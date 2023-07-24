The bikes ridden to Tour de France victory: Jonas Vingegaard's Cervelo S5, R5 and P5

Jonas Vingegaard raced to his second consecutive triumph at this year's Tour de France aboard a fleet of Cervélo bikes - the S5, R5 and P5 - all equipped with SRAM groupsets and Reserve wheels. Let's take a closer look at Vingegaard's race-winning bikes.

Canadian bike brand Cervélo is the bike supplier of the men's and women's Jumbo-Visma teams, allowing the riders to choose from some of the best road bikes.

Cervélo S5

Vingegaard started and finished this year's Tour de France aboard a Cervélo S5, the brand's aero road bike which has taken advantage of changes in UCI equipment rules to reduce drag.

Jumbo-Visma is using wheels from Reserve, Cervélo's sister brand, and 12-speed SRAM Red eTap AXS groupsets which both had yellow treatment to match the race leader's jersey.

Interestingly, Vingegaard's shifters appear to be different to the rest of the team's, and not only because of their yellow decals.

They caught our attention at the Dauphiné. Whilst other Jumbo-Visma riders use the taller current generation Red AXS hoods, Vingegaard’s bike has shifters that resemble the later Rival or Force AXS options with a much lower profile.

Could these be shifters from a new generation of Red groupset or are these just modified Force levers with fancy graphics and perhaps a few internal weight savings?

At first glance, Vingegaard's Cervélo S5 frameset looks much the same as the one he rode to victory at last year's Tour de France but there are some subtle differences.

The stars and the ‘Ride Your Dreams’ motif are in keeping with Jumbo-Visma's Tour de France jersey in collaboration with Dutch cycling brand AG, and Efteling, a theme park in the Netherlands.

The design is based on a power of dreams idea, and after winning the 2022 Tour de France, the team says it hopes to inspire new generations to follow their dreams.

Vingegaard used a SRAM 1x (single chainring) setup for the opening stages of this year’s Tour de France, and again on his run into Paris yesterday.

A 1x setup does bring plenty of benefits, especially to pro teams looking for every marginal gain. For example, there’s the potential aero benefit of removing the front mech and, in Jumbo-Visma's case, replacing it with a Wolf Tooth Lone Wolf Aero chainguide. For me or you this would probably be negligible, but for the pros who spend most of their races averaging more than 40km/h (25mph), small changes can result in time savings.

For the final stage, in keeping with tradition, Vingegaard had a custom yellow Cervélo S5, but this year the frame featured the word 'Jaunas' on the seat tube, 'jaune' meaning 'yellow' in French.

Last year, Vingegaard's yellow bike included the Danish phrase 'Jonas vinder gult', which translated to 'Jonas wins yellow'.

Cervélo R5

For stages in the high mountains, Vingegaard opted for the Cervélo R5, the brand's climbing bike. The focus here is on being comfortable, lightweight and stiff.

Still keeping an eye on aerodynamic efficiency, the Dane used Vision's Metron 5D integrated handlebar and the R5 frame features internal cabling.

Another difference with the R5 is that Vingegaard appears to use cheaper SRAM rotors for some extra weight saving. His usual ones on the S5 have cooling fins.

Vingegaard opts for Fizik's Vento Antares 00 saddle which costs £259.99 and is said to weight 118g.

Cervélo P5

Vingegaard rode a blistering stage 16 time trial on Cervélo's TT bike, the P5. Whilst Pogačar chose to change on to his regular road bike for the final climb, Vingegaard stayed on his P5 for the duration of the TT.

The P5 is a long-standing model, the latest version introduced in 2019. It exhibits many of the features that we’ve come to associate with time trial bikes and aero road bikes over the years such as a seat tube that curves around the leading edge of the rear wheel and a dropped down tube that curves closely behind the front wheel to manage airflow in that area.

The TT extensions look like Vision's Metron TFE Pro P5 which are full-carbon and designed specifically for the Cervélo P5.

The wheels are again from Reserve, with Vingegaard using the 77/Disc wheelset which is a deep section 77mm front with a full disc rear.

As with his framesets, Vingegaard has been swapping between different tyres depending on the stage. In the mountains, he was using a set of tubular Reserve wheels with Vittoria Corsa Pro tubular tyres but has also been seen using Vittoria Corsa Pro TLR tubeless tyres and Vittoria Corsa Speed tyre on his time trial bike.

