Pacenti Picco 46mm Disc Clincher Wheels 700C

This Pacenti Picco 46mm Disc Clincher wheelset doesn't just focus on weight or aerodynamics – it delivers on those, but without sacrificing stiffness and, above all else, durability. These are proper all-rounders, quick on the flat, no slouch on the hills, and should you find yourself off the beaten track they'll take plenty of abuse.

Aerodynamics have long been a crucial element of wheel design, with early models like those from Mavic and others featuring carbon fibre fairings bonded to aluminium rims before becoming full carbon fibre constructions.

> Buy these online here

Tyres were narrow then, so a deep V-section fairing worked well enough, especially if you were time trialling or a triathlete, but with the adoption of disc brakes and the huge tyre clearances they have allowed, things have changed.

Wheel rims are getting wider to accommodate larger tyres, and now the focus has moved to how the tyre and rim work together. This is where Pacenti has gone with the Picco.

The 46mm-deep rounded profile rim has been optimised to work with 28mm road tyres, thanks to its 24mm internal width and the fact that it is 29.6mm at its widest external point – which is about a third of the way down the rim for better aerodynamics.

Out on the road there are some noticeable aero benefits – for a wheel that isn't massively deep it still flies along once you are travelling along in the low to mid-20s mph, a real sweet spot that you can find on the best wheels and frames, where you just don't feel as though you need to put in much more effort than you were at 17-18mph.

Being a touch shallower than some, the Piccos aren't affected by crosswinds or that turbulent air when you are being overtaking by an HGV or slipstreaming one.

It makes them impressively versatile because not only can you smash it on the flat, they behave well in the bends, allowing you to hang on to your speed as you enter a technical downhill or when hammering it through large roundabouts competing with motor traffic.

The build, which uses 24 Sapim CX-Ray spokes on the front and 24 D-Lights on the rear, is very tight; they feel absolutely nailed on when you really fling the bike into a tight bend, and resist heavy braking forces without fuss, especially on the front, with no flexing or twisting at the hub when you're braking hard into bends.

Each set is completely handbuilt, and that is noticeable. Spoke tension is bang on throughout the entire wheel and they feel completely balanced. Stiffness levels are high, and that has been achieved without creating a harsh feeling, even on rough road surfaces.

Another outcome of the build quality is that they'll take some abuse. Chucking a bit of byway riding into the test saw them take plenty of whacks from small rocks, and one evening when I got caught out with the earlier sunset and an inadequate light saw me smash through a pothole at 30mph. The noise of the impact made me cringe, but the front wheel shrugged it off without so much as a mark. It's no surprise that Pacenti offers a lifetime guarantee and hasn't felt the need to restrict rider weight.

With a weight around the 1,600g mark (our weight includes the tyres), the Piccos also make for a good set of climbing wheels, especially with the high stiffness levels.

The Picco 46mm uses a moulded uni-directional carbon fibre rim and the one thing you'll probably notice first is that it is hookless, as in you don't get the usual little 'hooks' that allow you to run a traditional clincher as well as tubeless-ready/tubeless tyres, by having the bead tuck up against it. Hookless rims have been used in the automotive sector for years, and the design has been steadily gaining traction in the cycling industry.

Our wheels came with a set of Schwalbe Pro One tyres fitted (an extra £64.99 per tyre), and once seated up against the inside of the rim there were no issues with them, even when I whacked that pothole.

These rims can only be used with tubeless/tubeless ready tyres that create a snug fit when first installed. If the tyres you are using have a bit of slop going on, there is a risk that they could blow off the rim, so you'll need to use something else.

The Pacenti hubs use TPI bearings and they have run smoothly from the outset, and that hasn't changed since the weather has become more inclement. Heavy rain, standing water and plenty of grit certainly hasn't resulted in any nasty noises or squeaks.

Pawl engagement in the freehub is rapid and it's good to see that Pacenti has included a 'bite guard', a strip of steel on one of the splines which stops the cassette digging into the alloy body under high pedalling loads.

Value

The Piccos will set you back £1,199, which puts them in the same ballpark as the Hunt 48 Limitless Aeros, which cost £1,289. The Pacentis aren't as outright fast as the Hunts, but they aren't that far off, and are maybe a touch easier to live with in windy conditions.

Jack was impressed with the Parcours Strade wheelset for £999; those are a similar weight to the Pacentis, so there is tough competition out there.

> Buyer’s Guide: 32 of the best tubeless wheelsets under £1,000

That said, from the sheer quality and solid feel of the Pacentis you can tell that this really is a top notch wheelset, where no corners have been cut. They aren't going to let you down – definitely a long-term investment for all types of rider and riding styles.

Verdict

Excellent build quality and stunning performance from a wheelset that can cope with a bit of everything

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website