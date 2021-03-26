Lezyne releases new 'gravel-specific' floor pump range

Lezyne has released the new Gravel Floor Drive series of pumps with analogue and digital gauges. Designed for tyres that are 32mm wide and larger, the pumps feature an effective max pressure rating of 100PSI and claim to have an accuracy level of +/- 0.5 psi.
We have reviewed plenty of gravel bikes, tyres, handlebars and clothes... but a gravel-specific floor pump? That's a new one.
"Featuring a barrel diameter optimised for fast, easy inflation of gravel tyres, the Gravel Floor Drive series pushes more air per stroke letting riders spend less time pumping and more time riding," says Lezyne.
The Gravel Digital Drive Pro and the Gravel Floor Drive both have a 3.5in digital gauge for accurate inflation, while the Sport Gravel Floor Drive is the more affordable analogue (dial) option.
Lezyne’s gravel floor pumps feature the brand’s new Tubeless Chuck. With a flippable design, this Tubeless Chuck threads on to Presta valve cores, or with the valve core removed, directly onto the Presta valve shaft, to provide greater airflow for seating most tubeless tyres. The chuck also features an integrated valve-core tool for easy valve tightening and removal.
A versatile, extra-long hose promises easy inflation whether your bike is on the ground or in the workstand.
Each pump is manufactured in-house by Lezyne and the rebuildable internals promise long-lasting performance.
Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she's hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.
