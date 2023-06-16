Support road.cc

Cyclists blast Berlin's "evil" and "scandalous" decision to "suspend bike lanes if even a single car parking space is lost"; Tour de Suisse stage 6 shortened due to rock landslide + more on the live blog

The weekend's just a sprint away, and Adwitiya will try to do his best Mark Cavendish impersonation to get you over the line with today's live blog...
Fri, Jun 16, 2023 09:15
09:01
Cyclists blast Berlin's "evil" and "scandalous" decision to "suspend bike lanes if even a single car parking space is lost"

Berlin has devised an ingenious way to stop drivers from parking on cycle lanes with their latest policy announcement: "No more bike lanes if it means even a single car parking space is lost".

According to German daily Der Tagesspiegel, emails from the Senate of Berlin's Traffic Administration Department to the borough of Lichtenberg reveal the new decision, which cyclists have called "evil", "scandalous" and "likely to cause more road deaths".

"The new management of our Senate administration will set different standards for the street layout in the future," says the mail. "All projects that endanger even one car parking space or result in the loss of one or more lanes are to be temporarily suspended."

In addition, the 30 km/hr speed limit introduced last year in the city is also said to be suspended for long journeys or when closing the gap, and only special applications such as those from daycare centres and schools will continue to be considered for implementation.

Senator for Transport Dr Manja Schreiner had said that she will question the cycling infrastructure projects after assuming office in April. "From my point of view, it does not always make sense to deprive motor vehicles of lanes in order to transform them into cycling facilities across the entire width. In any case, it must be analysed how this affects the traffic flow," she said.

Cyclists, road safety campaigners, academics and even a few politicians, have naturally, been gravely disappointed at the new developments from the Senate jointly run by a coalition of CDU and SPD.

Lichtenberg's transport councillor Filiz Keküllüoğlu criticised the decision during the district assembly on Thursday, saying that she was "concerned for the most vulnerable road users".

Another Berlin councillor Saskia Ellenbeck tweeted: "I've been stunned since yesterday! Every year 30-50 people die on the streets of Berlin! Main roads need protected cycle paths! And now projects that have been planned, politically approved and backed with a lot of funding are to be stopped!? This is madness!"

Meanwhile, the Berlin-based urban mobility think-tank tank Changing Cities lambasted Dr Schreiner. "The new senator has turned out to be a car traffic senator. She calls for safer coexistence of all road users, but her heart clearly beats for the car-friendly city," said Ragnhild Sørensen from the think-tank.

Cyclist and campaigner Pascal Striebel wrote: "It is an evil, dangerous policy that
@SchreinerManja and the government of @cduberlin and @spdberlin are implementing here. Safe cycle paths and a speed limit of 30 are not an ends in themselves, but protect the lives and health of Berliners. The CDU prefers to protect parking spaces."

Jakob Zimmer wrote: "It is a scandal that the CDU & SPD are stopping all cycle path projects. Many new, protected cycle lanes, some of which have already been arranged, will thus be blocked."

Another transport safety campaigner said: "A policy against road safety! Dangerous to life for pedestrians and cyclists and certainly not a new coexistence, let alone the best for Berlin", while another cyclist lamented: "A city worth living in with safe cycle paths for children and adults? Not with the @cduberlin!"

Berlin bike lanes suspension tweet
10:39
Caerphilly Mountain to host spectacular finale for September’s Tour of Britain
Lars Boom & Geraint Thomas on Caerphilly Mountain (picture credit SweetSpot)

YES! Just a few miles from my place! Which reminds me I should really head out with my bike to Caerphilly, maybe this weekend?

> Caerphilly Mountain to host spectacular finale for September’s Tour of Britain
08:03
Tour de Suisse stage 6 to be shortened due to rock landslide

More briefings from the Alpines...

The stage, which was supposed to be the longest, starting at the foot of the Albula Pass and and tracing the descent which was the site of two frightening crashes and has been called "dangerous" by world champion Remco Evenepoel.

Instead, the race will now begin at Chure, eliminating both the Albula Pass and the Lenzerheide climbs, making the first 55 kms of today's stage a very low-gradient descent.

The decision to shift the start was taken after the village Brienz — which was evacuated last month due to an avalanche threat as well — had the warning meter moved up to the highest danger level.

Team Q36.5 doesn't seem to be minding the views though...

07:53
Gino Mäder airlifted to hospital after horrific Tour de Suisse crash
Gino Mader (picture credit RCS Sport, LaPresse)

First the crash marred stage at Belgium yesterday, and now we've hearing reports of cyclists crashing out horribly at the descent before the finish line after the final Albula pass climb.

> Gino Mäder airlifted to hospital after horrific Tour de Suisse crash

Besides Mäder, who alarmingly lay motionless in water before being resusciated, Ineos Grenadiers rider Magnus Sheffield was also injured in the incident, with the team confirming that he will be kept in hospital overnight for observation after suffering a concussion and soft tissue damage. 

Even Evenepoel, who finished tenth yesterday, has hit out on social media at what he saw as a dangerous finish to the stage.

Adwitiya Pal

