continental team Canyon dhb SunGod this season. There are only 100 pairs available and each set features the team logo as a laser lens engraving and team design pouch. Using the 8KO lens technology, the glasses can claim to be some of the strongest and lightest out there. Sound good? Max Stedman of Canyon dhb SunGod can vouch for their quality. He said: "It’s really exciting to get another great British brand onboard. Last year was obviously not ideal for so many reasons, but to look forward to the 2021 race calendar with a set of glasses which offer such optimal optical clarity, really gives me confidence."

Le Col's Spring Summer Collection is also now available featuring a revamped Hors Categorie collection with a nod to the brand's UK heritage. The promotional photos for the collection mix iconic foreign locations such as the French Alps and Stelvio Pass with foggy Kent hillsides and the South East coast. In a year without the opportunity to take our riding abroad, Le Col says they hope to inspire riders to make the most of what we have here in the UK...The revamped Hors Categorie bib shorts are Le Col's top of the line offering and have been tailored with a new cut for 2021.

Hutchinson has a new range of accessories to simplify the installation, maintenance and repair of going tubeless. With rim tape, 60ml sealant injector syringe, tyre levers and double-ended plug kit, Hutchinson think they have everything you need in one place...