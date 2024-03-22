Wout van Aert crashes on the Paterberg as Mathieu van der Poel launches monster E3 attack; "This is not safe cycling infrastructure": Cyclist calls out much-criticised painted cycle lane; COBBLES + more on the live blog

Last month we first reported the reaction to this newly painted contraflow bike lane that has appeared on King's Road near Kingston, at one of the entrance gates to Richmond Park. The road was formerly two-way, but with parked vehicles reducing the width of the route, plus a constant stream of traffic in both directions, it was often gridlocked.

As a result, the route was made one-way, with a questionable contraflow cycle lane added to continue to allow riders access in both directions. However, it was slammed a "sick joke" by cyclists when it was first unveiled and attracted accusations that it "invites conflict", the thin strip of painted infrastructure coming right between a row of parked cars whose doors could be opened at any second and oncoming traffic...

The Kingston Cycling Campaign has urged riders to give feedback via the consultation page, another cyclist this week sharing a video of how problematic the route now is...

Having to get the attention of a driver on their phone so they don’t drive into me on the new King’s Road one-way system outside Richmond Park. Absolutely zero awareness. This is not safe cycling infrastructure.@KingstonCycling pic.twitter.com/bi7eNtFOx5 — Ollie (@ohbee07) March 20, 2024

Ollie has his suspicions as to why this driver failed to spot him approaching, but that's not shown in the video, so we'll focus on the infrastructure layout here. The prevalent point is, however, that he had to "get the attention of a driver" so they didn't drive into him.

"Absolutely zero awareness. This is not safe cycling infrastructure," he concluded.

'Guess which car door is going to be opened while you're millimetres from oncoming traffic' is not a particularly fun game to play. We probably shouldn't be too surprised given some of the other local infrastructure I've 'enjoyed' in the past. Personal favourite being the one that quite literally runs through a bus stop.

Last month, a local cyclist who uses King's Road regularly told us that style of contraflow cycle lane "creates conflict". "There is no space for cars going up, to safely pass cycles coming down," they said.

"This kind of cycling infrastructure invites conflict. Cyclists don't feel safe cycling next to parked cars, and oncoming motorists will think they have some sort of implied right of way to squeeze through the gap."

As mentioned earlier, the road leads up to the Kingston entrance to Richmond Park, meaning much of the traffic using King's Road is heading up to the end, turning left and into the park. A couple of weeks ago we reported the latest calls for through-traffic to be banned from the park, which becomes incredibly busy during rush hour with people using it as a cut-through to Richmond and beyond, but that's another issue entirely...