Good Samaritan giving free bikes as Christmas presents after flooding heartbreak; Cycle lanes "complete waste of money" says Royston Smith MP; Cycling Infra World Cup; Jail for man who almost killed cyclist riding stolen motorbike + more on the live blog

A man who hit and almost killed a cyclist while driving a stolen motorbike on the wrong side of the road has been jailed for two years and 11 months, reports the Manchester Evening News.
20-year-old Konnor Harvey, who was disqualified from driving and uninsured at the time of the incident on August bank holiday of this year, was travelling 'at speed' on the stolen Suzuki GSXR motorbike in Lees, Oldham, and overtook a number of cars on the wrong side of the road. He smashed into a 54-year-old male cyclist, who went over his handlebars and landed on the pavement. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and spent nine weeks recovering in hospital, while Harvey, who skidded along the road after the impact and hit a road sign, was arrested when he was discharged from hospital.
Harvey pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance, driving whilst disqualified, and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Detective Sergeant Diana Dyer-Barron, of Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a shocking incident which demonstrated the complete disregard Harvey had for law-abiding road users who have a legal right to be on our roads; he doesn’t and I’m satisfied that today’s verdict will keep it that way for a while to come.
"Konnor Harvey is extremely fortunate that he wasn’t here today facing a jail term for causing an innocent man’s death, as this collision was so serious that the victim who suffered due to Harvey’s reckless actions was almost killed.
“I would like to pay my best wishes and respects to the victim of this incident as he continues his recovery from injuries suffered on that horrendous day. Hopefully today's conclusion is a further step towards some closure for him.”
You've misunderstood my argument....
Great read! I'm the same age, and around that time I had a second hand Raleigh road bike, I think it was a "Hustler" with Sturmey Archer 3 speed...
Quite right, 'simple mistake' implies that the cyclist was, however unfortunately, at fault. The circumstantial evidence suggests that the the...
Yet this is happening nowhere you can name. And definitely not in the case of the article you are commenting on
How about a couple of links to a more complicated, non-soundbite reasons for leaving the EU? I'm looking for information rather than an argument...
Hardly a day in December goes by without someone posting a picture of yet another car with that same registration with an accompanying quip about...
This read true and I've been a petrolhead for years. Our family transport is a battered old Focus though and it does the job. I've done various...
Pidcocko won anyway.
Seems there's nothing that the Rapha sheep won't pay more for! Money for nothing.
I'd forgotten Dolan bikes existed. Never see them in reviews etc these days...