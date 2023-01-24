Andrew Marr aims bizarre ‘testosterone and Lycra’ dig at cyclists; “My front wheel hit the pothole and exploded instantly”; Anti-LTN MP criticised for banging on about bike lights and helmets; Mr Loophole finds another loophole + more on the live blog

Another day, another ‘cyclists crash due to the awful state of the UK’s roads’ story…

While this winter has proven that there is indeed a ‘pothole crisis’ sweeping the nation – with potentially serious, tragic consequences – the problem appears particularly acute in the New Forest, where cyclists have intensified their calls for urgent improvements to the area’s roads.

> Is there a pothole crisis on Britain's roads?

Last weekend, two cyclists enjoying a Sunday group ride – including current European junior points race champion Izzy Sharp – crashed after hitting a pothole just outside the Hampshire village of Pilley.

The pothole, which was several inches deep and obscured by a puddle, caused one of the riders, Oliver Berney, to suffer a broken wrist, as well as concussion and a chipped tooth, while Sharp sprained her wrist and wrecked her bike.

“My front wheel hit it and it just exploded instantly and indented my rim. It sent me on to the grass,” says 17-year-old Sharp, who – along with her European title – enjoyed a successful 2022, picking up worlds medals on the track, as well as a top five at the junior Gent-Wevelgem and tenth in the junior time trial at the road worlds in Wollongong.

Berney, who hit the pothole right after it sent Sharp sprawling, told the BBC: “I looked ahead and thought I recognised my friend sat by the side of the road and that’s the last thing I remember because I hit the same pothole she had done.

“The most significant thing is the concussion – I can’t look at screens and no exercise for a couple of weeks.”

Criticising the state of Hampshire’s roads, Berney continued: “I’ve raced all over the world – there is a noticeable difference in the quality of roads abroad to here, and a noticeable difference in the roads in the New Forest to the rest of the country.”

> Wife of “much loved” cyclist who died after wheel got stuck in nine-inch pothole says government must do more to repair “woefully inadequate” roads

While one thoughtful cyclist placed a cone over the pothole to prevent further injuries, Hampshire County Council said that the road would be fixed immediately.

The local authority claimed that the recent increase in road defects was the result of prolonged spells of heavy rain and freezing temperatures and that it was “prioritising the most urgent, including those that pose a safety risk”.

“We can confirm that repairs have been ordered and these should be completed by the end of the week,” a spokesperson said.

> "Same question every winter": Cyclists slam "disgraceful" state of Britain's pothole-covered roads

While the council’s response may appear immediate, cycling lawyer Rory McCarron pointed out on Twitter yesterday the defect on Pilley’s Bull Hill which caused the two riders to crash last week was actually first reported to the council way back in January 2021: