Why is it so hard to get a bike on a ferry? Plus Strava's 'Weekly Snapshot' row on the road.cc Podcast

On episode 73 of the road.cc podcast, we hear from two cyclists who tell us their trials and tribulations of trying to get their bikes on the ferry... something that appears to be a tad more difficult than boarding one by car!



Our original story about Elaine Baker's ordeal with Irish Ferries ignited much debate, so we thought it was only right to follow up and get all the details. Were Irish Ferries really guilty of "pure discrimination against people on bikes" when Ms Baker was unable to board with a bicycle as opposed to a motorbike? Strap in for a fascinating and wide-ranging discussion (we've asked Irish Ferries again for comment, and have had no response at the time of writing).

In part 2, George, Jamie and Jack discuss a seemingly innocuous Strava update that has drawn the ire of numerous cyclists on social media. Does it bother you that Strava is now giving us up or down arrows to tell us whether we've done more or less riding than the previous week? We discuss what it means for us, and also bring you news of yet another Strava update that may or may not be more useful than the controversial Weekly Snapshot...

