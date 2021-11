Police demand hi-vis wearing because "nobody wants to play Spot the Cyclist"; Simon Cowell: Cycling my most creative time; Cav out of hospital after Six Day crash; CS3 counter tops two million; Pidcock joins Boxing Day XC party + more on the live blog

America's Got Talent judge and full-time shiny TV personality Simon Cowell has spoken to the American press about his e-bike crash last year and says he had no doubts about... well, getting back on the bike...

"My most creative time is now when I cycle, because I cycle even though it's an e-bike. I still got to pedal and I do about 10 miles a day… even though I had an accident on one. That was more an electric motorbike; these are called pedal-assist bikes, and they're brilliant," he told Extra TV.

"That expression ‘get back on your bike,’ with me, it was literal. I feel better than I did because I exercise so much more."

Cowell underwent surgery last August after falling off an electric bike near his home in Malibu.