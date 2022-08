Appendicitis, fewer marriages + increase in women smoking — strangest things people blamed on bikes; Jeremy Vine orders cycling number plate; Nairo Quintana's lawyer slams "strange" tramadol case "concocted" by UCI + more on the live blog

Twitter's quite good sometimes...

A decline in marriages pic.twitter.com/tXJWDoM0wx — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) August 22, 2022

Paul Fairie put together this thread of the strangest things people have blamed on bicycles... I'm sure we can all add a few more to the list...

"Yeah, mate. Ever since they all started riding those bicycles nobody comes in for chairs anymore..."

A decline in furniture sales pic.twitter.com/qSblCxBDSn — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) August 22, 2022

The Telegraph delivering the goods as per...

An increase in the number of women smokers pic.twitter.com/YZmqdBIjju — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) August 22, 2022

To summarise the rest, it's those two-wheeled menaces' fault for: decline in grain consumption, the closure of Christian society, decline in trans-Atlantic travel, and a condition called 'bicycle face' where the rider feels "the sentimental side of that tired feeling". It is "yearning, anxious, hopeful, fearful, exhausted, incomplete and generally dissatisfied" — maybe there is something in that...

Widening out from bikes to other cycling-related things, there was that Bristol cycle lane the council blamed for causing... flooding, and the 'cycling cause erectile dysfunction' classic.

Any more?