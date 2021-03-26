2023 Tour de France to start in Spain’s Basque Country (+ video)

Bilbao is set to host the start of the 2023 Tour de France, with the opening days of the race uniting the Basque region on both sides of the border between France and Spain.
The first two days will be within Spain, with the opening stage seeing a loop around Bilbao, before the race crosses the border on the third day, possibly heading to a stage finish in Bayonne.
Confirmation that the race will start in Spain’s Basque Country was made this morning by the Tour de France Twitter account and on its website.
With Basque fans among the most passionate in the sport, as TV pictures of Pyrenean climbs in more normal times demonstrate, it promises to be a spectacular start to what will be the 110th edition of the race.
Spain’s Basque Country hosted the start of the Tour de France in 1992, with a Prologue on the opening day in San Sebastian, which also hosted the start and finish of Stage 1 before Stage 2 headed out of the city towards Pau in France.
Previously, the race had visited the Spanish Basque Country twice, with San Sebastian hosting a stage finishn and start in 1949, while Vitoria – the region’s capital – hosted the end of Stage 3 and start of Stage 4 of the 1977 edition.
The 1992 Grand Depart of cycling’s biggest race came in the middle of a 33-year absence of the Vuelta a Espana, however, with it deemed too risky to stage the Spanish Grand Tour in the region due to the threat of terrorist action by the Basque separatist group, ETA.
The Vuelta finally returned to the region in 2011, with local rider Igor Anton of Euskaltel-Euskadi winning Stage 19 in Bilbao to the delight of the local fans packing the streets.
According to local news reports, it was the return of the Vuelta to the region that helped pave the way for the Tour de France Grand Depart, with both races owned by ASO.
I was hoping you might post being in the Norfolk/Suffolk area....
Thanks. I'll have a look into those nerius ta rings although the description seems to specify ultra torque...but also mentions the bolt for the...
In my experience drivers who do not give enough room pay a lot of attention to their rear view mirros after the event. While drivers who know they...
Interesting bit in the (edit, hate filled ...) Guardian about pollution from motor vehicle tyre and brake wear during lockdown...
I don't think this is valid, the difference between airbag and helmet is much smaller than helmet and no helmet....
Missed the deadline for E3. Seems I will be finishing nearer last than first in this Spring Classic comp. Always have loved these races, but never...
Well an email has now been sent to Enigma to start the process. I just need lockdown to ease enough for me to be able to go and visit the workshop.
I wonder if (ironically) The cab firm try to suggest the driver is self employed after their rants and cries of unfair competition from Uber.
Can we actually rename this very old page Bikes You CAN'T buy? Anything at this price point would have been sold out months ago
What chain did you test with? Cheers