Bike parking nightmare before Christmas as cycle racks to be removed for festive market

Cyclists in Oxford hoping to attend the city's Christmas market by bike have been left disappointed after the council announced bike racks near the site will be temporarily removed during the festive event.
Oxford City Council placed warning signs on the racks at the west end of Broad Street notifying users that the bike parking facility, along with any bicycles or locks left after 7am on Friday 25 November, will be removed. Bikes unclaimed after 60 days will be recycled.
The Oxford Mail reports the racks are to be removed so market stalls can be set up ahead of the event's opening next Thursday (December 1) and will be reinstated once the event has finished on December 18.
However, some local riders expressed disappointment at the decision and suggested the council should be encouraging people to attend the market by bike, not deterring their visit by removing a place to lock their bicycle.
Cycling campaign group Cyclox added a double dose of bad news, revealing that the cycle route along Broad Street will also be closed for the duration of the event.
It will, however, remain open next year.
One local rider said the decision to remove the bike racks was a "real shame".
Another asked: "Why are you removing bike parking? That's how many visitors and money spenders get there and it's all working just fine with the current Victorian Market using the whole length of the street. Please don't block the west end again."
A spokesperson from the council said: "Oxford Christmas Market is back for another year of festive fun.
"To prepare for this, Oxford Direct Services will temporarily remove the bike racks at the west end of Broad Street from Friday. Signs have been put up this week to let people know ahead of this happening."
Never had one that maintains its tone when wet.
This could be the ultimate cycle bingo !...
I never saw the money. He claims that as a shareholder, I owe him his loan money back
Will the EU standard charger rules change this? Not clear if these sorts of devices will be caught: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press...
I have no problem with the imposition of a noncustodial sentence, putting non violent people in gaol serves little real purpose. The driving ban...
Good.
Or you could use the Aldi cycling longs which were dirt cheap and which I have used on the 6 hour trailer-tow to Coniston in winter rain. Agony for...
Not all that surprising- Worcestershire was where the Inspector cancelled a 'close-pass operation' because there was too much risk for the police...
You missed a very good choice for Centre Back... Fabio Cannavaro (recently pictured in Richmond Park), check out his Strava. Also Geert de Vlieger...
I definitely suffer false puncture syndrome (FPS). These are a bit too expensive and I presume an extra faff when you get a 'real' puncture and...