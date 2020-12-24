Good Samaritan giving free bikes as Christmas presents after flooding heartbreak; Cycle lanes "complete waste of money" says Royston Smith MP; Cycling Infra World Cup; Jail for man who almost killed cyclist riding stolen motorbike + more on the live blog

If you are in Newport and have lost Christmas presents in todays flooding....let me know.

I do have some smaller bikes,scooters and balance bikes ready to go if needed. All bikes are FREE to a family in need and I am happy to help.#freebikes4kids #cycling #community #recycle pic.twitter.com/Grcw3VvbhX — PuffaJones (@PuffaJones) December 23, 2020

Torrential rain cruelly brought flooding to areas of South Wales yesterday, and the big-hearted Newport bike mechanic who goes by the name of Puffa Jones - who has spent 2020 fixing up and gifting bikes to children, NHS workers and others in need - has stepped in to offer refurbished bikes to those who have lost Christmas presents in the floods.

He says: "If you are in Newport and have lost Christmas presents in today's flooding... let me know. I do have some smaller bikes, scooters and balance bikes ready to go if needed.

"All bikes are FREE to a family in need and I am happy to help."

Puffa says that his van of goodies is "almost empty" with "just a few more bikes being collected from Shedquarters in the next hour", bringing some festive joy to those who have cruelly suffered once more after an already bleak 2020. He was also on hand to help when South Wales was hit by floods back in February, and is always looking for unwanted bikes to fix up so they can be donated to those who need them. If you have any unloved bikes to donate, you can contact him via the Twitter profile linked above.