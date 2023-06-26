Tour de Gwent sportive pushes date by two weeks after clash with Tour of Britain

The organisers of the annual charity ride the Tour de Gwent have pushed the date of the event back by two weeks. This was after it was announced that Tour of Britain will host its finale on the Caerphilly Mountain climb on the same date as the Welsh sportive, which has been supported by now retired football referee Martin Atkinson.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that South Wales’ climb will once again provide a spectacular backdrop to the final showdown in this year’s Tour of Britain for the first time in a decade, with the double ascent of the mountain having prior featured three times in the race.

The final eight stage of the race will take place on September 10 and will see more than 100 of the world’s best riders race from the Margam Country Park to the finish line by Caerphilly Castle, with the organisers SweetSpot having the backing of the Welsh Government.

However, Tour de Gwent, the annual event organised by St David’s Hospice Care was also supposed to take place on the same date, but in light of the the UK’s biggest stage-race finishing on the same day, the organisers have taken the ‘difficult decision’ to postpone their sportive to 24 September, two weeks from the original date.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: DATE CHANGE Tour de Gwent in aid of St David's Hospice Care was scheduled to take place on Sunday September 10th 2023. This week, the Tour of Britain has launched its final stage which finishes on Caerphilly Mountain on the same date as our planned event. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/BV8pdxdh8q — Tour de Gwent (@tourdegwent) June 23, 2023

The organisers said: “Tour de Gwent in aid of St David's Hospice Care was scheduled to take place on Sunday September 10th 2023. This week, the Tour of Britain has launched its final stage which finishes on Caerphilly Mountain on the same date as our planned event.

“Due to the clash in these two massive cycling events in South Wales on the same day, we thought it only fair to make way for the Tour of Britain to give all cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy BOTH events.

“Therefore, the Tour de Gwent will move two weeks later to Sunday September 24th 2023. Moving the date has been a difficult decision, but we hope that by doing so, even more of you will be able to join us at the Whitehead Tour de Gwent.”

The organisers apologised for any inconvenience and said that they hoped others could them in celebrating the Tour of Britain coming to Caerphilly.

The sportive, sponsored by Whitehead Building Services is an annual event to raise money for the charity St David’s Hospice Care. Riders have six different routes to choose from, from the 150km Platinum, involving the monster Monmouthshire climb at Lydart and spectacular views around Abergavenny, to the 32km fairly flat Midi along River Usk, more suited for families.

Most of the routes start from the Roman town of Caerleon and then heading out to pass some of the most idyllic scenery in South Wales, spectators can also enjoy a few hours exploring the local area or head out to a vantage point to cheer the riders along their chosen route.

In 2021, the now retired football referee Martin Atkinson also participated in the event. He told South Wales Argus: “The reason I am supporting St David’s Hospice Care is because of the wonderful work they continue to do to support so many people. Having visited the hospice and having seen firsthand the care they offer left me humbled by just how much impact they have on people’s lives.

“The staff there are so caring and the service they provide is invaluable. After my visit there I realised just how lucky and fortunate I am. I must admit it touched me, and if I can do anything to help and support the wonderful work the hospice does then I try and do that.”

“I’m 50 years young, age is only a number and I would say to anyone not yet signed up to do any stage of the Tour De Gwent to give it a go. Cycling is a great way to exercise, the friendship and support on a group ride is brilliant. It’s like they say, you never forget how to ride a bike and the feeling of achievement is brilliant.”