HGV driver given community sentence for running over and killing 22-year-old cyclist waiting at red light

An HGV driver who admitted to not having seen the young cyclist at a Glasgow traffic junction before he ran her over, dragging her for 53 metres and causing her death, has been sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid community work under police supervision and banned from driving for 12 months.

At the Glasgow Sheriff Court yesterday, 69-year-old Paul Mowat admitted to driving an HGV without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road, when he killed Emma Burke Newman, a 22-year-old American-French student studying architecture at Glasgow School of Art, in January last year.

CCTV footage and dashcam clips which were played in court at a previous hearing showed Emma cycling to university at 10am when she approached the traffic lights at the junction of Broomielaw and Oswald Street at King George V Bridge.

The footage showed that both the HGV driver and another bus driver had moved over into the cycle space junction. Emma moved into the first lane, passing Mowat’s lorry on the nearside and waited for the lights to turn green. Mowat began moving the HGV forward, and Emma followed around two seconds later, always looking at the lorry.

However, Mowat turned left and the lorry’s bumper connected with the pannier rack of Emma’s bike, causing her to fall. She was dragged under the lorry for around 53 metres, with Mowat only realising what had happened after a driver began flashing his lights and blaring his horn.

She was rushed to the hospital, however her serious injuries meant that she lost her life there the same morning.

A previous hearing was also told that Mowat’s windscreen and mirrors were dirty and his view was obstructed by a reversing camera.

Glasgow Times reports crash investigators found that she had put herself in a vulnerable position due to her proximity to the lorry, but the driver would have been able to see her had he checked the blind spot behind his reversing camera screen.

The court heard that Mowat, whose previous driving record was “exemplary” held Emma’s hand and apologised before the ambulance arrived. Sheriff Matthew Jackson KC cited this, along with his own health issues and that that he’s the carer for his wife as “important information” that he learned later and suspected it was due to Mowat’s reluctance to speak up about the matter.

Gareth Reid, defending, said that Mowat gave up his job following Emma’s death, adding: “He's been a professional driver for nearly 40 years. He’s held a car licence for even longer. This is the first time he’s been involved in any road traffic matter. He’s truly sorry for what occurred. He profusely apologises to Emma’s family.”

It was also heard that the older-style HGVs, which Mowat was driving at the time, are currently being phased out and replaced with modern vehicles where the driver’s seat is positioned lower. “This is not an excuse at all, but it explains the positioning of Mr Mowat,” Reid said.

After the sentencing, Emma’s parents Rose Marie Burke and John Newman told BBC Scotland’s Drivetime programme that their daughter had been an “exceptional human being”.

“She’s also compassionate - she’s one of these people if you were alone in the lunch room, she’d sit down next to you. She would take a new kid under her arm - she was just a loving person as well,” Ms Burke said.

They said they felt Glasgow was about a decade behind their home city of Paris when it came to safer cycling routes, and they hoped their calls for improvements would be their daughter's legacy.

“Traffic seems to be a little more aggressive here — it seems like you haven’t quite got used to cyclists as part of the general environment yet, but we’re hopeful that things will change,” Mr Newman said.

Following Emma’s death, her parents had called for all political parties to support the adoption of “best-practice infrastructure” as well as other safety measures to better protect cyclists.

Writing in a blog post published through Pedal on Parliament, Emma’s parents said the symbolism of their daughter's death, a young rider “devoted to making cities safer and more beautiful for all”, is “terribly searing”.

The architectural practice where Emma worked also launched a campaign calling for safer junctions in Glasgow last year, calling on local cyclists, pedestrians and drivers to share their experiences and help it gather data at the locations in question.