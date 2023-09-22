How not to run a bike race: Italian pro stage race cancelled just hours before start – by Zoom + more on the live blog

The stresses and strains of organising a professional bike race have been well documented on this site over the past year or so, particularly in the wake of the economic uncertainty and crises currently whittling away at the British racing scene.

However, I’m sure the organisers of the Women’s Tour will be at least happy to have avoided the organisational chaos and carnage witnessed at the Adriatica Ionica stage race in Italy this week, which was cancelled last night – just 16 hours before the riders were due to set off from Corropoli for the first stage.

And, to add insult to injury, as the teams and journalists (including one poor soul from Australia), gathered in the Teramo province of eastern Italy, the race’s organiser, former world champion Moreno Argentin, broke the news that the three-day event had been cancelled – via a Zoom call.

According to Italian cycling site BiciPro, the 2.1 (third-tier) stage race – which was first held in 2018 and boasts winners such as Iván Sosa, Filippo Zana, and Lorenzo Fortunato, as well as providing a platform for future stars such as Giulio Ciccone – has been beset by issues such as the failure to agree TV rights and policing permits for road closures, while disputes with the Italian cycling federation and the UCI led to the organisers approaching the eve of the race with no jury.

However, with no official word from the organisers, 12 of the 16 teams set to take part in the race, including the Mark Donovan-led Q36.5 squad and Alexey Lutsenko’s Astana, rocked up to Corropoli yesterday, along with a smattering of journalists, a timing system, and a few no-parking signs for the team vehicles.

However, everything else – the commissaires, sponsors, speakers, race radio, even most of the organisers – were missing, prompting the small town’s red-faced mayor to cancel a party he had planned for that evening after the team presentation.

“We couldn’t not come, based on an unofficial phone call from a member of the [Italian Cycling League] yesterday afternoon. It does not work like that,” Eolo-Kometa DS Stefano Zanatta said yesterday.

“We were waiting for an official communication and the only one we read was this morning, in which the organisation reserved the right to resolve the doubts by 4pm. We therefore showed up as normal.”

At 4.15pm, classics legend Argentin appeared, via video call, to inform the teams that he was working to plug the financial gaps and find the officials to keep the whole show on the road.

But then, just half an hour after Argentin’s Zoom call, the team directors were given the message: “Go home”, leading to a night of chaos, cancellations, and last-minute travel arrangements. The Italian then officially confirmed that the race would not go ahead last night.

Well, finally the decision has been made that the race is cancelled. No Adriatica Ionica Race in 2023. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/2tAJU4iR8o — Astana Qazaqstan Team (@AstanaQazTeam) September 21, 2023

And let’s just say the teams aren’t too happy.

At 9.30pm last night, Astana tweeted, with an exasperated emoji to boot, “Well, finally the decision has been made that the race is cancelled. No Adriatica Ionica Race in 2023.”

Meanwhile, Q36.5, who had tweeted that they were “all set” for the race while Argentin’s Zoom call was taking place, posted this morning: “Sadly, in an unforeseen turn of events, the 2023 Adriatica Ionica Race will not take place. Our next competitive outing will, therefore, be Cro Race.”

I can sense this rumbling on for a while to come…