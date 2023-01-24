Andrew Marr aims bizarre ‘testosterone and Lycra’ dig at cyclists; “My front wheel hit the pothole and exploded instantly”; Anti-LTN MP criticised for banging on about bike lights and helmets; Mr Loophole finds another loophole + more on the live blog

Soudal Quick-Step’s notoriously outspoken boss Patrick Lefevere has continued his annual tradition of aiming parting shots at outgoing riders while lambasting his current stars with a few well-prepared snipes in the press.
After all, this is the man who once claimed that his green jersey winning sprinter Sam Bennett represented the “pinnacle of mental weakness” and that the Irish rider’s return to Bora-Hansgrohe was “like women who return home after domestic abuse” – so we shouldn’t be too surprised when he crops up with yet another self-manufactured controversy in the Belgian media.
This year’s victims of Lefevere’s publicity-hungry remarks are Mark Cavendish and, surprisingly, two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe.
Cavendish in his new Astana colours after leaving Quick-Step
Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws at the weekend, the Soudal Quick-Step manager seemed sceptical about Cavendish’s chances of success at his new Astana team, and revealed that he warned the British champion about continuing his career after leaving the Belgian outfit.
“Some people listen, others don’t. Cavendish’s story is that he still can’t do without the racing bike. That's his right. But I don't know if that's wise”, he said.
Credit: A.S.O./Gautier Demouveaux
In another interview published today, this time with Sporza, Lefevere also claimed that he held crunch talks with one of his star riders, Alaphilippe, following the 30-year-old’s difficult 2022.
The usually dazzling French star endured a torrid season in the rainbow jersey, punctuated by high-speed crashes at Strade Bianche, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and the Vuelta a España, as well as a bout of Covid-19.
However, Lefevere seems to have dismissed what he regards as Alaphilippe’s “excuses” in a face-to-face meeting held over the winter, though the Frenchman has recently denied that any such encounter took place.
“He says we didn't have that conversation, I say we did. His wife and his manager were there,” Lefevere told Sporza.
“I told him I was not happy at all. I understand his illnesses and falls, but you can’t keep hiding behind that. It was the cool truth.
“Everyone knows that I do not attack injured riders, but if there is a high price tag attached to it, then I can respond.
“Last year he won two times, the years before three and four times. I didn’t take him into the team for that.”