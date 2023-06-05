British Cycling’s cycle to work ad “not representative” and only aimed at “athletic people interested in sport”, say commuters; Police stop cyclist at night… and give him hi-vis vest and bag; “The future of cars is: not cars” + more on the live blog

Shari Bossuyt has protested her innocence and likened herself to someone wrongly convicted of murder, after Canyon-SRAM suspended the Belgian rider following a positive drugs test.

It was revealed yesterday that the 22-year-old tested positive for Letrozole at the Tour de Normandie in March, where she won a stage and finished sixth overall, though she claims she is a victim of contamination.

Letrozole is primarily used to block oestrogen during the treatment of breast cancer, but can be used in a sporting context to help boost the production of testosterone. It is regarded by the UCI as a specified substance, meaning it does not come with an automatic provisional suspension.

However, like cyclocross star Toon Aerts, who tested positive for the drug last year, Bossuyt faces a two-year ban from racing if the UCI upholds an anti-doping rule violation.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, the young Belgian – who signed a contract extension with Canyon-SRAM in April – outlined her determination to clear her name, and explain how Letreozole ended up in her system.

“I’ve ended up in an unreal situation. I have never come into contact with Letrozole and have never consciously used it. This was even the first time I had heard of Letrozole," she said.

“It feels unfair. I compare it to being put in prison for murder when you didn’t commit murder. That’s what it feels like.

“Everything indicates that we are dealing with a contamination. Hopefully we can quickly provide clarity to the necessary authorities. And above all that, we can prove that we are not cheaters.”

Aerts also attended Bossuyt’s press conference in Zwevegem, where the pair’s agent Yannick Prevost claimed that his riders were victims, and not dopers.

“We have been working on this file for a year,” Prevost said today, before providing a Contador-esque ‘tainted beef’ excuse. “It is very difficult to prove that it is a contamination from food.

“We are walking a track, but we cannot yet make it concrete. What we can say is that Shari and Toon both tested positive after competitions in Normandy, in Flamanville to be precise.

“Letrozole is used for the fertilization of cows and sheep. That is a relatively new technique. It is currently a hypothesis that we cannot yet substantiate. Because the food industry does not yet test for Letrozole.

“Shari and Toon are not doping users, but victims.”