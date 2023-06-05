British Cycling’s cycle to work ad “not representative” and only aimed at “athletic people interested in sport”, say commuters; Police stop cyclist at night… and give him hi-vis vest and bag; “The future of cars is: not cars” + more on the live blog

Another week, another social media debate about British Cycling…
Our latest episode of ‘people criticising the national governing body’ (a regular fixture of 2023, it seems) comes courtesy of an Instagram post encouraging cyclists to commute to work by bike – an ad which, one commuter claims, presents cycling as a “niche” pursuit for “athletic people interested in sport”.
The ad in question – put together as part of a paid partnership by cycling Instagrammer Biking Maz – lists some of the reasons cyclists might want to ride to work in the summer, including the fresh air and endorphins, the financial and environmental impact of not using a car, and having more time to spend in the evening with your dogs.
The video, because it’s a British Cycling advert after all, also advises commuter cyclists to join BC for the insurance benefits and the bonus of a free rucksack for new members (ah, the old perks for newbies trick, a British Cycling classic).
However, while most cyclists could get behind the ad’s message, it was the way this message was presented – featuring a racing cyclist wearing cycling kit and riding an expensive bike – that attracted the attention of some commuters on Twitter.
“This Instagram ad for cycling to work makes it look like it’s only for athletic people interested in sport,” wrote Jack Fifield, a journo at the Oldham Times.
“Not representative of the people I see cycling casually in Manchester.”
Jack’s criticism of British Cycling’s ad, it’s safe to say, divided the masses on Twitter.
Katy agreed that the video was “unhelpful for active travel” and claimed that it makes cycling “look niche, specialist, hard to identify with… makes it also far easier for any opposition to say exactly that. And it’s not true.”
“I cycle to work every day, no matter what the weather, spring, summer, autumn, winter. I cycle in my regular clothes. I never get dressed up in a special costume,” wrote Citizen Wolf.
“Couldn’t agree more,” said Jamie. “The culture change necessary to cement cycling into commuter thinking needs all parties to have a look at themselves and how they portray what should be the most accessible of all travel options.”
However, not everyone agreed with Jack’s analysis.
“You’re getting angry at an advert,” Connor argued. “People cycle in all types of clothing on all types of bikes. British Cycling are constantly doing comms directed at more casual or beginner cyclists.”
“It’s just some budget Insta ad,” agreed Jacob. “God forbid they use a cyclist who does use cycle specific clothing. At no point does it imply this is the only way you can chose to cycle.”
However, one cyclist, Chris, decided to offer some much-needed balance to the whole debate (balance? What’s that? Never heard of it…).
“They're both right,” he said. “Most commuters aren’t roadies. But more roadies should commute. Selling commuting as an athletic pursuit for a specific audience that doesn't commute enough is good. I commuted like this when I was racing and loved it.”
What do you think? Should a cycle to work ad from British Cycling be more inclusive and representative of all cyclists who commute? Or does it really matter what a cyclist is wearing, either out on the roads or in a social media clip?