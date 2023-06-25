Lorry driver denies causing death of cyclist who was killed while riding in bus lane

A lorry driver has denied causing the death of cyclist Ellen Moilanen, who prosecutors say was killed after being struck by the HGV driver in an Oxford bus lane.

44-year-old Ellen Moilanen, also known as El Len Tham, was killed in a collision involving a lorry while cycling on the morning of 8 February 2022 on the A4165 near Oxford Parkway station, a busy commuter route between Kidlington and Oxford.

James Lindsay, 46, is accused by prosecutors of turning his Mercedes Auroc lorry into a bus lane and hitting the University of Oxford administrator, causing her death.

Appearing before Oxford Crown Court on Friday morning via video link while sitting in what appeared to be the cab of his lorry, Lindsay, of Rackheath, Norfolk, pleaded not guilty to a single count of causing death by careless driving, the Oxford Mail reports.

Judge Ian Pringle KC bailed Lindsay to attend court for the trial, which is expected to last four to five days and begin on 13 November.

At the time of her death, 44-year-old Moilanen was the fourth woman killed while cycling in the area since 2017. A vigil in her memory of the cyclist was attended by over 100 people and organised by campaign group Cyclox, who also handed a petition to Oxfordshire County Council “calling for change to happen fast” to make the A4165 safe.

The petition urged the council to lower the speed limit on the road to 30mph and to make immediate improvements to road signs and markings. Cyclox also called for the creation of a segregated cycle lane on the road, using investment from nearby developments.

Less than a month after Ms Moilanen’s death, another female cyclist, Dr Ling Felce was killed after being struck by an unlicensed tipper truck driver, who was under the influence of cocaine at the time, on The Plain, a notoriously dangerous roundabout in Oxford. The HGV driver was jailed in September for eight years.

The close proximity of the deaths of the two female cyclists in collisions involving lorries prompted Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran to call on the government to urgently help make the city’s roads safer for cyclists and “avoid any more senseless deaths”.

In November the roundabout where Dr Felce was riding, used by around 12,000 cyclists each day, underwent works, including amendments to road markings and traffic signs, installation of road studs, bollards and cycle stands, installing light cycle lane segregation units, and vegetation clearance.