Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Good Samaritan giving free bikes as Christmas presents after flooding heartbreak; Cycle lanes "complete waste of money" says Royston Smith MP; Cycling Infra World Cup; Jail for man who almost killed cyclist riding stolen motorbike + more on the live blog

Welcome to the road.cc Christmas Eve live blog, with Jack Sexty blogging you through until about mid-way through the afternoon when he'll be too drunk to continue typing. Merry Christmas!...
Thu, Dec 24, 2020 09:55
4
puffa jones bike project - via puffajones on twitter.PNG
11:30
Good Samaritan offering free bikes and scooters to those who lost Christmas presents in South Wales floods

Torrential rain cruelly brought flooding to areas of South Wales yesterday, and the big-hearted Newport bike mechanic who goes by the name of Puffa Jones - who has spent 2020 fixing up and gifting bikes to children, NHS workers and others in need - has stepped in to offer refurbished bikes to those who have lost Christmas presents in the floods. 

He says: "If you are in Newport and have lost Christmas presents in today's flooding... let me know. I do have some smaller bikes, scooters and balance bikes ready to go if needed.

"All bikes are FREE to a family in need and I am happy to help."

Puffa says that his van of goodies is "almost empty" with "just a few more bikes being collected from Shedquarters in the next hour", bringing some festive joy to those who have cruelly suffered once more after an already bleak 2020. He was also on hand to help when South Wales was hit by floods back in February, and is always looking for unwanted bikes to fix up so they can be donated to those who need them. If you have any unloved bikes to donate, you can contact him via the Twitter profile linked above. 

11:14
Jail for man who nearly killed a cyclist while riding a stolen motorbike
Justice (Lonpicman, Wikimedia Commons)

A man who hit and almost killed a cyclist while driving a stolen motorbike on the wrong side of the road has been jailed for two years and 11 months, reports the Manchester Evening News

20-year-old Konnor Harvey, who was disqualified from driving and uninsured at the time of the incident on August bank holiday of this year, was travelling 'at speed' on the stolen Suzuki GSXR motorbike in Lees, Oldham, and overtook a number of cars on the wrong side of the road. He smashed into a 54-year-old male cyclist, who went over his handlebars and landed on the pavement. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and spent nine weeks recovering in hospital, while Harvey, who skidded along the road after the impact and hit a road sign, was arrested when he was discharged from hospital. 

Harvey pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance, driving whilst disqualified, and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Detective Sergeant Diana Dyer-Barron, of Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a shocking incident which demonstrated the complete disregard Harvey had for law-abiding road users who have a legal right to be on our roads; he doesn’t and I’m satisfied that today’s verdict will keep it that way for a while to come.

"Konnor Harvey is extremely fortunate that he wasn’t here today facing a jail term for causing an innocent man’s death, as this collision was so serious that the victim who suffered due to Harvey’s reckless actions was almost killed.

“I would like to pay my best wishes and respects to the victim of this incident as he continues his recovery from injuries suffered on that horrendous day. Hopefully today's conclusion is a further step towards some closure for him.”

09:59
The #CyclingInfraWorldCup is down to the final two

On Twitter, people are voting for the best bit of cycling infra in the UK - and the final two are Lea Bridge Road in Waltham Forest, vs the Tyne Tunnels between Howdon and Jarrow in the North East. As detailed by Simon Monk of the London Cycling Campaign, Lea Bridge Road has seen a total transformation in recent years, while the Tyne Tunnels was Britain's first ever purpose-built cycling tunnel. Which one do you think deserves the title, or would you have picked an alternative from the original shortlist? 

09:39
Royston Smith MP says cycle lanes are "a complete waste of money" in latest anti-cycling outburst

Quoting an article in the Daily Echo about the cost of a temporary cycle lane, Conservative MP for Southampton Itchen claims the lane hasn't encouraged any drivers out of their cars 'as far as he is aware'. It's fair to say not everyone agrees with him...

Smith has a somewhat contradictory history when it comes to his musings on cycling and cycle lanes, saying back in 2017 that although money set aside for cycling should be diverted elsewhere, he believes that cyclists should be forced to ride in dedicated cycle lanes. After trying out an e-bike in September, Smith said: "Improvements in battery technology means that e-bikes and e-scooters should be promoted as a practical means of travel as I have advocated in Parliament. Dedicated cycle lanes, such as Bursledon Road are a far more sensible approach than halving road capacity overnight with no consultation to install bus and cycle lanes which choke the city with congestion!"

It doesn't seem like Smith has changed his tune, or worked out how to fund the cycle lanes he advocates for without spending any cash yet...

10:15
When you're out on a bike ride and spot Santa and his elves jogging

[AU][OC] Spotted Santa and his elves getting some last minute training in before the big day from r/CyclistsWithCameras

A strange festive sight to behold.

08:33
Near Chris of the Day
chris rea meme - credit unknown

Driving home for Christmas? Not so fast. 

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

Latest Comments