UCI warns it is "impossible" to get away with hidden motors, all 997 Tour de France tests negative

The UCI has today warned the peloton that the extensive testing for motors at the Tour de France makes it "impossible" to mechanically dope without being caught, and revealed that all 997 tests at this year's race came back negative.

Of the near 1,000 tests, an average of 48 per stage, 837 (or an average of 40 per stage) were undertaken at the beginning of the day before racing was underway, while 160 (or an average of eight per stage) were undertaken at the conclusion of the stage.

A UCI Technical Commissaire patrolled the team paddock to test bikes using magnetic tablets before the stage, with post-stage backscatter or transmission X-ray tests also carried out on the stage winner's bikes, the yellow jersey rider, as well as the six other riders required to go for an anti-doping test, "selected at random or who might give rise to suspicion".

UCI Director General Amina Lanaya said the message to riders was "very clear" — they would not get away with using a hidden motor to cheat.

"The large number of tests carried out at the 2023 Tour de France as part of our technological fraud detection programme sends a very clear message to riders and the public: it is impossible to use a propulsion system hidden in a bike without being exposed," she said.

"To ensure the fairness of cycling competitions and protect the integrity of the sport and its athletes, we will continue to implement our detection programme and to develop it further."

The UCI carries out bike tests at all WorldTour events, a calendar which includes all the Monuments, Grand Tours, the biggest one-day events and week-long stage races.

UCI events such as the UCI Road World Championships, the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships, the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, the UCI Women's WorldTour and the Olympic Games are also subject to bike checks, while away from the road, the world championships for track, mountain bike and cyclo-cross athletes, as well as the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup also have tests.

Former Belgian cyclocross rider Femke Van den Driessche remains the biggest name, and only top-tier professional, to be caught mechanically doping. In 2016, the UCI banned her for six years and handed out a 20,000 Swiss Francs fine following the discovery of a concealed motor in a bike prepared for her at the World Championships in Zolder.

However, riders at lower levels of the sport have also been caught. In France, in 2018, a Cat-3 racer was slapped with a five-year ban after being found to have a hidden motor at the Grand Prix de Saint-Michel-de-Double. Over the border, in Italy a year later, two amateur riders fled a gran fondo before Carabinieri officers arrived. They had been accused by other participants and refused to have their bikes checked by event officials.

More recently, in September, a 73-year-old cycling club president put in a storming ride during a 10-kilometre-long hill climb event in the Ardèche to finish sixteenth, just three minutes down on the much younger winner – only to be almost immediately found guilty of mechanical doping by race organisers.

The pensioner had used a small motor, hidden in the hub of his rear wheel, on health grounds – he had suffered a cardiac arrest the year before – and insisted that the extra assistance ensured that he simply "made the most of the practice of cycling".